How insane can a Best Trick competition get? We have the answer…
The world’s best freeskiers just competed on some of the most difficult rail features ever. Here’s what went down during the Red Bull Unrailistic Best Trick contest in Åre, Sweden.
The top dogs of the freeskiing world are currently gathered in Åre, Sweden for the unique rail skiing event Red Bull Unrailistic. Tackling a course full of technical and creative rail features, all of which come straight out Jesper Tjäder’s imagination, the ultimate goal is to be crowned the first-ever Unrailistic Champion.
Kickstarting the event with a bang on Wednesday evening was a Best Trick competition where the riders were let loose on the lower part of the course. In a flat-out format, rewarding risk-taking and creativity, there was no holding back amongst the riders who went absolutely bonkers on the technical rail features.
Things got mental from the get-go: “This is CGI stuff - this should not be possible!”, presenter Steep Steep exclaimed as the crowd was treated to one mental trick after the next.
In the end, it was Switzerland’s Valentin Morel who claimed the Best Trick of the evening with his insane right nose butter 270 pretzel 450 on the Triple-S rail. On the same feature, UK’s Kirsty Muir also took home the Best Trick award with her lip-on blind 270.
Sweden’s Joel Magnusson impressed from the get-go landing the 8-kink rail in his introduction run. He didn't stop there. He landed some mental tricks during the session, his best being a switch left disaster 270 pretzel front 450 on the Triple-S rail. Norwegian freeski legend Andreas Håtveit also put the bar extremely high early on with his one foot 50-50 to RF to front swap to front swap to back 450 on the Spider rail.
The man behind the event, Jesper Tjäder had the crowds going wild as he threw a backflip of the cinnamon bun rail just moments after nailing the whole feature in one perfect swirl. In the end, he came away with 5th:
“I nailed everything I wanted and more. I mean, you do the sickest thing you think you can do and you get 5th place, and you’re so stoked about it”, he said after the Best Trick competition.
Tomorrow the riders fight it out in a Slopestyle competition where they will do full runs on the technical course. The rider with the highest combined score from the two days will take the big win. Make sure to catch the action live - either come down and watch it live here at Nationalarenan in Åre or tune into SVT Play at 18:00.
