Things I’ve learned from riding & filming with the pros

When riding next to superstars like Emil Johansson and Martin Söderström you might feel slightly out of your depth, but that is not the case for Freerider Simon Johansson . Sending huge jumps with that typical Swedish steeze next to the two superstars is just another day on the bike for the humble yet extremely talented rider who is, by the way, not Emil’s brother. They just share the same last name together with approximately 200 000 other Swedes.

Simon, although not as famous as Martin and Emil, isn’t a stranger to film and photo shoots - you might have seen him hitting huge jumps in Châtel together with Martin in episode 4 of Ride With The Swedes season 2 or sending Sweden’s biggest freeride line in Connection the movie .

However, the Stranda segment in the 2020 MTB film The Old World was definitely a new experience for him. Sending tricks high above the Norwegian Fjords alongside Martin and Emil and in front of a huge production crew.

Martin Söderström and Simon Johansson go way back. © Julian Mittelstaedt / Tillmann Brothers

It was a shoot that went far from perfect yet somehow culminated in a stunning riding segment. What actually went wrong for the crew and how did they deal with it? Hit play to watch the behind-the-scenes segment from Stranda and keep reading to find out what Simon has learned from riding and filming with Martin Söderström and Emil Johansson over the years.

Martin Söderström explores Stranda

How Simon ended up in Stranda

Simon describes himself as a “semi-professional” rider - working odd jobs throughout the winter in order to ride all summer. Slopestyle has always been his jam, and he grew up riding bikes with Martin Söderström , and later on, Emil Johansson.

“It’s been pretty cool to have been able to follow both Martin’s and Emil’s rise to the top - from young excited riders to the big-time professionals they are today. I guess I’ve kind of been in-between the two, always there riding but never really competing. Whenever they are not traveling, we try and ride together as often as we can”.

Simon flying high. © Julian Mittlestead

Simon is a rider who can definitely hold his own next to the two superstars, and is just as talented on big jumps as on technical trails.

Simon Johansson from Skövde, Sweden. © Julian Mittelstädt / Tillmann Brothers

Filming together has just been a natural progression for the longtime friends and Simon often finds himself in front of a camera showing off his skills next to Martin or Emil. He is a rider who can definitely hold his own next to the two superstars and is just as talented on big jumps as on technical trails and he isn’t afraid to pick up a shovel and build a line.

So it was no surprise when Martin asked Simon if he’d be keen on filming “this thing” in Norway in the summer of 2019.

“When Andy Tillmann called and asked if I wanted to join the crew I was stoked, and a couple of weeks later I found myself in Stranda”, Simon remembers.

Teamwork and good vibes are important during big film shoots. © Julian Mittelstaedt / Tillmann Brothers

It was the biggest film production he’d been part and one he will remember for a long time.

“Haha, yea well, the 10 days we spent there ended up very different to what I had imagined”, Simon laughs and explains what happened.

Lesson 1: Things don’t always go to plan

The crew was met with what can only be described as a worst-case scenario as the custom-built Slopestyle line had taken a huge beating from the temperamental Norwegian weather and wasn’t ridable. No line, no film.

“ The Norwegian fjords are stunning, but the weather is very unpredictable over there so the line - built by the old freeride legend Trond Hansen - had totally crumbled under the pressure of heavy snow and rainfall ”, Simon explains.

The crew at work trying to make the line happen. © Julian Mittlestead

You could feel how everyone wanted to make it work - everyone did their very best, worked hard and kept the atmosphere high. Simon Johansson

Simon and Martin on the pre-ride workout. © Julian Mittelstädt / Tillmann Brother.

The line was in such a state that Simon remembers it as a “make or break moment” where there could have just as easily been no Scandinavian film segment. But instead of moping around, Simon, Martin, and the whole production crew rolled up their sleeves, picked up shovels and started reshaping the line.

“Instead of getting down about it we just started digging. You could feel how everyone wanted to make it work - everyone did their very best, worked hard and kept the atmosphere high. We reshaped features, rebuilt jumps and moved entire landings. We even got some last-minute help from one of the Norwegian Velosolution guys who came in with a digger. I think we ended up digging for six days straight”, Simon says. By then, Emil had also arrived in Stranda and the team had to start filming as they were running out of days.

As far as locations go, this is one of the most stunning. © Julian Mittlestead

Lesson 2: There is always a way to create magic infront of the camera

“This experience has really made me respect and admire other MTB film segments I’ve watched over the years. There are just so many factors going into a riding section that you can’t see or experience from your sofa. These behind-the-scenes segments are really good as they give you a glimpse into what goes on and I think that stuff is super fascinating”, Simon says.

Martin and Simon doing their thing! © Julian Mittelstaedt / Tillmann Brothers

After six days, the crew managed to get the line up and running, even if they had to skip some features. However, there were other factors, like slow run-ins and strong winds, making things tricky for the riders.

But if there is something Simon has learned from filming and shooting with Martin over the years is that even in the toughest conditions there is always a way to create magic in front of the camera.

“Martin is the king of being able to magically turn nothing into everything. He is so creative. There might not be anything to ride yet he somehow manages to create a jump or feature that will look good in front of the camera”, Simon says.

The king of content. © Julian Mittlestead

Martin is the king of being able to magically turn nothing into everything. He is so creative. Simon Johansson

The Tillmann Brothers crew catching every second of gold. © Julian Mittelstädt / Tillmann Brothers

“It’s such a valuable lesson to learn. I mean, in this case, we had loads to “work with” - the line had an amazing backdrop and we were in a gorgeous location. So, even if the line wasn’t running perfectly, the weather wasn’t ideal and we had only a few days to shoot, we just got down to business and brought out our inner “Martins” aka. inner magician, and gave it 110%.”

Ever wondered how they get the shot? © Julian Mittlestead

Lesson 3: Use your strengths

And when this trio gives 110%, you’re sure to see some magic happen. As longtime friends, Simon, Martin and Emil are very used to riding together and know how to get each other stoked.

“I think we all bring something to the table as riders and can motivate one another. All three of us have different styles and different tricks we like to do - but that’s also why we complement each other really well”, Simon explains.

"Emil Johansson is in a league of his own". © Julian Mittlestead

I rode with Emil just last week and I think my jaw was on the floor most of the time. Simon Johansson

He does acknowledge that Emil is in a league of his own. “Riding with someone like Emil is so freaking inspiring. He is on top of the Slopestyle game and is one of the best riders in the world right now - just watching him ride is pure magic. I rode with him just last week and I think my jaw was on the floor most of the time”, Simon says and laughs. Although it’s pretty much impossible to copy what Emil does, Simon explains that it motivates him to find and focus on his own strengths as a rider. “Even if I obviously can’t do what Emil does, it motivates me to push my own limits, so that I can become the best that I can be”.

It’s pretty safe to say that the Stranda shoot didn’t go to plan, instead, it turned into an inspiring story of how far good teamwork can take you. And while lessons were learned, the finished product showed no sign of the stress the crew was under during the 10-day shoot. A huge accomplishment and a great memory for Simon who is very grateful to the Tillman Brothers for the invite and to have been riding alongside Emil and Martin in such a big production.

Emil Johansson following Simon Johansson down the line. © Julian Mittelstädt / Tillmann Brothers