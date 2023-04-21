Pre-comp jitters with Jesper Tjäder: “We want riders to take risks”
Hey Jesper, how are you feeling ahead of the competition?
It’s all very exciting. It’s a new format and I know that the riders who are coming are all very excited and eager to check out the features. So am I. I’m also pretty nervous, to be honest. I’ve got some tricks that I’d like to do during this event that are pretty scary, so that’s on my mind. And, of course, I’m also nervous about showing the riders who are coming here a good time - I want to build stuff that they really want to ride.
What can we expect from these two days of competition?
You can expect some sick rail features, world-class riders and hopefully some April sunshine and slush. It will be an awesome show for sure. The idea of this event is to inspire others and show off some rad rail skiing. When creating Unrailistic and all these new kinds of features, my initial plan was always to share them with the world. So now, to be able to give other riders a chance to try them feels like going full circle with this project. It’s pretty cool.
In what way is Red Bull Unrailistic different to “normal” freeskiing competitions?
The focus here is on rails and they are very different from the rail features you find in other Slopestyle competitions. They are bigger, and more technical and most features on this course have never before been seen in a contest. It’s 100% possible to do the sickest rail run ever during this event - and I think that’s also gonna be the case. Someone is going to land something absolutely bonkers.
At Red Bull Unrailistic we want the riders to take risks - try the harder rails or go for a world-first trick - and be rewarded for it.
Creating a brand new format and world first rails must come with some challenges?
Yes for sure. I guess the biggest challenge has been to create and build a course where you can do full runs. It can’t be too hard but also not too easy. It’s also been hard to find a format where we support and reward innovation and risk-taking - we want the riders to try the harder rails and go for crazy tricks - but also can’t have them falling off every rail. There has to be a balance between clean and risky runs.
Does rail feature get the attention they deserve?
Yes, I definitely think they do but saying that I believe we’ve only scratched the surface of rail skiing and there is so many ways we could develop it even further.