Swedish sweep at the first 2021 World Cup in Albstadt
12 Swedish racers took on the big climbs and fast descents of the first UCI MTB XCO World Cup of 2021. Here's how they did.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
Published on
The opening round of the 2021 UCI MTB World Cup did not disappoint. Ever-changing weather conditions, packed starting fields and hungry racers delivered tight and exciting racing. It was also a weekend that showed just how much potential there is amongst Swedish XCO racers this season. Elite racer Jenny Rissveds showed top form finishing in an impressive 9th place, Emil Lindgren proved that he is back and ready to fight for spots amongst the elite men and U23 hopeful Oscar Lind made a mark by overtaking 87 riders.
The next round of the UCI MTB World Cup is coming up this weekend on the 14th-16th of May in Nové Město - so make sure you tune in and follow the action LIVE.
Albstadt 2021 – Women's XCO highlights

Rissveds on fire

After suffering a nasty crash and concussion last summer, Jenny Rissveds wasn’t 100% when racing the XCO double round in Nové Mesto back in October 2020. However, it now looks like she is back on form and excited to be racing again. A great weekend for the 2x World Cup winner who finished the XCC short track race in 10th and the XCO race in 9th.
A tough race she admitted after the final on Sunday, but one she is happy with: “I'm very happy about my race, but… this course is rough, the climbs are really long and the descents, you just want to get down safely”, Rissveds said in her post-race interview over on the team’s Instagram page.
Jenny Rissveds performs at UCI XCO World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland on August 11th, 2019
Rissveds has two World Cup wins to her name, both from Lenzerheide.
© Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
Sara Öberg and Linn Gustafzzon also raced the Women’s elite race on Sunday. Sara finished in 92nd and Linn unfortunately had to pull out due to hay fever. Emma Belforth had a crash in practice and couldn’t make it to start. Hopefully, she’s back on the bike soon.

Lindgren making a comeback

It was a huge men’s field that set of racing on Sunday afternoon. A tight race course full of singletrack and with few places to overtake made things tricky for the only Swede in the field Emil Lindgren. Emil, who’s had a 4-year break from the world cup circuit, started from one of the back rows. Despite this, he managed to stay focused and overtake 42 riders to finisih the race in 72nd place.
Some hard-earnt spots that didn't come easy to the Swedish XCO Champion: “It was as hard as I remember and the first 4 laps were terrible. Honestly, though I was going to collapse of lactate. The last 3 laps felt great… So good to be back and such a warm welcome from competitors and crew around the races”, Emil wrote on Instagram after the race.
The Swedish XC racer returns to Mercedez-Benz MTB World Cups in 2021.
Emil Lindgren returning to World Cups 2021.
© Jessica Blomqvist

Lind making an impression in the U23

One of the most impressive results of the weekend was Oscar Lind’s 31st place in the U23 category. The first-year U23 racer started far back in 118th position yet managed to overtake a total of 87 riders and finish the race in 31st. On a tight course and big start field that is an impressive feat for the young racer. It dares to ask the question: what can he do from a better starting position? Hopefully we will see more from this young talent in the 2021 season.
Oscar Lind will be racing his first year in the U23 at the Mercedez-Benz UCI MTB World Cups in 2021.
Oscar Lind is racing his first year in U23.
© Jessica Blomqvist
In the U23 category, we also saw Vilgot Lindh (56th), Hugo Eliasson (71st) and Andre Eriksson (95th) pushing hard on the challenging track. And in the Junior category we saw Tilda Hylén (23rd), Tove Dandell (27th), Iza Härdelin (36th) and Agnes Abrahamsson (41st) fight for positions. It's good to see the young guns out there giving it their all against some of the world's best riders, all showing promise for the future of Swedish MTB racing.
Make sure to catch all the action from Nove Mesto on the 14-16th of May over on Red Bull TV.
Swedish results from the XCO World Cup in Albstadt:
RiderCategoryReuslt
Jenny RissvedsWomen Elite9th
Sara ÖbergWomen Elite92nd
Linn GustavzzonWomen EliteDNF
Emil LindgrenMen Elite72nd
Oscar LindMen U2331st
Vilgot LindhMen U2356th
Hugo EliassonMen U2371st
Andre ErikssonMen U2395th
Tilda HylénWomen Junior23rd
Tove DandellWomen Junior27th
Iza HärdelinWomen Junior36th
Agnes AbrahamssonWomen Junior41st
