Watch Swede Shreds episode 2: Must-ride trails in Dalarna

Explore the fun Enduro trails around Källviken and go full speed down Hunflen's downhill tracks.
You don’t have to travel halfway across the world to find some top-notch MTB trails. The Swedish MTB scene is currently booming and new trails are popping up all across the country.
In the brand new video series Swede Shreds Hanna Jonsson sets out to explores some of the best riding in Sweden together with some amazing local talents and trail-builders. Sick trails, insane flow and lots of good times - watch episode 2 now!
Swede Shreds Ep2: Sick Enduro trails in Dalarna
In episode 2 we explore the bike mecca that is Dalarna - a place where MTB is growing at a record-breaking speed. We get to tag along with Slopestyle pro Emil Johanssonand XC rider Ida Janssonas they shred some of their favourite trails in Källviken in Falun. Per Hagdahl from Falu stigcyklistermakes an appearance and talks about their insanely cool initiative “Trailbuilding Tuesdays” and we get to check out their latest addition to Källvikens trail network, Ättestupan.
Expect high speed, insane steeze and good times as you hit play and watch episode 2 of Swede Shreds!
KÄLLVIKEN
The first stop in Dalarna, is a town that has become somewhat of a MTB hotspot in Sweden. Falun. A place that has got a huge amount of MTB trails, a super active bike club, a biking high school and is home to some of the best riders in the country. So don’t be fooled by the small-ish hills around Falun, because scattered around these forests is a huge variety of MTB trails. Fast, flowy, easy, technical - there is literally something for every taste.
Källviken is one of those magical spots in Falun. Located around 5 km from the town center, this ski hill with a vertical drop of around 100 meters is home to some of the best trails around. From steep and rocky to fast and flowy, there are both XC, Enduro and Downhill trails on the map.
The hillside has become increasingly popular in the last couple of years as the local bike club, Falu stigcyklister, have put in huge amount of work creating a fun, well-built trail network. With an easy fire road climb to the top, the more enduro-oriented trails are only a short pedal away and it’s easy to smash out laps. But don’t worry, if technical uphills are more your thing, there are plenty of those around the signposted black XC loop. Most trails have fun little features like wooden drops, jumps or berms and it’s easy to progress and challenge yourself no matter what level of rider you are. This is a place where you will spot world cup riders as well as beginners.
Read more here: Falu Stigcyklister
Find the Trailforks trail map here.
A MIX OF RIDERS
It’s together with Falun locals Emil Johansson and Ida Jansson that we get to discover this little gem of a forest. Two completely different kind of riders, but both equally as stoked on MTB.
Emil is one of the world’s best Slopestyle riders and has been based in Falun since 2015 when he moved up to attend the biking highschool Hagströmska Gymnasiet. Källviken is his closest riding spot and, when he’s not busy working on tricks, he enjoys casual spins with his buddies chasing each other down the trails in Källviken.
As for Ida, she comes from a completely different riding background. Having won the Junior XCO World Championship back in 2016, she’s been racing XCO world cups for the past few seasons. Until this year, when she has taken a step back and started studying again. Now she loves razzing around the woods on her E-MTB.
HUNFLEN
For the second part of episode 2, we get to visit Hunflen - a place where trails are rough, raw and technical. Something for the Downhill fans. Hunflen is in fact a privately-owned hill located close to Vansbro and is maintained and run by the Head Coach of the Swedish MTB Gravity team Adrian Hörnqvist. Riding here is by invitation-only and the hill is used mostly as a training ground for the riders in the Swedish national MTB team.
And two riders who have recently joined the team are Oliver and Ben Zwar. Half Australian, half Swedish, the brothers moved over to Sweden in the beginning of 2020 to train and race with the Swedish national team. However, World Cup racing isn’t new to them having done three seasons with some very impressive Top 30 results. They could be the boost that Swedish Downhill has been waiting for!
Watch as the bother duo go full send in typical Swedish summer conditions!
One episode a week, every Wednesday at 07.30!