Deep dive into Swedish street dance with Swonana, GroovyGuccii and Tr3sa

Welcome to a world full of rhythm and groove, of movement and joy but also deep-rooted respect and social and political heritage. Street dance, an umbrella term used to describe the different dance styles originating from the streets including hip hop, breaking, locking, popping and krump, is a world far bigger and more intrecate than first meets the eye. Each style defined not just by different movements, but a wave of emotions and cultural legacy. Where dancers and DJs move in symbiosis with the beat, unlocking a world full of expression and feelings.

What defines the different styles, what are dance battles, and what does the Swedish scene look like? In this three-part series, we dive into the rhythmic world of street and chat with three dancers prominent within the scene today, all who have been handpicked to compete at the all-style street event Red Bull Dance Your Style in Stockholm on August 28th.

First out is krump dancer Savanna “Swonana” Hanneryd who gives us an overview of the scene, explains the concept of "dance battles" and why she loves to dance krump.

01 Tell us a bit about yourself?

My name is Savanna Hanneryd and I go under the name of Swonana in the dance world. Currently I work as a freelance dancer, model and I take on occasional acting roles in commercials. On top of that, I paint, create music and this year I’ve started producing my own dance performances, which I’m mega proud of.

It was thanks to my best friend that I started dancing. We must have been like 12 or 13 years old when she one day randomly asked me “have you seen Ring Ding Dong by SHINee on Youtube?”. It was like the most K-poppy song ever and to start with I really didn’t get it. I didn’t like it at all. But she didn’t give up and somehow convinced our whole girl gang to learn the dance in the music video. And that’s how I was converted, became I die hard fan if you’d like. We’d meet at home or in school and learn the dance by watching a Youtube Tutorial. I realised I was good at learning the moves and it was just so much fun. I guess K-pop was in many ways my gateway drug to street, haha. The summer after I went to a dance camp and it all just klicked. I felt like home and from then on it has been all about dance.

Swonana danced hip hop before she found krumping © DIGI Krump is a very explosive and dynamic dance style that can be perceived as pretty aggressive Swonana

What is krump?

Krump is a very explosive and dynamic dance style that can be perceived as pretty aggressive. You use moves like jabs from boxing, fiercely stomp the ground and make sudden moves with your arms - you kind of strike the air, but in a really rad way. It’s a style where you can’t just show off, you have to really dig deep, find that darkness within you and I guess, confront your inner self. A style that’s not really meant to be danced alone, but as a community. It’s very much based on getting the support of the community - that you’re not alone in the darkness.

What’s the Swedish street scene like?

Well, as street dance is an umbrella term used to describe multiple styles it’s a pretty wide concept. But if I talk from my own experience I think the Swedish scene is pretty small, especially compared to other countries in Europe. But it’s a very friendly one where everyone wants to connect. When I started dancing, I quickly got to know a lot of people, who introduced me to others, and soon enough I knew most of the dancers. It’s a bit like an everyone-knows-everyone type of scene. You often meet up at jams where people go just to have fun: a DJ playing tunes and dancers are there to vibe, dance, and be social without the pressure of training or competition.

Have any specific traits developed in street dance over the years that are specific to the Swedish scene?

Well, I’ve not danced krump long enough to know, but if I take hip hop for example, which I used to dance for many years, then yes. There is definitely a “Swedish touch” to it. It’s softer, where you flow through the different movements, like water. Instead of it being super detailed, the importance is in the movement as a whole. How it flows between your arms and legs and how transitions intertwine with one another.

Krump is a more aggressive style where you dig deep into your own darkness © DIGI

What are dance battles like?

Battles are always freestyle and you never know what song or beat is going to be played next by the DJ. You have to adapt quickly. If you’re a beginner it can be pretty overwhelming. It becomes more about surviving and remembering your moves, not so much about having a plan. When you become more experienced, you can be more prepared as you know what’s going to happen and what emotions you will experience. It's good to have a plan, but it can be more or less detailed depending on who you are and what suits you. Some just listen to the music and go from there whilst others have certain power moves and preps that they want to do.

As for me, I like to be spontaneous, play with the unknown. That way I can use my natural reactions in my movements, it becomes real. I go into character and move with the music. When something catches me off guard in the music I develop that reaction in my dance moves.

What is fun and what is hard about battling?

The hardest part is knowing if I have prepared enough when you show up at the battle. Have I worked hard enough on the base moves? Have I trained enough improvisation to different types of music? The best part is the actual competition. I just love competing and always feel very passionate about showing what I can do, impressing others but also myself - the unknown of a battle, how I react to songs and music that I am not prepared for.

At Dance Your Style you will be judged by the audience, instead of judges. How does that feel?

I’ve never been in a battle that’s been decided by the audience so I’m excited. It’s a challenge for sure and it’s gonna need a different approach to normal, as people who aren’t that into certain dance styles and moves might not know or see details that experienced judges would. But I’m excited to try it out and I see it as a good challenge.

Red or blue? It's up to you who wins and moves on to the next heat © Muriel Florence Rieben / Red Bull Content Pool