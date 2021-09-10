These are our Red Bull Solo Q finalists

is happening right now. From September 3 - September 25, the qualifiers for the Swedish Finals are being played every Friday and Saturday. If previous year's are anything to go by, we know that the action is fierce and competition tough - so, the winner of a qualifier is going to be a pretty badass 1v1 player. So far, we've seen some veterans fall, and new talent rise. With Solo Q, anything can happen.

, there's plenty of chances still!