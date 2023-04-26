Jesper Tjäder performing at Best Trick Red Bull Unrailistic 2023 in Åre Sweden
© Adam Klingeteg
Freeskiing

How insane can a Best Trick competition get? We have the answer…

The world’s best freeskiers just competed on some of the most difficult rail features ever. Here’s what went down during the Red Bull Unrailistic Best Trick contest in Åre, Sweden.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
2 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Unrailistic

The world’s best skiers are set to compete on a never-before-seen course. Inspired by Jesper Tjäder’s Unrailistic edits, the innovative features will push the skiers to the limit.

Sweden

Jesper Tjäder

As a creative genius and Freeski mastermind, Jesper Tjäder continuously pushes the boundaries of the sport with his innovative tricks and original projects

SwedenSweden
The top dogs of the freeskiing world are currently gathered in Åre, Sweden for the unique rail skiing event Red Bull Unrailistic. Tackling a course full of technical and creative rail features, all of which come straight out Jesper Tjäder’s imagination, the ultimate goal is to be crowned the first-ever Unrailistic Champion.
Kickstarting the event with a bang on Wednesday evening was a Best Trick competition where the riders were let loose on the lower part of the course. In a flat-out format, rewarding risk-taking and creativity, there was no holding back amongst the riders who went absolutely bonkers on the technical rail features.
Tjäder on one of the most technical rails on course

Tjäder on one of the most technical rails on course

© Emrik Jansson

Things got mental from the get-go: “This is CGI stuff - this should not be possible!”, presenter Steep Steep exclaimed as the crowd was treated to one mental trick after the next.
This is CGI stuff - this should not be possible!
Steep Steep
Riders performing at Best Trick Red Bull Unrailistic 2023 in Åre Sweden

The atmosphere was on top

© Adam Klingeteg

Crowd at at Best Trick Red Bull Unrailistic 2023 in Åre Sweden

A huge crowd lined the course, excited to watch the best riders in action

© Adam Klingeteg

Mac Forehand and Jesper Tjäder performing at Best Trick Red Bull Unrailistic 2023 in Åre Sweden

Plenty of North American skiers made it across the pond for the event

© Emrik Jansson

In the end, it was Switzerland’s Valentin Morel who claimed the Best Trick of the evening with his insane right nose butter 270 pretzel 450 on the Triple-S rail. On the same feature, UK’s Kirsty Muir also took home the Best Trick award with her lip-on blind 270.
Sweden’s Joel Magnusson impressed from the get-go landing the 8-kink rail in his introduction run. He didn't stop there. He landed some mental tricks during the session, his best being a switch left disaster 270 pretzel front 450 on the Triple-S rail. Norwegian freeski legend Andreas Håtveit also put the bar extremely high early on with his one foot 50-50 to RF to front swap to front swap to back 450 on the Spider rail.
Valentin Morel performing at Best Trick Red Bull Unrailistic 2023 in Åre Sweden

Valentin Morel impressed on the Triple-S rail

© Emrik Jansson

Kirsty Muir performing at Best Trick Red Bull Unrailistic 2023 in Åre Sweden

Kirsty Muir nailed the Triple-S multiple times

© Emrik Jansson

The course at Best Trick Red Bull Unrailistic 2023 in Åre Sweden

The riders could choose from the features on the bottom part of the course

© Adam Klingeteg

The man behind the event, Jesper Tjäder had the crowds going wild as he threw a backflip of the cinnamon bun rail just moments after nailing the whole feature in one perfect swirl. In the end, he came away with 5th:
“I nailed everything I wanted and more. I mean, you do the sickest thing you think you can do and you get 5th place, and you’re so stoked about it”, he said after the Best Trick competition.
Joel Magnusson performing at Best Trick Red Bull Unrailistic 2023 in Åre Sweden

Joel Magnusson was one of the big stars of the show nailing multiple tricks

© Emrik Jansson

Andreas Håtveit performing at Best Trick Red Bull Unrailistic 2023 in Åre Sweden

Håtveit came back from a 10-year retirement with a bang!

© Adam Klingeteg

Riders performing at Best Trick Red Bull Unrailistic 2023 in Åre Sweden

After working on the features for 3 days, landing them feels pretty good

© Adam Klingeteg

I mean, you do the sickest thing you think you can do and you get 5th place, and you’re so stoked about it.
Jesper Tjäder
Tomorrow the riders fight it out in a Slopestyle competition where they will do full runs on the technical course. The rider with the highest combined score from the two days will take the big win. Make sure to catch the action live - either come down and watch it live here at Nationalarenan in Åre or tune into SVT Play at 18:00.

Freeskiing
Skiing