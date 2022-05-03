Gaming
© Joakim Henningson
Games
Vodcast #4 - SiQViQ and MFB talks Red Bull Homerun, Bloodhunt and VR
Another month, another vodcast episode! The boys played a lot of VR, talked about Red Bull Homerun, Bloodhunt and Phasmophobia and more. Check it out!
Welcome back to another Vodcast with Victor 'SiQViQ' Linnér and MFB! In this episode the boys tried out the VR horror game Phasmophobia (psst, the boys are no ghostbusters 😅), talked about their experience at the ski competition Red Bull Homerun (coupled with hilarious skiing videos), the Bloodhunt craze and a lot more. Enjoy the episode!
Join in on the fun 👇 and be a part of the Red Bull Gaming community!
- Red Bull Gaming on Facebook 📖 - for news
- redbullgaming on Instagram 🌄 - for highlights
- Red Bull Gaming Sphere on Discord 🎮 - for community
- Redbullsweden on TikTok 🎉 - for fun