Skiing in summer - How do you do it?

Sure, gotta give it to summer: It's kind of enjoyable. Long days on the beach, enjoying the warm and never-ending evenings, our kicking it in the boat. But since we're going all-in honesty, it'd be hypocritical not to speak the whole truth, which is...

...That any hot summer day is not as good as a day on skis. Not even close.

Obviously, while surfing, climbing, and mountain biking are heaps of fun, there is something about skiing that other sports just don't provide. So, what to do if you need to tame your need for skiing while stuck in the summer heat? Here are some pointers!

Markus Cleveland in side hit heaven, Stryn, first of June © Red Bull Content Pool

The most obvious way would be to ski on snow that is still left in the mountains. In Norway, you have three classic summer destinations: Stryn, Folgefonna, and Norway's highest mountain, Galdhøppigen, who all offer skiing in summer. Stryn and Galdhøppigen are often closed in July as the snowpack is too thin, but until the end of June and mid-August, they are most likely open.

Folgefonna, which might be the most famous resort of the three, is often open throughout July for the public and has provided us with some of the most scenic big air shots. In all three places, you can ride slushy pistes, train your park skills, or just have a lot of fun playing with side hits all day long.

Folgefonna's famous big air jump, as shown by Sebbe de Buck © Dasha Nosova/Red Bull Illume

Some years there may not be enough snow on these glaciers to have the resort open during July, but if you're up for some touring, there is plenty of snow to ride! The same goes for the mountains in Sweden, albeit the approach is often a tad more extended (read: A LOT longer).

We have glaciers as far down as Jämtland, where you can ride all year round.

And this year was unique, as there was snow left all the way to the summit of Storsola, the summit that lies above the glacier, and offered a long and steep couloir on the way down. This whole face is more or less just a flat, open face in winter, and getting to ride it as a couloir is a remarkable opportunity that shouldn't go unexploited.

Pretty steep entrance to a beautiful run, July 2nd © Tim Larsson

If you can't travel to the mountains but still want to clear the urge for skiing, Olso has an indoor ski resort, SNØ, open all summer. It is quite the spectacle to see a chairlift inside a building. In here, you have everything from rails, jumps to giant slalom courses, everything you might need as a skier!

In Copenhagen, they took the rooftop bar idea and combined it with a ski resort. On the top of a building in the middle of the city, they have built an outdoor sports park where you can ski and climb while enjoying the view of Copenhagen and the waters of Øresund. Of course, there is a bar that ensures the mandatory aprés can occur after a day on the slope.

Copenhill hosted the "Scandinavian Team battle" this summer © Anton koch

If all of this sounds rather boring or unaccessible, but you have access to a boat or jetski, you can take your skis out on the water to get some turns. While it may be a good idea to use actual waterskis as your regulars skis will sink to the bottom if they release, waterskiing will give you close to the same feeling as when turning on snow. One benefit of skiing on water is that you will eventually end up in the water to cool down from the summer heat.

Carving on water might be even more fun than on snow! © Alexander Schwarz / Red Bull Content Pool

For the most fearless freeriders, riding behind a boat in a flat lake might not be enough of an adrenaline rush. If you want to properly have the same experience as you do when riding in the high alpine, towing into massive waves behind a jetski might be for you! This is something that Chuck Patterson tried out a few years ago out on the most significant wave in the world.

Chuck Patterson dropping in on a monster wave out at Jaws © Tracy Kraft Leboe

Do you have the urge to go skiing in summer, or are you going to wait until the snow starts falling in autumn?