Swedish scene goes big at Falun Slopestyle Jam

There is only one way to describe the Swedish Slopestyle scene and that is “packed with talent”.

It was made explicitly clear during Emil Johansson’s Slopestyle jam in Falun in mid-august. 17 riders of different ages and abilities, from students at the local high school to big-time professional riders, gathered at Källvikens jump line - one of the biggest in Scandinavia - for an afternoon of good times, big jumps and pizza hangouts. After watching one insane trick after another, for hours upon hours, including a world-first trick, one thing’s for sure - the Swedish scene might be one of the best in the world.

Simon Johansson going upsidedown. © Hanna Jonsson

PRE-CRANKWORX PRACTICE

The main organisers of the small event was Slopestyle professional Emil Johansson and his main riding buddy Lukas Skiöld who wanted to get some friends together to have fun and push boundaries on two wheels. An excellent way for Emil to train for the upcoming Cranworx event at the end of September, and a perfect incentive for the younger, up-and-coming riders in Sweden to get some air under their wings.

“An event like this is such a good reminder of why we, and I, ride in the first place. Having all your buddies here, riding, trying tricks and doing your own thing. I’ve really missed it. I mean, this year has been so different compared to the past couple of seasons, especially last year when I had like 160 travel days. Now most weeks look the same, with the same routines and nothing very exciting happening. An event like this adds a thrill to everyday life”, Emil explains.

WORLD FIRSTS AND QUADRUPLE TAIL WHIP ATTEMPTS

Having a small local event in your hometown might not sound much, but it is in fact a great taster before the second Crankworx contest of 2020 for Emil. As it happens, the Swedish scene is absolutely packed with talent. From other Crankworx competitors like Alex Alanko , to local heros like Lukas Skiöld , who day in honor threw down an oppo bar spin to tail whip to regular bar spin, an actual world-first trick, and Felix Törnqvist who attempted (and almost landed) a quadruple tail whip, this group of Swedes is definitely not your average riders. In fact, they are pretty darn sensational.

Alma Wiggberg was another rider who made a big impression during the day. © Hanna Jonsson

Lukas Skiöld impressed with a world-first trick. © Hanna Jonsson

Watching one rider after the next send it high up into the air, often adding some kind of twist, spin or other mind-blowing trick to it, makes it feel like you are at some big international contest. But despite the insanely high level of riding, this event was not exclusively for the biggest names in Swedish Slopestyle. The jam welcomed younger up-and-coming riders as well as other types of riders who wanted to try their wings.

“We are a pretty mixed bag of riders here today”, Emil explains. “There are riders on downhill bikes, enduro bikes and hardtail. There are younger riders here from the local biking high school as well as riders who have graduated, and we even have a Downhill World Cup rider here today, Ben Zwar . It’s such a sick mix and it’s been so much fun to ride with everyone”, Emil continues.

Check out the bikes and riders to hit the line here:

One of Scandinavia's biggest jump lines

The jump line has become his baby, and together with Lukas, they are the main caretakers of the huge line. “It’s a lot of work keeping them up and running. Sure it’s not very long but the landings are pretty big and take time. But it’s really cool to have this line just minutes from where I live.”

You require some pretty insane jumping skills to hit these jumps that have takeoffs around 3 meters high and up to 7 meters long. The line is definitely just for a small percentage of riders who can, and should, hit them. In other words, not for your average rider to try.

I really hope they can host Crankworx Innsbruck because I am so excited about it. Emil Johansson

After six sick hours of riding, chatting, eating pizza and generally having a good time, riders packed it in happy with their performances and the day. As for Emil, he was stoked with how the day turned out and feels more ready than ever for the upcoming Crankworx event in a month:

“I really hope they can host the event because I am so excited about it. If all goes to plan I will probably be down in Germany the whole of September as I will be attending Audi Nines before Crankworx too.”

