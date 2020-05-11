Summer, snow and singletrack: A typical Åre adventure

Åre on a beautiful summer’s day, with endless miles of dusty dry singletrack and warming rays of July sunshine. Well, at least that’s how we pictured it when planning our big day out exploring some of Åre’s finest singletrack. Instead, we find ourselves pulling our neck-warmers high up over our cheeks in order to avoid the biting cold wind that is currently trying to blow us off this beautiful mountain top.

On the horizon, dark rain clouds are looming, just waiting for the perfect moment to unleash its force upon our little group. But as cold as we are, the situation is also kind of funny.

We did sign up for a typical Åre-style adventure, and here we are getting a proper taste of what Jämtland can offer.

The wind was forceful and biting cold. © Hanna Jonsson

What we really came for

So, instead of moaning about what could have been, we turn our eyes away from the unavoidable weather, and focus on what lies ahead - this is what we are really here for. To explore a little piece of MTB heaven: meandering singletrack carved into nature, like it’s always been there. Flowing up and down the rolling fjell, zig-zagging its way over sharp rocks and in-between twisted tight birch trees, finding it’s way over muddy open wetlands and into mysterious-looking forests.

It’s the perfectly imperfect Swedish trail - partly manmade, partly natural, not made for bikes but just about works anyway.

A flowy section close to the top, but more importantly out of the wind. © Hanna Jonsson

Also, it’s just far enough from civilisation to be a refreshing escape from the busy streets of Åre, where the yearly bike festival is currently going off in full force, without being a crazy tough expedition.

There is a first for everything

Day in honor, we’ve got Åre local, bike lover, trail builder, and Åka Skidor chief editor Tobias Liljeroth showing my good friends Lina Skoglund and Steve Murphy and me that there is a life outside of the bike park. Ever since I accidentally let slip to Tobias that I’d never really ridden outside of the park in Åre he’s been trying to convince me to “give up” one of my lift-assisted bike park days for some greater explorations of the Jämtland fjells. And today is the day. And although we’re just doing a light version, it feels refreshing and adventurous to escape into the wilderness for a few hours, powered only by our own legs.

Lina Skoglund cold, but happy. © Hanna Jonsson

Away from the busy bike festivities, we are surrounded by what feels like endless views of fjells, lakes and forests. I’ve been to many parts of the world, but there is definitely something calming about the Swedish fjells.

It’s not loud, big or angry, like some places can be. Even now, in the raging wind, nature up here remains strangely unscathed, unbothered, quiet. It’s beautiful, without bragging about it.

If we lifted our eyes we were greeted by stunning views in all directions. © Hanna Jonsson

Oneway ticket from Välliste to Edsåsdalen

Välliste , the mountain we are currently standing on top of, is located about 30 minutes outside of Åre and might be more commonly known as Trillevallen, the name of the ski area located on the very same mountainside. It’s home to a couple of bike and hike trails that are pretty easily accessible, requiring only a 30-ish minute hike-a-bike to the top and can be found and followed on apps like Trailforks. The one we’re aiming for today is named “Välliste 2” - a 6,5-kilometer long trail from the top hut down to Edsåsdalen at the bottom of the valley. It’s the first out of two trails that Tobias is showing us today.

It's a pretty steep push to the top of the trailhead. © Hanna Jonsson

So, after soaking up the stunning views, we are eager to set off down the trail to get away from the wind and the ever-closing rain clouds. The first section is fast and rocky but the wind makes it hard to get fully up to speed, but it soon eases off as we enter a dip in the mountain, and the trail meanders downwards and we follow it’s lead. But just as we are getting our warmth back, the trail splits in two and Tobias heads off to the left, up a steep bank, leading us straight back into the wind. The rain has now decided to join us, and thanks to the freezing cold temperatures, we find ourselves in a July snow storm.

It’s like the Weather Gods are trying to show us what it actually takes to be a true “jämtlänning” today.

Trying to be as tough as the locals

Not wanting to be any less tough than the locals, we pull our neck-warmers even higher and Steve makes a pair of gloves out of some socks to keep his hands warm (don’t ask why we have a spare set of socks and not gloves with us, we don’t know) and we continue. The trail quickly changes characteristics from rock to dirt, from rough to smooth. It leads us into a steeper section surrounded by lush greenery and birch trees, thankfully leaving the howling wind behind us. The trail here is narrow and natural - definitely one of the best sections - and we are happily surprised by how flowy it is.

Steve made himself a pair of temporary gloves. © Hanna Jonsson

After a while, even the rainy hail/snow stops and we have this magical moment of stillness. I am not sure what I expected from this trail and although it’s not the sickest riding I have ever done, it is definitely a cool and different kind of experience.

It’s the whole package; the wilderness, the strange weather, the company, the flowy sections of trail, the flat sections of struggle, the views. To me, this is what I’ve imagined Swedish fjell riding to be.

Stunning green lush forests. © Hanna Jonsson

Roots on steroids

We leave the flowy birch tree section behind and enter a much flatter one. It’s a very Scandi-typical piece of trail with wooden bridges taking us over muddy wetlands. In fact, it could be the longest north shore I’ve ever been on. It’s like riding in a trance, “dunk, dunk, dunk”, plank after plank, for what feels like an eternity, until it suddenly spits me out into a fast straight in the greenest of forests. From here it shoots into a flowy forest section with some proper sick corners before leading us right into the last, and most technical part - a mega root fest.

The last part of the trail is fast and flowy before it turns mega rooty. © Hanna Jonsson

From wishing I had a short travel bike a few seconds ago I’m suddenly very happy to have my 150 mm to really on.

The roots are massive - think “Bräckebäcksleden” on steroids - and in order to stay afloat, and not get stuck between every root, we need to really focus on keeping our speed and momentum going. Some are more successful than others. I might be the latter, getting stuck on a root and almost going head over handlebar. What really amazes me with this trail is how it keeps changing - from the bare naked stony top section, to the mellow flow in the birch trees, to the muddy wetlands and now the mega roots in the forest - and for a first-timer, it’s impossible to know what’s hiding around the next corner.

After surfing through the roots, we’re suddenly at the end of the trail. Happy and content we slowly spin along the road that leads us to our car, and a feeling of wonder comes over me.

Although the trail wasn’t the typical Enduro-style trail I prefer, there is something about this ride that has enchanted me.

Being away from people, left vulnerable to the elements, experiencing the ever-changing trail - it’s a ride I might not do again very soon, but one that I will remember for a long time.

Åre’s best tasting waffle

But our adventure day out isn’t over just yet. We’ve got one more trail to cover before the day's end and so before heading back into town Tobias takes us to taste some of Åre’s very best waffles. That is, the trail named “Våfflan”. I have ridden it once before, and I am excited for what’s to come.

Tobias and his waffle. © Hanna Jonsson

Våfflan is an Enduro-style trail built by Tobias himself (with the help of friends of course) and is named after his late cat. It’s become a go-to for locals as well as visiting riders in the past couple of years, being easy to get to from town and with a tarmac road that takes you to the top, it’s the perfect Enduro ride out.

It starts just off the top of Copperhill, less than a 10 km pedal from Åre town. But feeling lazy we’re taking the car to the top. From there we dive into the woods and the start of the trail.

Våfflan is one of those trails that make you feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere, yet you are literally one minute away from people's houses and two big roads.

Slippery gold

After this morning's XC-style ride we’re all excited to taste some downhill and we set off like rockets down the first section. It’s been raining pretty hard for a few days so things are pretty slippery, and it definitely keeps us on or toes as we float over roots and into corners. There are a couple of steep wooden bridges early on and I’m secretly wondering how slippery they will be. But as we roll over them I am once again reminded how well-built this track is. Åre is often wet, so the trail builders work hard to keep the trails running well in all kinds of weather conditions.

Don't brake on the bridge... © Hanna Jonsson

In fact, riding this trail in the wet is amazing fun and as we rail two fast corners and Tobias shouts “jump” - sending it over one of the trail’s two small gap jumps - we all let out a few happy shrieks.

If I could only capture this feeling and put it in a jar.

A small, but fun gap jump sends you into a fast field section. © Hanna Jonsson

Halfway down and stoked as anything, the trail proceeds into an open section with some really cool rock roll features that makes me think of Canada. To be honest, the whole trail makes me think of Canada. Although smaller, shorter and with less altitude (and attitude), you can definitely tell that Tobias has been inspired by the great mountain biking nation in the east and its amazingly well-built trails.

We enter the last section of the forest - a newly reshaped section of trail that is flat out with some well-spaced rollers, that you can jump if you feel like getting some more airtime. I feel the bike dance underneath me as we shoot down the trail. A steep, rooty chute sends a quick adrenaline boost though me. “This is awesome” I have time to think before Tobias once again yells out “jump”. This time I haven’t got enough speed with me to clear the very last gap jump out into a field, so a cruise around it, still with a massive big grin on my face.

Well-built and maintained by the local trail builders. © Hanna Jonsson

The perfect contrast

Even if I’ve ridden Våfflan before, I am once again reminded of how much fun it is. I love trails where the builders use the terrain and incorporate its natural features. It’s a trail that shows just how good trail riding could be around Åre, and I’m thankful for the voluntary builders having put so much of their spare time and effort into keeping a trail this popular running as smoothly as possible.

Jump or roll - a trail for all abilities. © Hanna Jonsson

Exhausted by our big day out and the elements that have been thrown at us, we drag our tired but content bodies back into town where we are greeted by the buzzing atmosphere of Åre Bike Festival. Despite still being cold outside, the sun has decided to peek out from behind the clouds giving us a nice end to the day. And to me, it sums up Åre, and our adventure, perfectly. The big contrasts of this place and its multiple riding possibilities is in many ways as unique as its weather forecast.

Just like you might get four seasons in a day, you can also get four completely different types of riding in a day.

Whether you want bike park laps, dirt jumps, pump track, Enduro, or quiet empty singletrack into nowhere, they are all available just around the corner from one another.

Until next time. © Hanna Jonsson