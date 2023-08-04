'Swedish Jump Set': How two young Swedes are redefining beach volleyball
Hi David and Jonatan! Welcome to the 2023 European Championships in Vienna, how's it been so far?
Two games, two wins: that sounds like a successful start?
Definitely! We got two wins on the first day, which is the most important thing. However, we are not completely satisfied with our performance - we are still on target but there is definitely room for improvement. We will try to improve every day and see where it takes us.
Our set-up was better in the second game and our attacking game worked well, but we can definitely improve on our defense and on our block. We have to do that in order to win the next games.
Anything is possible in knockout heats, as we proved last year when we won the European Championship in Münich.
You are Youth Olympic Champions, U21 World Champions, and 2022 European Champions. You're also one of the favourites here at this tournament. All that at the age of 21. What is your secret to success?
With the 'Swedish Jump Set' technique, you have given beach volleyball a new, very exciting facet. Can you explain what it means and how you play?
It's about attacking the second ball. We have practiced and perfected this technique for many years together with our coaches Anders Kristiansson and Rasmus Jonsson. What it means is that it gives us more opportunities to attack, as you can attack both the second and third touch. It adds an element of surprise as the opposing team's blocker doesn't know which one of us is going to attack.
This is how we break up the classic roles of blockers and attackers and confuse the well-established, conventional three-touch system. It gives us an advantage in certain game situations because it messes with the traditional rhythm of the game and makes our game more unpredictable for the opponent.
You have quickly made it to the top with this unique gameplay and are currently ranked third in the world. Surely, this means that teams will start adapting your technique?
There are already some players on the Tour who are starting to incorporate these elements into their gameplay and attack more and more second balls. But it's not an easy shift going from three-touch to two-touch play. We've been practicing the "Swedish Jump Set" technique for many years. It requires a lot of work and hours to learn and perfect, especially when it comes to receiving the ball, communication and timing. Only then can you take it out on the court and use it successfully.
Speaking of being successful on the court: who are your biggest opponents for the European Championship title?
The Norwegians Anders Mol and Christian Serum for sure. They are extremely strong and always difficult to defeat. It's probably even more difficult here in Vienna as they're still unbeaten here. But again, anything is possible when it comes to knockout heats, something we proved last year when we won the European Championship in Münich.
Besides the Norwegians, there are many other teams here that are very good as well and who have their sights set on a medal.
What's next for you two? The only thing missing from your impressive results list is a World Cup gold medal and of course, then there is the Olympics coming up...
Our big goal is the Olympic Games in Paris next year. We are already preparing for it and want to be in our best possible form heading into the tournament. The first step is to actually qualify for the Olympics. But the odds are looking good for that. The second step is to gain more and more experience and self-confidence with every tournament so that we are ready for the big task.
