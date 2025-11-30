Star-studded Swedish CS squad faces Finland in the ultimate Rush B showdown

One match to rule them all. One match to decide who walks away with ultimate bragging rights. With pride, honour and legacy on the line, a star-packed Team Sweden clashed with a young and fiercely talented Team Finland during Red Bull Rush B at DreamHack in Stockholm.

Red Bull Rush B is the real-life celebration of the iconic Counter-Strike meme “Rush B” - and it plays exactly how it sounds. It’s an explosive, high-octane format that demands lightning-fast plays, fearless peeks and quick decision-making. There are no A-sites, no time to play it safe – just mirrored B-site maps, short rounds and nonstop Rush B.

It became a classic old-school-vs-new-school showdown. Legendary players friberg and Olofmeister took the reins of Team Sweden. Meanwhile, Team Finland was full of young, hungry and extremly talented CS players, including pros like Kossy72 and S1rva.

tvs and Perra getting ready to slay some rush b © Adrian Pehrson Fist pumps - the road to success? © Adrian Pehrson

In the end, it was pre-game favourites, Team Finland who took home a convincing win with the score 13-7 and 13-9, showing Team Sweden that old does not always equal gold.

“I think it was really fun because it’s always just normal maps and normal tournaments but this was like really fun to play”, Team Finland’s S1rva shared after the game.

Of course, it feels very good to take the win today here in Sweden. S1rva, Team Finland

S1rva feeling the stoke playing Red Bull Rush B © Adrian Pehrson

01 What is Red Bull Rush B?

Just like standard Counter-Strike, Red Bull Rush B runs a 5v5 format. The twist? Specially remade versions of the maps Dust_2, Mirage and Ancient each with two B-sites, turning every round into one big mind game. Right is left, and left is right, which together with shorter rounds means double the chaos and plenty of tactical headaches for the players.

Two-time major winner and total legend Olofmesiter enjoyed the challenge:

“For 10-15 years I’ve been running these maps the normal way, so it really messes with you mind when you suddenly have to look right instead of left”. He laughs and admits having been sat looking into a wall once without even realising.

Olofmeister stood for some of the sickest plays © Adrian Pehrson

02 A legend-heavy Team Sweden did their best

Olofmeister was not the only major-winning player on stage. Team Sweden also fielded friberg, “King of Banana” – another highly decorated former Swedish Counter-Strike pro. Including seasoned tvs, streamer Perra and rapper A36 aka “Givii”, Team Sweden was a proper mix of CS experience and newbies.

“The vibe was really good in Team Sweden today”, Team Captain Perra says. “As a non-pro, it felt super cool to sit next to the other guys on the team. I mean, they are childhood heroes! It was really cool to hear all the talk, friberg and Olofmeister are so knowledgeable and you trust them so much”.

Team Sweden © Adrian Pehrson

A36 and tvs making sure there are good vibes only in Team Sweden © Adrian Pehrson Streamer and host Tutsi checking in with Perra © Adrian Pehrson

The team was facing an uphill battle today against the Finns, but gave their all. Especially on Mirage where they led 8-6 at one point before Finland clawed back to close out the map.

“The players we met are Finland’s best amateur CS players for sure. We tried to play more tactical to put up a good fight, but the mirrored maps really messed with your head. You can be super good at CS but in these maps, you don’t understand anything”, Perra says with a laugh.

03 Team Finland are kings of the B-sites

Despite Sweden’s comeback attempt, the Finns simply played on another level. Impressively cool and collected, they were tight-knit and skilled.

S1rva after the win: “We have played together before so that was of course helpful. We also have really good communication so it doesn’t matter that the maps aren’t normal, we can still adapt to that style”.

Team Finland locked in © Adrian Pehrson Matz making life hard for the Swedes © Adrian Pehrson

Team Finland showing who's boss of rushing b © Adrian Pehrson

He is used to playing normal, more serious, tournaments when “you’re mad all the time” whilst during Red Bull Rush B “you can’t be mad at what’s happening”. It’s true. This kind of showdown, especially with neighbouring rivalry, definitely brings out some good old banter:

“One of the enemy players, A36, was teasing us to use the knife instead, so we had to do it. Then we had a couple of zeus kills as well, that was fun!” S1rva says and ads that it was really nice to meet some of his childhood heroes.

Big props to Team Finland who showed that they are kings at rushing B.

Your Red Bull Rush B winners! © Adrian Pehrson A36, aka Givii, doing his thing © Adrian Pehrson Red Bull Rush B at DreamHack Stockholm © Adrian Pehrson Team Sweden vs Team Finland in Red Bull Rush B © Adrian Pehrson Esportstudion and TurunPug hosting the livestream © Adrian Pehrson