Explore two of Sweden’s best riding facilities for downhill and slopestyle

The riding at Järvsö Bergscykelpark and Dome Adrenaline Zone couldn’t be more different. Järvsö with its fast and rough mountain bike trails and Dome with its indoor ramps and big jump setup. Yet they have more in common than first meets the eye. They are two of Sweden’s best riding facilities and have made a mark both on the Swedish scene and abroad. Järvsö has grown from a small 4-trail park to a huge biking destination in just 10 years. And Dome, although just a couple of years old, has one of the best Slopestyle practice setups in the world.

Check out some of Järvsö’s best technical trails and get a high-flying lesson in jumps at Dome in the third episode of Swede Shreds season 2.

Swede Shreds S2E3: Järvsö Downhill & Slopestyle madness in Dome

01 Järvsö’s technical bike park trails

Järvsö’s bike park is famous for its flowy and big jump trails like Barbro, Twist Twist and Lite för Liten. You might have seen them in edits like Sound of Speed with Martin Söderström and Emil Johansson. However, Järvsö’s bike park and the local mountain Öjeberget have a lot more to offer than just jump trails.

The park has several technical trails like the black-graded tracks Kristin and Itzy Bitzy - two of the most challenging yet fun trails to ride on the mountain. With plenty of rock drops, tight, steep corners and technical rock gardens they keep even the best riders on their toes.

Zaka "floating" over the rocks in Itzy Bitzy. © Hanna Jonsson

“I think that our jump trails here in the park are easier for most riders to have fun on, as you kind of just flow with the trail, and that’s why they have become more popular. The more technical trails are sick, but you need a couple of bike days behind you to really enjoy them”, head trail builder Alexander Bäckvall says.

Alex Bäckvall solving rock garden puzzels in Järvsö Bike Park. © Hanna Jonsson

It's hard work maintaining the trails and keeping things in top shape. © Hanna Jonsson

It’s true, trails like Itzy and Kristin demand a lot from you both mentally and physically. You have to put your wheels just right to stay on line and stay out of the roughest parts of the trails. Some good bike handling skills are definitely needed and they ride very differently to the flower trails. Yet there is flow to find on these types of trails too.

02 Järvsö’s new enduro trails

Another type of trail to try when you are in Järvsö are the new enduro trails on the backside of the mountain. They were created ahead of the Swedish Championship in Enduro here in Järvsö in July 2021, and are two natural, freshly cut trails that run a bit flatter, including a couple of pedal sections. A completely different ride compared to the trails you find in the park.

On these trails it’s all about keeping your speed to stay out of the holes and get as much speed with you as you can ahead of the flatter sections. As they are built in a very natural way, there aren’t as many berms or well-manicured straights to help you keep momentum. Instead, there are plenty of holes, loose corners and tricky off-cambers there to catch you out if you’re not careful.

Alma Wiggberg on the new enduro trails in Järvsö. © Hanna Jonsson

“The trick with these kinds of trails is to look ahead and see what’s coming up. That way you can choose your lines and really stay on top of the technical bits”, Elina Davidsson says, current Swedish Downhill Champion. She spends a lot of time riding here in Järvsö and is a big fan of these new enduro trails, as they are very different from the bike park.

Elina Davidsson on the rock slab. © Hanna jonsson

Also, Enduro professional Zakarias Johansen like these trails and find them good for training: "These trails will bed in nicely and change every time you come here".

03 Dome Adrenaline Zone - a world class facility

Two hours south of Järvsö is Gävle and Dome Adrenaline Zone . An indoor facility for adrenaline sports like biking, trampolining, skating and climbing to name a few. What really stands out with Dome is their jump practice setup. A huge ramp leads to several different jumps into a foam pit and a landable airbag. All set up for bikers, scooter riders and even skiers and snowboarders to learn the latest tricks.

Lukas Skiöld enjoying the jump setup. © Simon Berggren

The jump area has become popular amongst some of Sweden’s best bikers including Emil Johansson . He is the number one Slopestyle rider in the world and has been unstoppable at the Crankworx Slopestyle events for the past few years having won five competitions in a row. Dome has become a go-to for him, especially during the winter.

Emil Johansson is no stranger to Dome. © Hanna Jonsson

Alma watching Emil send it into the airbag. © Hanna Jonsson

“It should be in the interests of all riders to learn some form of basic jumping technique. To have a sort of air awareness - being confident in the air - because it just creates another level of comfort and when things do go wrong you are more prepared to handle it, no matter what bike you are on”, he explains.

He and his friends and fellow Slopestyle riders Lukas Skiöld and Ludvig Eriksson come here to practice together. A perfect way to learn new tricks in a safe environment. Lukas explains:

“We come here in winter and learn new tricks. We start off in the foam pit and then eventually take them to the airbag. Then once spring arrives we take the new tricks outside.”

Ludvig Eriksson from Falun enjoying some Dome time. © Hanna Jonsson

04 Dome - for all kinds of riders

But this place isn’t just for Slopestylers, a lot of enduro and freeride mountain bikers come here as well. Like up-and-coming freerider Alma Wiggberg. She started off learning tricks, like tuck no handers, outside on dirt but now likes to practice bigger tricks like backflips and 360s in here before taking them outside. While Slopestyle riders come here on hardtails, Alma has been here both on her hardtail, enduro and downhill bike. Showing that you don't need any specific bike to try these jumps.

Alma Wiggberg loves a good trick and comes to practice here in Dome. © Simon Berggren

So whether you are looking to lap out the bike park or learn tricks and perfect your jumping skills, these two top-class facilities are definitely worth checking out.