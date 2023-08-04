Jonatan Hellvig playing at the 2023 European Championships in Beach Volleyball in Vienna, Austria.
'Swedish Jump Set': How two young Swedes are redefining beach volleyball

David Åhman and Jonatan Hellvig are only 21 years old but are already playing at the highest level and redefining the sport. We caught up with them at the European Championships to find out how.
Written by Günter Baumgartner
5 min readPublished on

The defending champions David Åhman and Jonatan Hellvig are looking for a repeat of last year's success at the European Championships in Beach Volleyball happening in Vienna, Austria this weekend. Despite their young age, the duo has had a quick rise to fame in the last couple of years and are currently ranked third in the world. They've become famous for using a unique gameplay called the "Swedish Jump Set", a technique that is now redefining the sport from the ground up.
We caught up with the duo to find out more about the "Swedish Jump Set" technique, how their tournament is going so far and what their next big goal is.

Hi David and Jonatan! Welcome to the 2023 European Championships in Vienna, how's it been so far?

Jonatan Hellvig: It's fantastic to be here, it's our first time in Vienna. Our first game wasn't our best performance - we were a bit nervous and couldn't find our rhythm straight away. But our second game was a lot better.

Jonatan Hellvig and David Åhman playing at the 2023 European Championships in Beach Volleyball in Vienna, Austria.

The defending champions are favourites coming in to the tournament

Two games, two wins: that sounds like a successful start?

Jonatan Hellvig: Definitely! We got two wins on the first day, which is the most important thing. However, we are not completely satisfied with our performance - we are still on target but there is definitely room for improvement. We will try to improve every day and see where it takes us.

David Åhman: Our set-up was better in the second game and our attacking game worked well, but we can definitely improve on our defense and on our block. We have to do that in order to win the next games.

Anything is possible in knockout heats, as we proved last year when we won the European Championship in Münich.
David Åhman
David and Jonatan are on the hunt for their 2nd European Championship title

David and Jonatan are on the hunt for their 2nd European Championship title

What makes this tournament so special?

Jonatan Hellvig: It's held at the impressive Red Bull Beach Arena where the atmosphere, facilities and fans are amazing... there are so many people here watching and cheering on all the teams. The atmosphere here is something very special.

You are Youth Olympic Champions, U21 World Champions, and 2022 European Champions. You're also one of the favourites here at this tournament. All that at the age of 21. What is your secret to success?

David Åhman: (laughs) Do we have a secret? We use a different technique when we play. Instead of playing a conventional three-touch game, we often go for the second ball. It gives us flexibility and an element of surprise which is certainly the foundation for our success.

It adds an element of surprise as the opposing team's blocker doesn't know which one of us is going to attack.
Jonatan Hellvig
Jonatan Hellvig and David Åhman playing at the 2023 European Championships in Beach Volleyball in Vienna, Austria.

David Åhman getting ready to bring his power down on the ball

Åhman on the defense

Åhman on the defense

With the 'Swedish Jump Set' technique, you have given beach volleyball a new, very exciting facet. Can you explain what it means and how you play?

Jonatan Hellvig: It's about attacking the second ball. We have practiced and perfected this technique for many years together with our coaches Anders Kristiansson and Rasmus Jonsson. What it means is that it gives us more opportunities to attack, as you can attack both the second and third touch. It adds an element of surprise as the opposing team's blocker doesn't know which one of us is going to attack.

David Åhman: This is how we break up the classic roles of blockers and attackers and confuse the well-established, conventional three-touch system. It gives us an advantage in certain game situations because it messes with the traditional rhythm of the game and makes our game more unpredictable for the opponent.

You have quickly made it to the top with this unique gameplay and are currently ranked third in the world. Surely, this means that teams will start adapting your technique?

Jonatan Hellvig: There are already some players on the Tour who are starting to incorporate these elements into their gameplay and attack more and more second balls. But it's not an easy shift going from three-touch to two-touch play. We've been practicing the "Swedish Jump Set" technique for many years. It requires a lot of work and hours to learn and perfect, especially when it comes to receiving the ball, communication and timing. Only then can you take it out on the court and use it successfully.

Jonatan Hellvig playing at the 2023 European Championships in Beach Volleyball in Vienna, Austria.

Jonatan Hellvig on the block

Speaking of being successful on the court: who are your biggest opponents for the European Championship title?

David Åhman: The Norwegians Anders Mol and Christian Serum for sure. They are extremely strong and always difficult to defeat. It's probably even more difficult here in Vienna as they're still unbeaten here. But again, anything is possible when it comes to knockout heats, something we proved last year when we won the European Championship in Münich.

Jonatan Hellvig: Besides the Norwegians, there are many other teams here that are very good as well and who have their sights set on a medal.

What's next for you two? The only thing missing from your impressive results list is a World Cup gold medal and of course, then there is the Olympics coming up...

David Åhman: Our big goal is the Olympic Games in Paris next year. We are already preparing for it and want to be in our best possible form heading into the tournament. The first step is to actually qualify for the Olympics. But the odds are looking good for that. The second step is to gain more and more experience and self-confidence with every tournament so that we are ready for the big task.

