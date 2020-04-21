Is this Sweden’s sickest jump zone?

Does jumps upon jumps, in all sizes and constellations, for beginners and experts sound like some kind of bicycle utopia? Well, then Isaberg Mountain Resort’s new jump zone will be all your two-wheeled dreams come true. With everything from baby jumps to mega booters, a total of six different lines and a mind-blowing 36 jumps and drops, this place has definitely stepped up their airtime game.

This look a little bit like paradise? © Philip Fagerberg

The crew behind this new creation is Philip Fagerberg from Ride and Develop and Dan Hanssen who’s responsible for the MTB side of things at Isaberg Mountain Resort. The family-friendly resort has loads of different activities like high wire courses, luge, obstacle course and minigolf and has, in the last couple of years, become an increasingly big player in the world of MTB now offering plenty of XC, trail and enduro riding. Oh, and a sick jump zone of course.

“It’s built to suit all abilities and types of mountain bike riders”, the duo explains. As the focus at Isaberg has always been on family and fun this new playground was a natural development and it was important that it would suit both beginners and more advanced riders.

Philip Fagerberg follows Tobbe Jangmo down new jump line in Isaberg.

“Philip came to us with some feedback on how to develop our jumps after he hosted one of his MTB clinics here. He sent us a proposal, it all made sense and the rest is history”, Dan explains.

Now, after more than four weeks and a two-man dig team working long hours, the zone is nearly finished. With a total of 29 jumps and seven drops, it is definitely one of the largest and most diverse jump spots in Sweden.

Philip talks us through it: “There is a total of six different lines with four different starting points . The easier lines have some flowy corners, rollers and smaller tabletop jumps and drops. For the slightly more experienced riders, there is a medium line with bigger tabletop-ish jumps all in a row that gives you more airtime and time to play around on the bike. If you’re feeling real confident you can try the big line that has a seven-meter drop leading into a 10-meter long jump that can send you up to five meters above the ground.”

The area has a cool-looking design with jumps and corners interlocking and overlapping. Yet, there is no risk of accidentally ending up on the wrong line .

There are gap jumps into the harder lines. © Philip Fagerberg

“It’s always been important that beginners don’t end up on a line that is too difficult and therefore we’ve built gap jumps into the more advanced lines”, Philip says. “It’s also been important that the jumps are forgiving and safe to practice and develop on. Thus, making sure that you automatically get the right speed coming into them has been vital.” As Philip comes from a Dirt and Slopestyle background he also wanted to make it possible to do tricks om some of them and built some longer and steeper lips to make it possible.

“I strongly believe that you shouldn’t build bigger jumps then what you are confident in hitting yourself. You need an understanding of the speed required, height and length of the jump as well as angles of take-offs and landings to make it all work together ”. Philip still admits to being a little nervous hitting the big 10-meter jump for the first time: “I did it three times to get comfortable and then put a digger in the gap to prove how high you could actually go off it”, he says and laughs.

Philip going big off the biggest jump. © Philip Fagerberg

With start ramps and most signs in place, grass on the way, all the crew is waiting for is some rain to finish off the last bits and bobs on the course. After that Philip and his company Ride and Develop is going to start building a new pump and flow track in Gränna and Dan and Isaberg will continue to develop their area for MTB. A new machine-built track from the top of the chair lift all the way down is next in line as well as taking care of the already existing trails. Their lift starts rolling with new bike-specific holders on the 9th of May.

How good does these corners look? © Philip Fagerberg