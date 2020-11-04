Watch Swede Shreds Ep 3: High-speed MTB-trails in Stockholm

Swede Shreds is the series that sets out to find some of Sweden’s sickest riding spots. From Enduro to Downhill and big jumps, Hanna Jonsson travels from the mountains in the north to the hills of the south to explore some of our sickest riding spots. Together with local athletes and trail-builders, watch some MTB goodness and hear about what makes their trails so special.

Swede Shreds Ep 3: Stockholm's fastest trails

In episode 3, Swede Shreds head to Flottsbro , an outdoor facility just south of the capital, to ride enduro and downhill together with two super pinners, Lina Skoglund and Alma Wiggberg . A Stockholm-based duo who are the perfect example that you can have just has much fun on a bike whether you are under 20 or 40 plus. High speed and lots of airtime is the name of the game as Alma, Lina and Hanna shred some of Flottsbro’s finest trails. Rasmus Gustavsson from the bike park comes to say hello, talk about how they’ve grown so big so quickly and why they keep building so many big features.

Age is no excuse to slow down. © Hanna Jonsson

Talking about big features and airtime, episode 3 dives into the hottest trend in mountain biking - tricks. The merge of Enduro and Slopestyle might just be the coolest thing to happen to MTB in the past couple of years. Two riders who are both exceptionally good at it are Alma Wiggberg and Martin Söderström .

Alma or Martin, who gets the top spot? © Hanna Jonsson

Episode 3 is all about speed, airtime and tricks. So sit back, hit play and enjoy!

Somehow missed episode 1 and 2? No need to worry. Here they are:

FLOTTSBRO

Stockholm is one of the flattest areas in Sweden but somehow still has some magical riding. The surrounding forests are full of XC-style trails and the small hills (most of them are old overgrown garbage hills) have some sick lift-accessed Enduro and Downhill riding. So as far as capital cities and MTB goes, Stockholm’s pretty unique.

One of these hills is Flottsbro - a place where mountain biking has grown huge in the past couple of years. Because although riding has existed here since the ’90s, it’s been the trail work done in the last couple of years that’s really put Flottsbro on the map. They’ve turned a few tracks into a fully-fledged bike park with 14 trails for all abilities, a new XCO course and of course you can still ride the older trails in the surrounding forest.

Lina Skoglund sending the canon. © Hanna Jonsson

Here you can choose whether you want to be pedaled-powered or lift-powered. The small bike park hill has an easy fire road climb to the top as well as a t-bar lift, which is running most weekends in spring and autumn and entire weeks in the summer. When there is a lack of snow in winter, they tend to open the bike park instead. Rad.

What is really cool about this place is that, while they have easy green and blue trails with beginner features, they also have some huge gnarly stuff. Big jumps, drops and wall rides that get some of the most advanced riders to hold their breaths. It’s a place where you can go as big (or small!) as you’d like and there is plenty of opportunities to sharpen your bike skills whether you are a beginner or professional rider.

Martin following Alma off the big new wooden wallride. © Hanna Jonsson

Did we mention it’s also located right on the waterfront with the beach within reach of the t-bar and both a restaurant, camping and other activities nearby?

More info about the riding in Flottsbro: flottsbro.se

WHAT’S MY AGE AGAIN?

Stockholm-based riders Lina Skoglund and Alma Wiggberg are from completely different generations, but equally as talented on a bike.

Lina Skoglund has raced plenty of national downhill and enduro races and even a few world cups in her days. Always whilst keeping a full-time job. Now, at 48-years of age, she’s put her race career on the shelf but still shreds harder than most. And as if you needed any more proof, Lina is most likely the oldest female rider to qualify for a World Cup Downhill final back in Hafjell 2012.

Lina Skoglund enjoying Flottsbro's roots. © Hanna Jonsson

Alma Wiggberg is the new type of mountain bike rider mixing downhill with big jumps and steezy tricks. Alma throws crank flips and no-handers like it’s no big deal and landed her first backflip to dirt this summer. Currently finishing her last year in school, she also works part-time at Flottsbro bike park in-between riding with her friends. At only 17 years old, Alma shows that the younger MTB generation is fierce, steezy and ready to make their mark on the Swedish scene.

Alma following Martin off big jumps like it's no big deal. © Hanna Jonsson

THE HOTTEST TREND IN MTB

Mixing Enduro and Downhill with MTB tricks truly is the hottie on the scene right now. A trend that has been up and coming for the past couple of years with riders like Veronique Sandler and the 50to10 crew leading the way. Now every kid, grownup and grandma who riders a bike wants to know how to crank flip, 360 and throw a no-hander.

Someone who knows a thing or two about both speed, style and especially tricks is Slopestyle rider Martin Söderström , who, although having put his racing career on the shelf, still is one of the most stylish riders in the world. He’s competed in both Slopestyle, Speed and Style and Pumptrack over the years and is just one of those all-around talented riders that seem to be able to do just about anything on two wheels. He’s a big fan of helping the next generation of riders reach new heights and obviously loves mixing Enduro with steezy tricks.

Tuck no hander is one of Martin's party tricks. © Hanna Jonsson

In episode three we get to tag along with Alma and Martin as they chat about some of their favourite tricks and Martin gives us all a bit of a history lesson.