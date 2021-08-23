Each spring, when the rays of the sun gently climb in temperature, a migration of skiers from north to south, east to west, begins. They head north, far north. Where the temperature is low, the powder is still fresh, and the sun never sets. We are obviously talking about the smallest, most remote ski resort that Sweden has to offer: Riksgränsen.

Nordals to the right, Vassitjocka to the left and Vassi-basin in the clouds © Tim Larsson

We can't say precisely what makes the destination as unique as it is. Perhaps the endless journey to reach it, maybe the never-setting sun, or perhaps the fact that you tend to forget that real-life exist and become entirely consumed by the mountain during your time here? Or simply that you get to meet all your friends that have been scattered all over the world in search of the best snow? Regardless, Riksgränsen and the adjacent mountains offer something unique, which you just can't get anywhere else.

Skiing into sunset, after bedtime, a common sight in this part of Sweden. © Anders Mollin

In and around Riksgränsen, you have every type of riding that you can imagine. From short hikes up Nordals where 200 vertical meters of fresh pow are on offer, to magical sunset tours up Vassitjocka, where seriously steep and consequential terrain in the bowl south of Vassi can be found. You have every type of riding within just a few kilometers of the resort, meaning you'll still make it back to tell your friends all about today's adventure on the aprés at Hotell Riksgränsen.

Taking on the choke, not a big deal for Turdell. © Fabian Omne

During a typical year, when the borders are open, and you are free to move between Sweden and Norway, you can take the drive over to Norway to ski impressive terrain around the mountain town of Narvik. Located an hour by car from Riksgränsen, you can find runs that start well above 1000 meters above sea level and take you all the way down to the fjords. All while at the same time providing you with some of Norway's most immersive ski runs.

The couloir on Gangnesaksla might be Narviks most scenic ski run! © Felix Magnusson

Skiing down a mountain with rock walls that are several hundred meters tall on each side of you is a feeling that is hard to describe. While it may be hard to get these runs in the best conditions, they are a treat to ride even on a day with semi-decent snow. In fact, the couloir in Skamdalen may be best reserved for a stormy day where you can't ride anywhere else. With walls reaching over 100 meters on each side, it proves to be a good shelter from the elements.

In "Skamdalen" you'll find a couloir that is out of this world © Felix Magnusson

Having runs that can be done even when the visibility is less than optimal can come in quite handy up here. While we all have this dreamy picture of sunny days with good snow, the honest truth is that days with close to zero visibility are pretty frequent as Riksgränsen is located above the treeline. Many days have been spent playing cards, visiting the spa, or chatting away in the lobby bar while waiting for good weather.

Whiteout © Red Bull Content Pool

While the north might be harsh, cold, and dark most of the year. In springtime, it is easily one of the best places to ski with your friends, regardless of where in the mountains you might want to go!