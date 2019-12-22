Watch Carl Regnér take Resort Skiing to the next level

Resort Skier, skied by Carl Regnér and Directed by Alexander Rydén, is the ultimate happy pill for skiers worldwide. It's easy, it's relatable, and it's a hell of a show.

Actually, this whole idea came about during my 13 tomahawks down Bec des Rosses. Carl Regnér

Carl Regnér is a well-known Swedish competitor on the Freeride World Tour. During the final stop in Verbier however, Carl Regnér had to go through what every competitor fears more than anything: Tomahawking down the most vicious face of the tour.

- Actually, this whole idea came about during my 13 tomahawks down Bec des Rosses. The competing is super fun, but it comes with high risk and an everlasting tension. Competing on the tour is not a walk in the park, it's a constant pressure on yourself. We're competing in the most dangerous of environments, going full throttle every run. If we're not focused, bad things can happen. I love it, but it takes its toll.

The resort: Carl's natural habitat. © Emrik Jansson

Carl is a hard charger, there's no doubt about it. But even senders need to relax, and during his intense crash down the Bec, Carl felt that he needed to swap his avalanche gear and global audience for T-shirt-shred amongst friends. So he headed to his home resort, Åre, to do precisely that.

In Resort Skier , Carl takes every devoted skier on a trip down memory lane, diving deep into the oh-so rarely tapped into emotion of feeling like a kid in the slope again. You know, the feeling you had when you and your selected squad of senders were going full-throttle on the bumps, groomers, and every other kind of terrain the resort had on offer. Because, let's face it, as kids, none of us was allowed to head out on 5-hour strike missions to ski a secret couloir surrounded by death and destruction. No, we lapped the lift. Ten, twenty, hell, probably fifty times on the best of days just to hit that one perfect bump on the side of your local hill.

Feeling like a kid is something we all can relate to when skiing. And if you think about it, when we were kids, we were all having all of our fun in the resort.

"No mom, we won't go out in the backcountry, the resort will be just fine!" © Gustav Wiking

But let's face facts; Carl isn't simply goofing around doing nothing but cruising. This 3-minute action-packed movie consists of straight-lining black pistes riding fakie, flipping the flats, and hitting the side hits perceived only to exist in the sweetest of dreams.

Carl Regnér has every aim to keep competing on the Freeride World Tour this winter, but he will stay true to his preferred kind of skiing when presented the opportunity. Is Carl Regnér a pioneer of a new era, shifting the focus from fear and big lines to fun and small hits? We asked him, and his answer is, not surprisingly, hell yes.

But hey, let's not throw all the attention on the wild ginger! It takes two to tango, and the mastermind behind the camera is no other than Alexander Rydén. You know, the guy that jumps cliffs after the world's best skiers with camera gear, which probably costs more than your entire ski equipment. If we were you, we'd pay close attention to the flawless imagery provided by Alexander in this movie. As Carl is pushing the envelope within the resort, so is Mr. Rydén within follow-cam-filming on skis.

Read more about Alexander Rydén and his filmmaking here!