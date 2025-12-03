Who is Sweden's best casual gamer?

It wasn't just the title on the line, there was also an insane prize pot with gear from Inet, AOC and Arozzi up for grabs. However, that prize pot soon became a distant memory as players dwindled quickly and numbers were cut in half, again and again. One of the biggest cuts happened when 50 players met pro team NIP in CS2, and only 20 moved on to the next round. Not an easy quest, since NIP were the only ones with guns, and while keeping track of them you also needed eyes in the back of your head, as you could be stabbed by one of the other players.