Sweden vs Norway in beach volleyball: who takes the win?

Beach volleyball is a huge sport in sun-soaked countries like the USA and Brazil, and less so in the cold and dark wintery north like Sweden and Norway. Yet, it’s these two countries who homes two of the most dominant teams in the sport. Currently ranked number one, Sweden’s David Åhman and Jonathan Hellvig have had a quick rise to fame in the last couple years with their new, innovative approach to the sport. As for Norway’s Anders Mol and Christian Sørum , their merit list and medal collection speak for itself – the duo have been one of the most successful teams ever in beach volleyball.

Hellvig & Åhman has had a quick rise to the top of elite beach volleyball © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool Mol & Sørum have been the most dominant team in the sport for five+ years © Herman Berger / Red Bull Content Pool

Whilst having two Scandinavian teams topping the leaderboard has the nations celebrating both sides of the boarder, it also, more importantly, prompts the vital question: which country has the best team? You see, the neighbouring rivalry runs deep between Sweden and Norway. Whether it’s about who’s collecting the most medals in big sporting championships, who takes the most Nobel prize titles or who gets voted highest on the happiness index, this is THE fight to win. Try getting a team of Norwegians and a team of Swedes to compete with each other at a friendly BBQ get-together and you will know what’s at stake. Everlasting glory.

The Norway-Sweden rivalry is truly alive. When we play Sweden there is always more fans who come out to cheer a little extra loud for us. They do not want Sweden to win, haha. Christian Sandlie Sørum

So back to the all-mighty question: in a game of beach volleyball, who comes out on top? Let’s take a closer look at the teams’ success to find out.

The statistics

Sweden Norway Age 22 & 22 26 & 28 Current World Ranking 1 7 Olympic Medals 0 Gold, 2021 European Championship wins 2, 2022-2023 4, 2018-2022 World Championship medals Silver, 2023 Gold, 2022 Beach Pro Tour wins 2024 3 0 First World Tour win 2023 2018

Norwegian experience vs Swedish youthful drive

When it comes to experience, Norway wins by a mile. Anders Mol and Christian Sørum have over fifteen wins in the highest league of the sport, winning World Tour games as far back as 2018 and as recent as 2023. In 2021 they won gold at the Olympics in Tokyo and followed it up by taking a fourth consecutive European Championship title, a historic feat that no one has managed to replicate. Add a gold medal at the World Championships the following year and their dominance within the sport is obvious.

“The Norwegians have a strong block, good defence and a very confident offensive play. They make few mistakes and are really good at scoring points when it really matters. They’ve won pretty much everything you can win and it’s the team to beat for sure. We have to play our absolute best in order to win against them”, Åhman and Hellvig explain.

The Norwegians have great communication and knows how to handle pressure © Ulrich Aydt / Red Bull Content Pool

While the Norwegians tick the experience box, the Swedes definitely win when it comes down to the most recent statistics. With three wins and one second place in 2024, they are currently ranked as number one in the world, outnumbering the Norwegians who’ve had to sit out most of the season due to injury. David Åhman and Jonathan Hellvig have had a quick rise to fame in just a few short years. Their big breakthrough came in 2022, at just 20 years of age, when winning the European Championships. They followed it up by taking their first World Tour win in early 2023 and has since then, collected another six wins plus a second European Championship title. They narrowly missed out in the World Championship title in 2023, finishing second best.

Swedish Jump Set vs Norwegian traditional game play

There is a big difference in the game play between the two countries. The Norwegian team plays the traditional way, with a three-touch game: reception, set, spike. The Swedes on the other hand have turned this way of playing completely on its head by introducing something that’s become known as Swedish Jump Set . A way of playing that revolutionises beach volleyball from the ground up making the game faster and more unpredictable.

The Swedes ended on top at the 2023 European Championship © Ulrich Aydt / Red Bull Content Pool

“Swedish Jump Set is based on a two-touch game”, the Swedish duo explain. It means that the players can choose whether to spike on the second or third touch making their game extremely unpredictable for their opponents. The Swedish duo have become very successful with this way of playing and are currently the only team in the world basing their entire game play on this technique. Other teams are trying to incorporate it into their routine, but it’s a big task to learn it properly, putting the Swedes at the forefront of this new era.

“We play the old-school way and that’s worked really well for us, but Sweden brings about this whole new way of playing that’s becoming increasingly popular. They are very successful and good at it and it’s always fun to play against each other and see strengths and weaknesses in our different ways of playing”, Mol and Sørum say.

Swedish Jump Set has redefined the sport from the ground up © Ulrich Aydt / Red Bull Content Pool However Mol and Sørum have been very successful playing the traditional way © Ulrich Aydt / Red Bull Content Pool

But which gameplay is the most successful? It’s easy to argue that Swedish Jump Set is the future going off the recent success of the Swedish team. However, the traditional way of playing is not to be underestimated as both the Norwegians and other teams have showed in the past. Sweden and Norway have played big games against each other several times, accumulating wins on both sides.

Who wins in 2024?

So in the end, which country has the best team? Is it the Norwegians with their huge list of accomplishments and years of expertise or the Swedes with their innovative game play and recent accumulation of big wins? It's an impossible question to answer. The Norwegians hold all the big titles whilst the Swedes are almost unbeatable so far this season. Safe to say, a big championship final between the two countries could go in either country’s favour and all we know for sure is that we’re here for it! Go Scandinavia!

“It will be a battle for sure and nothing would be better for Scandinavian volleyball than having Norway vs Sweden in a big final. Let’s hope! Anders Berntsen Mol