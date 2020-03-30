Canceled World Cups and self-isolation rides, March has been a strange month to say the least. But there is definitely some light in the darkness, like, we’re talking actual light here. Spring is just around the corner and it means longer, brighter days and more time to play on two wheels outside. From dry dirt jumps to new Swedish trail spots, from Emil Johansson’s massive win to new Swedish Downhill hopefuls, we’ve gathered the best that March has to offer.

Sit back and enjoy!

Emil Johansson nail his (the?) best Slopestyle run ever

A run that not only saw him win the first Crankworx Slopestyle competition of 2020, but also put him in the history books. Even the commentators were mind baffled as to how he managed to get so many technical tricks into one run. Watch the clip below and please put your yaw back in place once you’re done.

Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run – Rotorua

Cancelled or postponed World Cups

March has been a strange month for sport. Races and sports events have been canceled all over the world due to the spread of the coronavirus, bike racing included. The first 4 Downhill World Cups and the first XCO World Cup have been canceled or postponed, and it looks like we won’t be seeing the fastest bike riders in the world race until late June 2020 at the earliest. But things are still unclear and racing might be pushed back even further. However, one thing that is crystal clear is that once racing is resumed, we're all going to be mega stoked!

Downhill riders to watch in 2020

#rollerchallange

Self-isolation leads to… creativity? Well, at least it does for Enduro rider Martha Gill who seems to have reached level 1000000 in her newest game “Multitasking on Rollers”. This is impressive!

New shred spot in Kumla?

Kvantorpshögen say anything to you? No? Well, maybe it should! Just look at this sick little shreddit with 2019 ESS winner Simon Carlsson as he explores a bunch of fun-looking trails on this small hillside outside of Kumla. An edit that sends proper big springtime vibes down the spine!

Nothing says spring like… dirt jumps?

Another Simon who gives off spring vibes is Simon Johansson who’s been busy hitting up his local dirt jump spot in the south of Sweden. How goes that old saying go: “Nothing says spring like some dry dirt jumps”?

New (fast) kids on the block

Aussie-Swedish brother duo Ben and Oliver Zwar have moved from Australia to Falun to join the Swedish National Team and train together with Dala Sports Academy. With the Downhill World Cup season put on hold, they are currently roaming the local forests, sending gaps and smashing corners - and making it look like real good fun!

Does Robin Wallner have the best backyard ever?

There are a few golden “bike backyards” kicking about in Sweden, and this is definitely one of them.

Swedish bike parks getting some love

In uncertain times, it is pure joy to see Swedish bike parks and trails starting to get some love again after the long winter. Summer, two wheels and t-shirt rides can’t come soon enough!

Vallåsen Bike Park getting some love:

Flottsbro Bike Park making it happen:

Göteborg dusting off its trails:

Isaberg going big:

Isolation goodies for your TV screen

One good thing that this self-isolation thing as gotten us mountain bikers is that there seems to be an endless release fest of free movies to stream online. We’ve picked out some of our favourites on Red Bull TV here:

Other must-watch movies from the goodie bag are:

Won’t back down - The story of legendary Downhill racer Steve Peat, a film that will make you feel all the emotions.

Sam Blenkinsops segment from the movie “Gamble” - OK, so you don’t get to see the whole movie for free but this segment might just be all you need... in life.

“The Yard” segment from “Revel in the Chaos” - Again, you might not be able to watch the full movie, but this segment could be one of the coolest ones ever. We can’t believe it is almost 5 years old.

Making it happen!

Push play and be inspired to follow your dreams, work hard and shred even harder on your bike. Vaea Verbeeck making it all happen.

Scottish winter gold

Scottish pinners Joe Barnes and Lachlan Blair makes Scottish slop look deliciously good… and fun to ride. This makes us want to convert to “Scottish-ism”, whatever that is.