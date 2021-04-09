The full recap of Streamers VS Students

Join in on the fun and be a part of our Red Bull Gaming community on Facebook and Discord . Don't forget to sign up for Campus Clutch!

The hype game Streamers VS Students saw the influencers Slop3, Roxyproxxy, CharlieMohlin, hateg0d and janneayaya battle it out against a group of students in a Best of 3 Standard in Valorant. After an incredibly exciting competition, where both teams occasionally dominated, it all came down to the last game - which was ridiculously tight. Here's what happened 👇

Students, get ready for a Valorant competition with a twist © Red Bull

Game 1 - Ascent

The first game of the day started a bit cautious, with both teams feeling the opposition up. The Streamers took the first round quite easily - which resulted in a loud cheer. The second round ended the same way. After a successful smoke from Slop3 and a good reveal from Roxy , the Streamers saw the Students all gathered up in a tunnel. What followed was a massacre. After the initial rounds, you could feel that the Streamers got a bit overconfident, which resulted in a comeback from the Students - with four straight wins.

Are they really studying enough, these students? Roxy

The Streamers answered with an ACE. 3-4 for the Students. Both teams got noticeably better after warming up during the first rounds - and the game got tight. After headshot fiesta during rounds 9 and 10, the quality of the plays was a joy to watch. We both saw an Ace and a Flawless. 7-7 . However, from then on, the Students put in an extra gear. Great individual plays from hateg0d and janneayaya couldn't stop the surge from the Students. Blessed with awesome Operator (AWP) skills, snowvit made short work of the Streamers, game after game. Despite Slop3s awesome (?) smokeskills. A win for the Students and it seemed like they were on a roll going into the next match. 7-13 for the Students.

Get ready for Red Bull Campus Clutch © Red Bull

Game 2 - Haven

And the winning streak continued for the Students. But only briefly. After two fast rounds, 0-2 , the Streamers woke up. The match got tight once again with both teams trading wins. 4-4 . At this point, the match could go either way. Then something just clicked for the Streamers. hateg0d , the MVP of the team, began dominating with amazing Operator and Knife skills. Charlie Mohlin placing strategic turrets like a champ. janneayaya being a juggernaut with deadly accurate gunplay. Slop3 shooting Mollys and deploying Smokes like a madman and Roxy scouting like a pro, always being one step ahead of the opposition. The Students didn't stand a chance. Game, set, match - easy peasy lemon squeeze, and all that. 13-5 . Would the Streamers snowballing continue in the next, and final, match?

Game 3 - Bind

It's all level heading into the last, and deciding, match of the Best of 3. The Students immediately responded to the disappointment of the last match by hitting a Team Ace in the first round. And quickly followed it up by another win. 0-2 . However, like so many times before, hateg0d began doing what he does best, dominating the battlefield, leading his team to a win. But to no avail. The Students answered their first defeat of the match by playing strongly, winning 2 consecutive rounds. 1-4 . Directly followed by several strong displays by hateg0d and the Streamers once again. This match was always going to be competitive - as both teams fought for the final win. 6-6 .

27 and 25 kills respectively [talking about hateg0d's and janneayaya's score]. I'm working towards 10 here. Slop3

After the switch, the Students showed that they knew how to defend the bomb sites, winning two rounds in a row. The match was beginning to get incredibly intense - both teams trading victories. janneayaya and sCooby being particularly deadly for their respective teams. 10-10 . All square going into the endgame. 10-11 . 11-11 . 12-11 . 12-12 . Both teams began showing nerves. This was going to be tight. Neither team admitting defeat. 12-13 . Advantage Students. And... A win for the Students! 1-2 in matches. Making the Students the winners of the Streamers VS Students competition! If Campus Clutch is going to be anything like these games, it's going to be epic. And they surely will be!

But... we were so close! Roxy

Which Agent will YOU pick? © Valorant

