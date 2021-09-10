These are our Red Bull Solo Q finalists

Gaming
Red Bull Solo Q is happening right now. From September 3 - September 25, the qualifiers for the Swedish Finals are being played every Friday and Saturday. If previous year's are anything to go by, we know that the action is fierce and competition tough - so, the winner of a qualifier is going to be a pretty badass 1v1 player. So far, we've seen some veterans fall, and new talent rise. With Solo Q, anything can happen. If you haven't signed up yet, there's plenty of chances still!
You can find the complete ruleset HERE 📖
Solo Q 2021
The finalists
- Qualifier 1 - 🔥 Elias 'Tjockpung' Suomalainen
- Qualifier 2 - 🔥 Kim 'Noodle' Kroon
- Qualifier 3 - 🔥 TBA
- Qualifier 4 - 🔥 TBA
- Qualifier 5 - 🔥 TBA
- Qualifier 6 - 🔥 TBA
- Qualifier 7 - 🔥 TBA
- Qualifier 8 - 🔥 TBA
Two new finalists will be qualified after each weekend. One from each qualifier. We believe that it's important to get to know our talented finalists, the best 1v1 League of Legends players in Sweden, so we've asked them a couple of quick-fire questions about their favorite game. Here they are, enjoy! 👇
Questions
- Favorite Champion, ever?
- If you had to pick one Champion for the entire competition, which one would it be?
- Biggest esports achievement?
- Dream opponent to duel 1v1?
- Favorite team?
- If I was a known League of Legends Superstar, I would be...
Elias 'Tjockpung' Suomalainen
- Yasuo, was a onetrick for 4/5 years.
- Irelia.
- I don’t really have a lot of esports achievements so I guess it’d be winning LCSE, or qualifying for this 😝.
- Probably Bjergsen, since I’ve been a big fan of him for the longest time.
- TSM since season 3.
- Bjergsen. I’ve always looked up to Bjergsen, although it’s sad he stepped down as a midlaner.
Kim 'Noodle' Kroon
- Lee Sin, because it's broken.
- Cassiopeia, just good into a lot of stuff and easy to cs with.
- Winning dutch league first split as a jungler.
- Chovy, to see how hard I'd get annihilated in lane.
- Favourite team is definitely Rogue. Hans Sama + Inspired is too good.
- Inspired, easily.
More finalists will pop up as we progress in the competition, so stay tuned! 🔥
