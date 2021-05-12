Welcome to the world of Valorant
Watch the Swedish Red Bull Campus Clutch finals HERE

The Swedish Red Bull Campus Clutch final is upon us. Read all about the tournament here!
Written by Joakim Henningson
Published on
After two immensely tight qualifiers, where over 40 teams contested to grab the highly sought out spots in the Swedish Finals, four teams eventually came out on top - KUNG, AimStars, Galten 10kg and Arboga. It will all boil down who's going to come out on top on Saturday 15th May. Here's the facts:

The Swedish Finals

Following the Hypegame - where the Students beat the Streamers fair and square over three matches - and the two qualifiers, it's time for the culminating Swedish event: the Swedish Finals. The Finals will determine who's going to represent Sweden in the Regional Finals and the International Grand Finals, getting the chance to win €20,000 and tickets to the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021!
Due to current circumstances, the Finals will be an online streamed event. But, fear not. Top caster and influencer Dennis 'Defur' Bagstevold will keep us company, together with secret guests, providing in-game expertise and paus entertainment. Streaming starts at 13.00.

The format

The four teams will compete in two semi-finals, where the winner of the first qualifier meets the runner-ups from the second qualifier, and vice-versa. The losers of the semi-finals will play a "bronze" match. The winners will play each other in the Grand Swedish Final. All matches are Best of 3, with randomly picked maps.
Red Bull Campus Clutch Promo

The Teams

KUNG
  • shrew 👑
  • sQren
  • KP1337xD
  • PHYRN
  • Supmah
AimStars
  • BizzardCS 👑
  • b1llyb0b
  • f1co
  • m1xxed
  • zetter
Galten 10kg
  • GalteN_ 👑
  • JamesJoint
  • Rizooone
  • SickFaXn
  • jeanpaulk
Arboga
  • Pant3rn 👑
  • Rw00
  • Teek0
  • bratcat
  • rebooted_lol
That "winning" feeling
© Red Bull Content Pool

Where to watch

Well, on Red Bull Sweden's Twitch, of course! The show starts at 13.00 and will end approximately 20.00. See you there!
