4 things all Swedes should know before the 2021 MTB World Championship

It is finally time for the MTB World Championships . An all-or-nothing race where the winner takes it all and gets to wear the prestigious rainbow stripes for a year. This year the big showdown is going down in the Italian town Val di Sole between the 26th and 29th of August .

A total of 19 riders has been selected this year to represent Sweden’s blue and yellow colours at the World Championships. A big squad with potential to score some good results. Who is on the Swedish team and do we have riders with actually podium potential? Keep reading for the full breakdown.

01 1. Swedes on the start line

The Swedes are out in force at this year’s MTB World Championships with a total of 19 riders, ranging from first-time juniors to experienced elites. A big and pretty diverse group of riders that cover all four race disciplines: XCC (Short Track), XCR (Relay), XCO (Cross Country Olympics) och DH (Downhill).

As expected, there is a larger number of XC riders than Downhill riders, showcasing the strong XC tradition and culture that exists in Sweden. The 13-riders strong squad is a pretty young one this year including eight juniors, three U23 and two elite riders. An exciting squad with lots of new faces ready to learn to the ropes and some very experienced riders, like Jenny Rissveds , who could take a medal. Fredrik Kessiakoff , head captain of the Swedish MTB Team, says: “We are on-site this week to collect experiences but also with potential for a medal, so it’s very exciting”.

Jenny came 2nd at the World Cup in Les Gets. © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

The Downhill crew is slightly smaller with 6 riders who are eager to put Sweden back on the Downhill map. With three riders in elite and three in juniors, Sweden has one of its biggest (and best!) downhill teams in a long time , showing that we’re not just on it today, but that there is re-growth in the sport. Adrian Hörnqvist , Captain of SWE MTB GRAVITY, says: “Thanks to the Zwar Brothers progress on the World Cup circuit this year, the motivation in the Swedish Downhill Team is on top”.

Oliver and Ben Zwar in Hunflen, Vansbro in 2020. © Hanna Jonsson

COMPLETE RIDERS LIST:

Cross Country (XCO, XCC, XCR)

Women Elite

Jenny Rissveds - National Champion

Linn Gustafzzon

Men U23

Oscar Lind - National Champion

Vilgot Lindh - National Champion in XCC (Elite)

David Risberg

Women Juniors

Tilda Hylén - National Champion

Malin Oskarsson

Ida Ossiansson

Tove Dandenell

Men Juniors

Jakob Söderqvist - National Champion

Hugo Sandin

Albin Rimås

Måns Andersson

Downhill (DH)

Men Elite

Oliver Zwar - National Champion

Benjamin Zwar

Adam Eriksson

Men Junior

Daniel Augustsson - National Champion

Kewin Kling

Gustaf Jones Johansson

02 2. Swedish World Championship medals 1992-2021

Historically, how does Sweden tend to do in MTB World Championships? Well, for a sparsely populated country in the north, our track record shows that we’re actually pretty good at this mountain biking thing, especially if you count all MTB disciplines, including XCE (Cross Country Eliminator), 4X and Enduro. Between 2012 and 2017 Sweden actually took a World Championship medal every year.

However, it’s been a while since Sweden took a medal in XCO or Downhill, the two disciplines on show for this weekend’s World Championship. In fact, it’s only been done twice in elite. Fredrik Kessiakoff came third in XCO back in 2006 in Rotorua and Tommy Johansson came second in Downhill back in 1994 in Vail.

Will we see Sweden’s first elite medal in XCO or Downhill in 15 years?

Alexandra Engen rocking the rainbow jersey back in 2014. © Marius Maasewerd / Red Bull Content Pool

Swedish World Championship medals 1992-2021

Position Discipline Year 2nd Wallner, Johansen, Kangas MTB Enduro 2019 3rd Felix Beckeman 4X 2019 1st Felix Beckeman 4X 2017 2nd Ella Holmegård XCE 2017 1st Jenny Rissveds XCO U23 2016 1st Ida Jansson XCO Junior 2016 3rd Jenny Rissveds XCO U23 2015 2nd Emil Lindgren XCE 2014 1st Alexandra Engen XCE 2013 1st Alexandra Engen XCE 2012 3rd Fredrik Kassiakoff XCO 2006 2nd Tobias Westman DH 15-19 1997 2nd Tommy Johansson DH 1994 3rd Malin Lindgren DH 15-19 1992

03 3. Podium potentials

It’s not an impossibility to score a Swedish medal at this year’s World Championship. The biggest medal contender is XCO rider Jenny Rissveds who’s got a great track record at Val Di Sole. She won here back in 2015 in the U23 category and came 3rd in elite in 2019. She’s shown great form this season and is currently ranked 3rd overall in the World Cup standings. Having won several World Cups in her career and the World Championship in the U23 category, she’s currently one of the best riders on the circuit . However, she is yet to take the rainbow stripes in elite. Could this be her year?

Oliver Zwar has been showing really good form this season. © Sven Martin

As for the dusty and rough Downhill track, it should suit the Australian-Swedish brothers Oliver and Ben Zwar well , having grown up with loose sandy terrain in Australia. Oliver Zwar has shown some great form this year, not only qualifying in the World Cups but also fighting with the Top 20 riders. At the last World Cup in Maribor, he was clocking Top 15 splits before a crashed out in the rock garden. He also came 8th with a snapped chain out of the gate during the European Championship. Safe to say, he’s on to something big. Also Ben Zwar has shown good speed this season qualifying for every World Cup and placing just outside the Top 20 in Les Gets. Taking a medal seems like a big step to take for the brothers, but as history has proven, anything can happen at the World Championships.

Oscar crossing the finish line in 20th place (after starting in 119th). © Jessica Blomqvist

There is also a strong U23 and Junior field coming to Val Di Sole with plenty of riders to keep an eye on. Oscar Lind has shown great potential in the U23 category this World Cup season grabbing 20th in Nove Mesto after starting on the back row. On the right day and place, he could do something big. Another rider to look out for is U23 rider Vilgot Lindh who won the Swedish XCC title Elite earlier this summer, out-sprinting some of Sweden’s strongest elite riders. Then there is junior rider Tilda Hylén who has had some really good results in the Junior World Series this season, showing that she is ready to fight for a good result.

04 4. Where to watch?

XCC : Thursday 26/8 at 16.45

XCO Women : Saturday 28/8 at 12.40

XCO Men : Saturday 28/8 at 15.25

DH Women : Sunday 29/8 at 12.30

DH Men: Sunday 29/8 at 14.30

Unfortunately, you can’t watch the Juniors and the U23 race live, but you can get the live timing over on the UCI’s website.