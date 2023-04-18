Meet the skiers who will compete at Red Bull Unrailistic

On April 26-27th we will finally get to be a part of Jesper Tjäder’s Unrailistic world at the first-ever Red Bull Unrailistic competition. And ready to tackle the never-before-seen course are some of the world’s best park skiers. Some of the top men and women from around the globe are ready to take on the unique and innovative rail features, most of which have never been seen in a competition before.

Get your whose-who right before the contest. Come catch the event live at 18:00 on the 26th and 27th of April in Åre or watch it live on Tiktok (26/4) and SVT (27/4). See you there!

01 Jesper Tjäder 🇸🇪

Jesper Tjäder © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

Age: 28

Nationality: Sweden

Results: 1st place Red Bull Playstreets 2023 + Best Trick, 1st place FIS Slopestyle World Cup Silvaplana 2023, 1st place X Games Knuckle Huck Aspen 2023, 2nd place FIS Slopestyle World Cup Tignes 2023, 3rd place Winter Games Slopestyle Beijing 2022

Jesper Tjäder is the mastermind behind Unrailistic. When his first Unrailsitic edit dropped in 2015, it took rail skiing to a whole new dimension and it was described as being light years ahead of its time. Tjäder is a creative freeskiing genius who likes to push boundaries in his edits as well as at competitions. It is safe to say that he is the King of rails. With several viral ski edits on his resumé and multiple world-first tricks in his bag, he is also hot off an incredible 2023 season where he has scored multiple gold medals across several freeskiing disciplines.

02 Mac Forehand 🇺🇸

Mac Forehand © Christian Pondella / Red Bull Content Pool

Age: 21

Nationality: USA

Results: 2nd place X Games Slopestyle Aspen 2023, 1st place FIS Slopestyle World Cup overall 2019

Mac Forehand is a young and hungry freeskier that has stacked up plenty of impressive results. He made history in 2019 when he became the youngest-ever Slopestyle world champion at just 17 years of age. He’s since developed into a consistent medal contender and most recently came away with 2nd place at X Games Slopestyle in the US earlier this year.

03 Henrik Harlaut 🇸🇪

Age: 31

Nationality: Sweden

Results: 3rd place Winter Games Big Air Beijing 2022, 1st place Knuckle Huck Winter X Games 2021, 2nd place Big Air World Championship Utah 2019, 6x 1st place Big Air Winter X Games, 1st place FIS Slopestyle Winter X Games 2018

Widely recognised as one of the greatest freeskiers of all time, Åre’s Henrik Harlaut is just as famous for his ski career as his unique and iconic style on the hill. He has countless X Games medals, got 3rd in Big Air at the Olympics 2022 and his nose butter triple cork 1260 from 2013 is the stuff of legends. Producing his own video projects, running his own clothing line and making marks at competitions, he continues to influence the freeskiing world with his big talent and personality.

04 Alex Hall 🇺🇸

Age: 24

Nationality: USA

Results: 1st place Winter Games Slopestyle Beijing 2022, 1st Place X Games Big Air Aspen 2022, 3rd place X Games Slopestyle & Knuckle Huck Aspen 2022, 1st place X Games Real Ski 2022, 1st place X Games Slopestyle Aspen 2019

Whether it’s at competitions or on camera, American free skier Alex Hall is turning heads with his progressive skiing across multiple disciplines. After winning gold in the 2022 Real Ski competition he became the only freestyle skier to have won medals across all four different X Games disciplines. A few months later he became an Olympic Slopestyle Champion. With a love for sending it big as well as getting creative, Alex is not far off claiming the thrown as the King of freestyle skiing.

05 Colby Stevenson 🇺🇸

Age: 25

Nationality: USA

Results: 1st place X Games Slopestyle Aspen 2023, 3rd place X Games Knuckle Huck Aspen 2023, 2nd place Winter Games Big Air Beijing 2022, 2nd place FIS Slopestyle World Championships Aspen 2021

The American free skier Colby Stevenson has been on fire ever since he took a double win in both Slopestyle and Knuckle Huck back in 2020, becoming the first rookie in history to win two gold at an X Games. The skier suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car crash in 2016 that had the doctors question if he would walk let alone ski again. But he made a remarkable recovery and won his first World Cup just eight months later. With multiple World Cup podiums to his name, the 2023 King of Corbet' s keeps impressing on the world stage.

06 Max Moffatt 🇨🇦

Max Moffatt © Syo van Vliet / Red Bull Content Pool

Age: 24

Nationality: Canada

Results: 2nd place X-Games Slopestyle Aspen 2022, 2nd place FIS Slopestyle World Cup Tignes 2022

The Canadian Slopestyle and Big Air athlete is part of a new generation of elite freeskiers. Taking his first World Cup gold medal in 2019, Max Moffatt has continued to progress and has taken medals at both World Cup and X-games events since.

07 Hunter Henderson 🇺🇸

Hunter Henderson © Christian Pondella / Red Bull Content Pool

Age: 20

Nationality: USA

Results: 5th place FIS Big Air World Cup Copper Mountain 2022, 6th place FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships 2023

Hunter Henderson 's name has been on the map since 2019 when, at the age of 16, he became the first skier to land 1600 double cork spins in all four take-off directions. That same year he also stepped up to World Cup level events. He has scored multiple gold medals in the North American NorAm Cup but was unfortunately sidelined for most last season due to a knee injury.

08 Andreas Håtveit 🇳🇴

Age: 36

Nationality: Norway

Results: 1st place Winter X Games Slopestyle Aspen 2008, 2nd place Winter X Games Slopestyle Aspen 2010, 3x 3rd place Winter X Games Slopestyle Aspen

A veteran in the sport, Norway’s Andreas Håtveit has been at the forefront of freeskiing for over two and a half decades. He won his first X Games gold medal already back in 2008. Håtveit has been described as a park slaying machine and even used to have his own private park back home in Norway.

09 Noah Albaladejo 🇦🇩

Age: 31

Nationality: Andorra

Noah Albaladejo is one of the steeziest skiers in the game who stands out for his creative video parts. The Andorran skier has filmed with Level 1, produced phenomenal edits for X Games Real Street, and brings a unique energy and style to everything he does on the hill.

10 Hugo Burvall 🇸🇪

Hugo Burvall © Emrik Jansson

Age: 26

Nationality: Sweden

Results: 2022 Swedish Sweden Champion, 2nd FIS Big Air World Cup Quebec City 2018

Sweden’s Hugo Burvall possesses a unique style and a creative approach to the sport. He is the 2022 Swedish Slopestyle Champion and has scored a couple of World Cup podiums in Big Air.

11 Phil Casabon 🇨🇦

Age: 33

Nationality: Canada

Results: X Games Real Ski 2019 Winner, Freeskier 'Skier of the Year’ 2018, X Games Real Ski 2018 Winner

Inarguably one of the most stylish skiers ever, Canada’s Phil Casabon has been making a mark on the freeskiing scene for almost two decades and has been described as a ringleader for urban free ski’s progression. He’s known for his impeccable style, creating unique films and he’s won the X Games Real Street competition twice.

12 Joel Magnusson 🇸🇪

Age: 24

Info: Sweden

Local hero Joel Magnusson is phenomenal at rails. Coming into this competition as a wildcard, don’t be surprised if he stirs things up amongst the top dogs.

13 Alex Hackel 🇺🇸

Age: 26

Nationality: USA

Results: 3rd place X Games Real Ski 2022, 2nd place X Games Real Ski 2021

From Boston, Massachusetts in the States, Alex Hackel is a street skier known for his unique style and his creative edits. The two time X Games Real Ski medalist has made a name for himself on the freesking scene with his innovative film parts together with The Bunch.

14 Oliwer Magnusson 🇸🇪

Age: 22

Nationality: Sweden

Results: 2023 Swedish Slopestyle Champion, 4th place Winter Games Big Air Beijing 2022, 2021 FIS Big Air World Champion

The current Swedish Slopestyle Champion, Oliwer Magnusson is climbing steadily towards the top. He made his first big mark (and what a mark!) on the Slopestyle scene when he grabbed the Big Air World Championships title in 2021, a result he followed up with a 4th place at the Winter Games the following year. Stylish and with a bag full of tricks, this Åre local continues to impress on the hill.

15 Valentin Morel 🇨🇭

Age: 22

Nationality: Switzerland

Results: 1st place European Cup Slopestyle Leysin 2021, 1st place Glacier 3000 Slopestyle 2021

Oozing with style, Valentin Morel is part of the next generations of freeskiers. Competing in both Slopestyle and Big Air Morel is a powerful up-and-coming skier.

16 Emil Granbom 🇸🇪

Age: 25

Nationality: Sweden

Results: 3rd place European Slopestyle Cup Laax 2022, 1st place European Slopestyle Cup overall 2020, Swedish Champion in Big Air 2019 and 2017

Emil Granbom is known for his style and creativity in the ski community. No stranger to competitions, this Falu local knows how to play to his strengths. In 2020 Emil won the European Slopestyle Cup overall and just last year he placed 3rd at a European Cup in Slopestyle.

17 Jennie-Lee Burmansson 🇸🇪

Jennie-Lee Burmansson Unrailistic Profile Image © Emrik Jansson

Age: 20

Nationality: Sweden

Results: 2023 Swedish Champion Big Air, 1st place Audi Nines Crans-Montana 2021, 1st place X Games Big Air Oslo 2018, 1st place FIS World Cup Slopestyle overall 2018

From big international competitions to street skiing edits, Swedish freeskier Jennie-Lee Burmansson has managed to squeeze a lot in to her ski career despite being only 20 years old. Back in 2018 she won the overall Slopestyle World Cup in her rookie season on the circuit, and in 2020 she took two bronze medals (Slopestyle and Big Air) at the Youth Winter Games in Lausanne. This past season, Burmansson has taken some time away from competitions to focus on street riding and filming.

18 Mathilde Gremaud 🇨🇭

Mathilde Gremaud © Lorenz Richard / Red Bull Content Pool

Age: 23

Nationality: Switzerland

Results: 1st Place FIS Slopestyle World Championship Bakuriani 2023, 2nd Place FIS Slopestyle World Cup Tignes 2023, 3rd place Winter Games Big Air Beijing 2022, 1st Place X Games Big Air Aspen 2021

Swiss superstar Mathilde Gremaud is one of the most prominent freeskiers in the world. Winning big titles and landing world first tricks has seen her take female freeskiing to the next level. She got on her first World Cup podium at just 16 years old. In 2020 she became the first female skier to land a Switch Double Cork 1440, which she just months later also landed in a competition run at the X Games Big Air in Aspen. Her impressive resumé also includes bronze in Big Air at the 2022 Winter Games, and just a few months away she became the 2023 Slopestyle World Champion.

19 Kirsty Muir 🇬🇧

Kirsty Muir © Red Bull Content Pool

Age: 17

Nationality: United Kingdom

Results: 2nd Place FIS Slopestyle World Cup Mammoth Mountain 2023, 3rd place X Games Big Air Aspen 2023, 3rd place X Games Slopestyle Aspen 2023, 2nd Place FIS Slopestyle World Cup Aspen 2021

One of the youngest riders on course, Scottish prospect Kirsty Muir keeps challenging the very best in the sport at just 17 years of age. Grabbing a silver medal at the World Cup in Mammoth Lakes and a double bronze at the X Games just a few months ago shows just how big her talent is. At 13 years old, she out-schooled the elite UK freeski scene by winning all three free ski titles (Big Air, Slopestyle and Halfpipe) and in 2020 she won silver in Big Air at the Youth Winter Games in Lausanne. Today, Kirsty Muir is one of the most exciting prospects in freestyle skiing.

20 Anastasia Tatalina

Age: 22

Nationality: Independent

Results: 1st Place FIS Big Air World Championships Aspen 2021

Anastasia Tatalina is both a Junior and elite World Champion in Big Air. A few season’s back, it almost came to a sudden halt when she suffered a near career-ending injury, but slowly but surely made it back to the top. Becoming World Champion in 2021 showed she was back where she belonged.