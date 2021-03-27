Renewed focus on Gravity racing in Sweden 2021
© Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool
SWE MTB GRAVITY is a brand new platform and part of a bigger push to develop the national scene as well as Swedish elite riders on the international race circuit.
In what might be one of the longest breaks of racing ever experienced in MTB, finally, there is some exciting news coming out for Swedish race fans. In an effort to expand and increase development in the gravity-oriented disciplines - Enduro, Downhill, 4X and Pumptrack - a national hub has been created in order to facilitate Swedish Championships, national race series as well as racing on an international level.
Following the success of Swedish Enduro races in the past couple of years, 2021 will see a new Swe Cup in Enduro with 6 races including a National Championship. There will also be a Swedish Championship in Downhill and Pump track.
On a global level, the goal is to get Swedish racers to international races like UCI World Cups and Championships. An exciting development for the sport that will hopefully translate to an increased presence of Swedes on for example World Cups in the next couple of years.
It's an initiative that's been very appreciated by many. Robin Wallner, one of Sweden's best MTB racers says: "It's just what is needed to make the Swedish race scene grow. More people than ever ride both Downhill and Enduro but we need to find a way to make people want to race and arrange races, in order to get more talented racers. This is a great step in the right direction for Swedish Gravity racing".
The Swedish Head Coach for the gravity disciplines Adrian Hörnqvist is equally as excited: “We’re so excited to develop this platform in order to help grow our MTB disciplines. The goal is to hopefully expand the sport on a national level as well as help push the elite riders internationally”.
The Enduro scene has been booming in the past couple of years, and Sweden currently has some of the best riders in the world with Robin Wallner and Zakarias Johansen leading the way. Unfortunately, it's not been the same rise on the Downhill race scene. Hopefully, this push, together with the presence of the Swedish-Australian brothers Oliver and Ben Zwar on the World Cups, will motivate the younger generation and give the discipline a kick in the right direction.
The incorporation of pump track is also very exciting. If anything the record-breaking Velosolutions World Championship Qualifier event in Järvsö two years ago showed that there is definitely a scene for it. It was one of the most attended qualifier races in the world, with the most amount of women racing. Hopefully, on top of the Swedish Championship, we will see more World Championship Qualifier events as well.
In the meantime, the stoke is now real ahead of the race season with the first race underneath the new SWE MTB Gravity hub kicking off with an Enduro Swe Cup in Arvika on the 5-6 June (click here for all the SWE MTB Gravity race dates). As for the international race season, it kicks off with three XCO och Downhill World Cups in May and the first Enduro World Series race in June.
