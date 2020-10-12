Get to know our Red Bull Solo Q finalists
The Red Bull Solo Q qualifiers are done and we got our eight finalists who'll compete in the Swedish finals on October 17th - here's an interview with them.
After weeks of intense duels, the qualifiers to the Red Bull Solo Q Swedish finals are over. We now got our eight champions who'll battle it out at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm on October 17th. In the finals we're finally going to see who's really the best of the best League of Legends 1v1 player out there. The winner will represent Sweden in the International Grand Finals. You can watch the entire competition live here.
We've talked to the finalists and asked them "5 quick-fire questions" about League of Legends, to get to know them before the finals. Here are the questions:
- Favorite team?
- Favorite Champions?
- Biggest achievement in esports, so far?
- Dream opponent to duel 1v1?
- If I were a League of Legends superstar, I would be …
MattiasFrisk
- "SKT. Faker fanboy since his first debut. The team has its ups and downs but Faker stays consistent most of the time.
- Riven, Irelia, Akali, Ezreal, Lucian and Ornn.
- I've been 2nd place EsportSM 2014, 2nd place Nordic Open 2015 as well as played a few LCS qualifiers back in 2013/2014, so it's hard to say really. I guess EsportSM despite losing in the finals is one of the best achievements personally.
- Would probably be to face Nuguri as he's a very hyped and aggresive toplaner at the moment, otherwise it would be Faker.
- A bit old, 28 years of age is not that common in the top of gaming industries, there are ofcourse extreme cases like the fighting pro from Japan who is 40 or something. I would probably be known for making harsh statements as I usually don't hold back my feelings/thoughts."
ODZ
- "T1.
- Kalista.
- Qualifying to this tournament.
- Teddy.
- Teddy."
ZiviZ
- "Good question. I’ve always liked Cloud9 as an organization but for now I enjoy watching G2 games, and of course my boy Larssen in Rogue. So I’d say Rogue or C9 if I had to pick favorite teams.
- Orianna and Twisted Fate are probably my favorite champs. But I usually just follow the meta and play whatever is good when I play ranked.
- Won Red Bull Player One world finals in 2018 and got top 4 in 2019. Other than that, I won the Swedish championship in 5v5 back in 2014 and have won multiple titles in UK between 2014-2016.
- Probably Dopa. The guy is a legend.
- I don’t know. Maybe one of the old guys that has been around like Bjergsen or PowerOfEvil?"
Knast
- "G2.
- Yasuo and Camille.
- Hitting challenger on EUW.
- Faker, who else?
- Toplaner for G2."
Phoaz
- "I guess G2. Mostly because of Caps and Perkz. Two super star mid laners, one that role swapped to ADC and dominated it and showcasing how easy for mid laners to adapt to the game and we got Caps, aka Baby Faker. Love seeing all the high quality montages of him where he plays Sylas, Akali, Irelia, Yasuo and all the other highly intense mechanically champions.
- Yasuo, Sylas, Akali, Irelia are my favorite champs to play in solo Q, but if i were to play in a controlled environment with a team in scrim and tournaments I prefer the opposite actually and love to play Azir, Cassiopeia, Galio, Oriana and Syndra.
- Nothing yet so far, this is my first time participating in an event like this.
- Well, obviously Im looking forward to class with Erik Lövgren, aka ZiviZ. Lol, I'm nervous and almost feel spooked to have to 1v1 him since he won the 2018 Red Bull event and got placed 4th in the 2019 event. But I'm also excited and thrilled to get to play against him, now when he's going to do his best to shut me down and eliminate me off this tournament.
- I don't know. Abuse my jungler to play Sejuani so I can spam Yasuo in games and other fun champions I might want to play, perhaps."
Frovenw
- "Fnatic.
- Karthus, Graves and Nida.
- Second place in Red Bull Player One.
- ZiviZ.
- Rekkles."
Topdoggys
- "G2, because they play with an unconventional style in League of Legends. It feels that they always have a chance of winning.
- Ezreal and Lee Sin, because they are mobile and most often spell and skill based.
- No achievements yet.
- No one specific.
- Well, I wouldn't swap lives with anyone, but I wouldn't mind playing the game as good as Rekkles does!"