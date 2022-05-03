The crew up to new antics during the recordings of Vodcast #4
Vodcast #4 - SiQViQ and MFB talks Red Bull Homerun, Bloodhunt and VR

Another month, another vodcast episode! The boys played a lot of VR, talked about Red Bull Homerun, Bloodhunt and Phasmophobia and more. Check it out!
Written by Joakim Henningson
Welcome back to another Vodcast with Victor 'SiQViQ' Linnér and MFB! In this episode the boys tried out the VR horror game Phasmophobia (psst, the boys are no ghostbusters 😅), talked about their experience at the ski competition Red Bull Homerun (coupled with hilarious skiing videos), the Bloodhunt craze and a lot more. Enjoy the episode!
