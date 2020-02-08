Swedish pole vaulter Duplantis breaks world record
© Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool
A dream night for the swede: “It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was 3 years old”
Imagine running towards a bar so high, that no one has ever made it over. The crowd around you are going wild. You plant your pole, push off, twist and glide weightlessly over it. And the bar stays put. You’ve just broken the world record. Sound like a dream? Well, that dream just became reality for 20-year old pole vault star Armand Duplantis.
The Swedish athlete broke the world record this Saturday night on the 8th of February, during a competition in polish Torun, an evening which became an unforgettable one-man show for both Duplantis and the spectators. After narrowingly missing out on the world-record the previous Tuesday during a competition in Düsseldorf, Duplantis opted to give it another go in Torun after smoothly sailing over the heights of 5,72, 5,92 and 6,01 (which is a new Swedish indoor record as well!).
He brushed the bar down on his first try but made it over the record-breaking height on his second attempt. A massive moment for the pole vaulter, who screamed out loud and, after getting attacked by hugs from his competitors, ran over to hug his mom.
I’ve wanted this moment since I was 3 years old. It’s a big year, and this is a good way to start it!
With his 6,17 Duplantis breaks the 6-year old record of 6,16 set by French man Renaud Lavillenie.
