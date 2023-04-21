Jesper Tjäder rides at the Unrailistic Invitational in Åre
© Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool
Skiing

Pre-comp jitters with Jesper Tjäder: “We want riders to take risks”

Ahead of the first-ever Red Bull Unrailistic freeskiing competition, the Swedish mastermind talks about what makes this event completely different from anything else in the ski world.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
4 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Unrailistic

The world’s best skiers are set to compete on a never-before-seen course. Inspired by Jesper Tjäder’s Unrailistic edits, the innovative features will push the skiers to the limit.

SwedenÅre, Sweden
View Event Info
Jesper Tjäder, the mastermind behind Unrailistic and some of the most innovative rail features in freeskiing, is getting ready to welcome the free skiing elite at the first-ever Red Bull Unrailistic in Åre, Sweden. The competition, which is based on Tjäder’s most famous rail creations, will be a technical and thrilling challenge for the skiers who will be tackling everything from 8-kink rails to massive rainbow rail hips and the famous “cinnamon bun”.
With the competition just days away, we had a chat with Tjäder himself about expectations, nerves and how this event is taking things to the next level.
Jesper Tjäder performs during the filming for Unrailistic 2.0 in Are, Sweden on May 6, 2019.

The iconic S-rail - imagined, created and completed by Jesper Tjäder

© Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

Hey Jesper, how are you feeling ahead of the competition?

It’s all very exciting. It’s a new format and I know that the riders who are coming are all very excited and eager to check out the features. So am I. I’m also pretty nervous, to be honest. I’ve got some tricks that I’d like to do during this event that are pretty scary, so that’s on my mind. And, of course, I’m also nervous about showing the riders who are coming here a good time - I want to build stuff that they really want to ride.

Also, it feels cool to bring back a ski comp to the Arena here in Åre. The Jon Olsson Invitational used to be held here, so it feels pretty special to bring the Red Bull Unrailistic to this exact spot. I hope we can run it for many years to come.

What can we expect from these two days of competition?

You can expect some sick rail features, world-class riders and hopefully some April sunshine and slush. It will be an awesome show for sure. The idea of this event is to inspire others and show off some rad rail skiing. When creating Unrailistic and all these new kinds of features, my initial plan was always to share them with the world. So now, to be able to give other riders a chance to try them feels like going full circle with this project. It’s pretty cool.

In what way is Red Bull Unrailistic different to “normal” freeskiing competitions?

The focus here is on rails and they are very different from the rail features you find in other Slopestyle competitions. They are bigger, and more technical and most features on this course have never before been seen in a contest. It’s 100% possible to do the sickest rail run ever during this event - and I think that’s also gonna be the case. Someone is going to land something absolutely bonkers.

Also, at other competitions you have to 100% nail everything in your competition run - it makes it easy to choose the safer option, like opting for the shorter, easier rail for example. At Red Bull Unrailistic we want the riders to take risks - try the harder rails or go for a world-first trick - and be rewarded for it. If you fall off or fail one feature it shouldn’t have to ruin your entire run. Doing full runs on this course will be hard for sure.
Jesper Tjäder slides the worlds longest rail in Åre, Sweden on May 9, 2022

Tjäder isn't afraid of MULTIPLE attempts - this feature took 127 goes

© Judith Bergström / Red Bull Content Pool

At Red Bull Unrailistic we want the riders to take risks - try the harder rails or go for a world-first trick - and be rewarded for it.
Jesper Tjäder

Creating a brand new format and world first rails must come with some challenges?

Yes for sure. I guess the biggest challenge has been to create and build a course where you can do full runs. It can’t be too hard but also not too easy. It’s also been hard to find a format where we support and reward innovation and risk-taking - we want the riders to try the harder rails and go for crazy tricks - but also can’t have them falling off every rail. There has to be a balance between clean and risky runs.

Does rail feature get the attention they deserve?

Yes, I definitely think they do but saying that I believe we’ve only scratched the surface of rail skiing and there is so many ways we could develop it even further.

Jesper Tjader performs during Unrailistic 2.0 in Are, Sweden on May 20, 2019

Don't be fooled by Tjäder making it looks easy. This rail is super tech

© Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool

Part of this story

Red Bull Unrailistic

The world’s best skiers are set to compete on a never-before-seen course. Inspired by Jesper Tjäder’s Unrailistic edits, the innovative features will push the skiers to the limit.

SwedenÅre, Sweden
View Event Info
Skiing