Swedish pole vaulter Duplantis breaks world record

Imagine running towards a bar so high, that no one has ever made it over. The crowd around you are going wild. You plant your pole, push off, twist and glide weightlessly over it. And the bar stays put. You’ve just broken the world record. Sound like a dream? Well, that dream just became reality for 20-year old pole vault star

The Swedish athlete broke the world record this Saturday night on the 8th of February, during a competition in polish Torun, an evening which became an unforgettable one-man show for both Duplantis and the spectators. After narrowingly missing out on the world-record the previous Tuesday during a competition in Düsseldorf, Duplantis opted to give it another go in Torun after smoothly sailing over the heights of 5,72, 5,92 and 6,01 (which is a new Swedish indoor record as well!).