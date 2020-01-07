What will happen to Swedish MTB in 2020: Race focus

2019 was definitely a year for the history books for Swedish MTB. Sweden had some huge moments on the international race scene in multiple disciplines and on home turf the sport continued to grow bigger and bigger, both on and off the race circuit. More trails were built, more money put into the sport and more and more everyday people discovered the joy of riding a mountain bike.

So what’s in store for our amazing, adrenaline-fuelled two-wheels sport this year? Where is the scene heading, what kind of trails are being built, and will the international success continue?

In this two-part series, we chat to some industry people to find out what we will see and where Swedish MTB is heading. In this first part, we focus on where the Swedish race scene is heading - what areas and race disciplines will be in focus and what does the future hold?

We've picked the brains of two riders who are not only well aware of the race scene but is also apart of shaping its future, namely the relatively new Head Coach for Swedish MTB Fredrik Kessiakoff and his newly announced sidekick Swedish Gravity Coach Adrian Hörnqvist.

Fredrik Kessiakoff, Sweden’s Head MTB Coach

Kessiakoff started as Head MTB Coach on the 1st of October, 2019. © Svenska Cykelförbundet

Hi Fredrik, what do you think will happened to Swedish MTB in 2020?

- Well, I hope that we will get to see more Swedish riders compete at international competitions as part of the Swedish National Team. Hopefully, the Cycling Federation will be able to supper riders not only at World Championships but at different international competitions throughout the year.

As for the sport in general, I think we will have more great results from Swedish riders, such as Jenny Rissveds. However, it is important to remember that our international stars are the tip of the pyramid, and we have to keep pushing the riders who are up-and-coming, an area where we’ve seen some great development and progress.

Rissved's comeback last year was definitely a boost for Swedish MTB. © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

During my short time as Head Coach for the Swedish MTB Team, I’ve seen an exciting growth of XC riders, both on the male and female side - many still young and very promising. There’s been a big group of strong riders competing with each other in the junior category in 2019 and some of them are now moving up into the U23 category , where I hope they will continue to growth and development. Hopefully, they are our next generation of international superstars.

We’ve had some great success on the gravity side of the sport as well, but I will leave that to Adrian Hörnqvist to talk about (scroll down to read more).

What are the main focus areas for Swedish MTB in 2020?

- We have five international XC UCI competitions in Sweden in 2020. We are starting to get a high standard when it comes to national events and it’s important to show that we are a mountain bike nation and that we have high ambitions both on a national and international level.

We will continue to push and focus on areas that are showing promise and where we already are successful. There is Jenny Rissveds in XCO of course but we also have Joel Burman who took bronze in the 2019 XCE World Champs, Ella Holmegård who’s out there winning XCE World Cups and Jenny Stenerhag who took third at the 2019 European Championships in XCM. We will continue to push in these areas.

We are also focusing more on the gravity oriented disciplines this season, where Adrian Hörnqvist will be taking care of the growth and development of our riders.

Where do you want to take Swedish MTB in the future?

- Swedish mountain biking is looking very promising at the moment. In my new role as head coach I’m trying to work from a holistic perspective - not just with those who have reached a certain level, but also those who are still young and need help to develop. I want to make sure that when riders are 17 years old and make the national team they already have the right prerequisites, the right knowledge. To do this, we need to work with riders who are 12-16 years old so that they are given the possibility to develop into strong competitive racers. Then suddenly (and hopefully) we will have a new Jenny Rissveds or Nino Schurter.

I’m really looking forward to this year and getting to share and implement my new strategies properly. It will be an exciting year!

Adrian Hörnqvist, Sweden’s MTB Gravity Coach

*Adrian also works as a coach at Dala Sports Academy Elite and Idrottsgruppen.

Hörnqvist stepped in as Head Gravity Coach on January 1st 2020. © Svenska Cykelförbundet

Hi Adrian, what do you think will happen to Swedish MTB in 2020?

It’s hard to predict the future but we’ve got a bunch of really talented bike riders both on the Swedish national team and at the Dala Sports Academy. 2019 showed us that Sweden is a nation that can, and already is, fighting for top spots in both World Cups and Championships in several different MTB disciplines.

2019 showed how strong we are as a MTB nation with riders like Jenny Rissveds, Ella Holmegård, Felix Beckeman, Robin Wallner, Zakarias Johansen, Alexander Kangas and Joel Burman all taking medals in World Championships or World Cups in XCO, XCE, 4X and Enduro. I’m pretty certain that all these riders are currently working hard in order to be able to produce the same, if not better, results in 2020.

Wallner, Johansen and Kangas took World Champ silver in MTB Enduro in 2019. © Duncan Philpott/Enduro World Series

Sweden is starting to develop and grow stronger at international races and I think that we will see more and more Swedish riders at World Cups and World Championships soon. Hopefully, we will also see them climb up the ranks so that they too in a few years are at the same level as the above-mentioned riders.

In my work with Dala Sports Academy Elite and Idrottsgruppen Dalarna I get to follow riders like Simon Carlsson (Enduro), Daniel Swanbeck (Enduro), Linn Gustafzzon (XCO), Oliwer Zwar (DH) and Benjamin Zwar (DH) who are showing great promise and all have big, yet achievable goals for the upcoming season. The next generation is on the rise!

Swedish MTB Enduro has been on the rise for the last couple of years, what will the development of the sport look like in 2020?

- Generally, we are working towards two things. The first is to increase the number of riders and participants at national races in Sweden. For example, I really hope we will see more young riders competing and coming through in the Enduro Sweden Series. The second is that it would be amazing to successively increase our presence of young riders at the Enduro World Series so that they can learn, develop and start climbing the ranks on a world level.

We also have to continue to work long term for strong results in the Trophy of Nations , as the concept of racing Enduro MTB as a team is something I think will suit us in the future as well.

What are the main developments in Swedish MTB at the moment?

- There are many big and positive things happening in the sport today. On a national level, Fredrik Kessiakoff, who took over as Sweden’s Head MTB Coach midway through 2019, is changing things up by adding a specific focus on the gravity disciplines Downhill, Enduro and 4X. It means that I will be working by his side as Head Gravity Coach helping to develop our gravity riders. I feel like this is an important step for the gravity side of the sport, as these disciplines have never had this kind of focus before.

The work to support and develop our current and future stars has already begun. We had our first get-together and training camp in Malaga, Spain in the beginning of December 2019. The camp was very appreciated and I could already see many positive side-effects of letting Downhill and Enduro riders train together. It was also a first step in making this group of individual racers into a team that can help and support one-another. Something that will hopefully lead to everyone developing into better and faster riders.

Another cool thing that is happening is the cooperation between the Swedish Cycling Federation and Dala Sports Academy Elite i n order create a post-high school environment where our elite riders can develop. I believe this will result in even more Swedish riders reaching the international top.

Last but not least, I really hope for a resurgence of Swedish Downhill, both nationally and internationally. As I mentioned before, there will be Swedish riders at the DH World Cups this season, mainly the Swedish-Australian bother duo Oliwer and Benjamin Zwar. We are also actively working to get a new improved set of rules for Swedish DH races in place which will hopefully result in easier rules for organising races as well as better races.

Next week we take a look at how the Swedish MTB scene is developing and what kind of trails are currently being built.

