'Swedish Jump Set': How two young Swedes are redefining beach volleyball

Jonatan Hellvig: Definitely! We got two wins on the first day, which is the most important thing. However, we are not completely satisfied with our performance - we are still on target but there is definitely room for improvement. We will try to improve every day and see where it takes us.

David Åhman: Our set-up was better in the second game and our attacking game worked well, but we can definitely improve on our defense and on our block. We have to do that in order to win the next games.