A Pro Runners excuses for skipping training - and how to debunk them

Before we proceed, there’s something you need to know! With Wings For Life World Run being right around the corner, it’s about time to start training. Training can be tough, though , especially when living in a time when our days are spent at home. The excuses can easily stack up, but hopefully, Petter can help.

Petter Engdahl - Pro trail Runner © Petter Engdahl

1 hour, 47 seconds, 17 seconds. Nobody has done it faster than him. Zero visibility at the top, heaps of snow on the trail. On the 9th of July 2020, Petter raised the already maxed out bar of what is possible to push a human body through as he broke the record to claim the fastest time ever to reach the peak of Kebnekaise.

Not your average trail... © Petter Engdahl

Petter Engdahl, a former Cross Country Skier who switched focus some two years ago to focus entirely on running the world's coolest trails. A dream for some, a nightmare for others. This man loves running. You know, that darn activity which physicists, doctors, and business coaches continually praises. Perhaps you've already tapped into the superpowers that something as simple as running can provide to everyone willing to put on the shoes and embrace the sweat that comes to it; in that case, good for you. If not, don't worry. We know why you haven't implemented it into your daily routine just yet. We mean, the weather is terrible, rain is on the forecast, your legs are like two bricks from that walk a couple of days ago. And besides, you don't even have the time anyway.

*Actual footage of you running from that workout you don't have time for* © Jennifer Asp

It's ok; you are nothing more than human.

Fun fact: Do you know who's also human? Petter. Do you think his legs get sore from time to time? That he doesn't have the time to work out due to his full-time studies in Industrial Design? Sometimes he does too - but he has something you don't. He has a toilet to flush all of those shitty excuses right down the sewer. In the list below, Mr. Engadhl shares his top reasons not to work out, and how he defies them and hits the trails anyway.

By the way: We really hope you have a toilet at home.

Excuse #1: The Weather sucks.

Rain, wind, subzero degrees. Looking out the window pre-workout when the weather gods try to keep you in front of Netflix instead of grinding the trails is really a tough thing to overcome. Even Petter is with you on this one.

Look at him, defying Thor's wrath and all. © Petter Engdahl

But to be honest, you just have to run the first ten meters, and before you know it, you'll have forgotten about the weather. By that point, it's all about embracing how badass you feel, knowing that you are out defying Thor's mighty bolts of lightning while your friends are binge-watching Game of Thrones. Petter

Excuse #2: Sore legs.

Still feeling worn out? Of course you are, especially since that intense workout two days ago. A doctor would probably recommend Cheese Doodles and a true crime-Documentary to rest up properly before hitting the trails tomorrow, or next week.

"That's a load of crap, mate" © Petter Engdahl

Petter calls bullshit.

Sometimes, the best thing you can do to get rid of sore legs is kickstarting them right back up. Just get out there, get some blood flowing in your glutes, let your blood cleanse the body, and feel how your worn-out legs from out of nowhere taps into that good old energy you felt earlier in the week. It might hurt a bit initially, and you don't have to push through the pain. Just take it easy, run slow, enjoy the time outdoors.

According to Petter, his legs actually feels better after taking his tired legs out for a spin

Excuse #3: Lack of time.

Honestly, this one hits us all. Work, kids, laundry, socializing, the list goes on. There are just so many things that can come in the way, and the workout easily slips down a slippery slope of prioritization. Petter studies full time, he can relate, and he feels the same thing. Here's how he deals with it.

Copy and paste these three letteers into your alarm title: R U N

In 1,47 minutes: You can either summit Kebnekaise or conquer 2 EP of GOT. © Petter Engdahl

Just get it over with right from the get-go. Prepare your clothes the day prior, set your alarm early, mark the alarm with three letters, and then execute. I promise you, once you get up and going, you'll love yourself for it. And a big bonus, apart from getting it out of the way for the day, is that my focus on studies receives a boost.

Think about it. The first task of the day is challenging, and you push yourself through it. The reward? Endorphines. Self-satisfaction. Before your day even starts, you have already achieved the most challenging part of the day.

Excuse #4: Not having the right gear.

Nobody likes worn-out gear.

Not quite feeling like running in those ripped-up shorts? Worried about your knees not being able to handle the impacts from the concrete, trails, or uneven terrain because you have no cushion left in your shoes? That's not weird at all. What's funny is that you haven't gone down and bought yourself a new pair of running shoes, since you know good gear Is the key to everything. Just like at work, a slow computer is the number one reason you're not getting your shit done. Invest in good gear, Petter says.

"No, I can't go out tonight, hanging out with bae" © Petter Engdahl

Man, new shoes are the best! And investing in a pair of good shorts or tights, wow!

Look at that fresh gear. It kind of makes you want to take it for a spin. © Petter Engdahl

Excuse #5: Nobody to get you off the couch.

Are the four reasons mentioned above having a rave in your head? Then you should seek help. Not from a doctor, but from a stubborn friend that you laid a half-heartedly promise with that you were going to get out there and work out, no matter what. Get yourself a training buddy, workout together, and improve together!

Bro, I'm at the parking lot. Where you at? © Red Bull Content Pool

To be honest, my best performances are usually done in the company of others. You can help each other to get motivated and push each other to reach new heights. My tip is to find a friend, sign up for a race, and train for it—every day. Promising yourself is one thing; promising your buddy is another - go for it!

And honestly, there's no better feeling than outrunning your mate.

Running with a mate: Beast mode activated © Red Bull Content Pool

Now that you’re basically completely out of excuses, there are only a few more things to do; Sign up for Wings For Life App Run , mark the 9th of May in your calendar, and start stacking kilometers!

And just to set an example , we decided to be the first to exchange our bad habits for something better.

See you in the trails!

