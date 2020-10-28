Watch Swede Shreds episode 2: Must-ride trails in Dalarna

The first stop in Dalarna, is a town that has become somewhat of a MTB hotspot in Sweden.

Falun

. A place that has got a huge amount of MTB trails, a super active bike club, a biking high school and is home to some of the best riders in the country. So don’t be fooled by the small-ish hills around Falun, because scattered around these forests is a huge variety of MTB trails. Fast, flowy, easy, technical - there is literally something for every taste.