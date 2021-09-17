From Free Radicals to Unrailistic - The evolution of Swedish ski movies

The year is 1997, the first Harry Potter book was released, Spice Girls was all the rage, and a group of Swedish friends released one of the most iconic ski films in history. For the first time, a ski film was not a polished cut of perfect powder, sunshine, and poor storytelling attempts. Instead, they provided a raw, unfiltered action from the Swedish skiers, all played and edited to rock tunes blasted at high volumes!

Skiers in this era seldom landed cliffs and big jumps in anything other than powder and, more often than not, on their hips or back. The word "Stomp" was not yet invented, and when the Swedish crew in Free radicals showed that you could actually land big cliffs on rock-solid landings, things changed. Looking back at the film, 25 years later, it is hard to not become filled with a sensation of stoke for skiing!

Over the next decade, the release of the following Free radicals film in late October was the event to attend. People from all over Scandinavia traveled to Gothenburg for an event more akin to a rock concert than film screening. Everyone from professional skiers, people in the industry to the weekend warrior gathered in a dark and wet Gothenburg to watch the latest progression in skiing and have a great time.

Free radicals set Swedes on the map in the ski movie world and have been a great source of inspiration for the next generation of athletes in pursuing a career in the ski industry. It is obviously hard to quantify whether or not they can be directly tied to inspiring the global scene is hard to say, but we would like to think so!

A few years later, a new Swedish collective showed up on the scene, calling themselves The Secondhands. They came with more of a park and street background compared to the more traditional freeride skiing that generally occupies the ski movie space. With really skilled athletes and beautiful cinematography, The Secondhands continued to push the Swedish ski film scene forward, creating four films from 2007 to 2010 and inspiring a new generation of skiers!

Fast forward to the modern internet age where the large social media platforms dominate the watch time instead of the traditional feature-length films. We seem to have landed in a culture where short, unedited clips of raw skiing are the recipe for success. Athletes today are just as much marketing managers as they are kiers, especially if they operate outside the competition framework.

This change has given rise to a much more distributed network for skiing films where we see many shorter and easier-to-produce films on platforms such as Youtube and Vimeo. While we today have a large selection of people creating their own films for Youtube, Jon Olsson actually started vlogging about his life as a professional skier way back in 2007. Today he is more known for fancy cars and houses, but his origin is on a pair of skis.

In the same footsteps as Jon, we have people such as Kajsa Larsson, Malou Peterson, Emil Stegfeldt, and Jacob Wester, who all have their own film projects and web series that they release consistently. Other athletes that focus mainly on the competition side of the sport also release a few films per season. In this category, we have the likes of Jesper Tjäder and Kristofer Turdell, who create stunning projects in conjunction with their sponsors.

Unrailistic 2.0

However, even though most watch time is dedicated to these shorter clips and films, we have a few swedes who take the time to create full-length movies that are creative masterpieces. The Bunch is one of these groups that consistently delivers unparalleled creativity in both riding and in filming.

So what really happened to Swedish ski films? Well, it evolved beyond what anyone could have foreseen when it all began some 25 years ago. At the same time, skiing has gone from being a sport to a significant and widespread lifestyle for many, young and old alike. While there have always been people who have placed their lives in the mountains, it is a different beast today. As skiing has transitioned into a proper lifestyle, skiing media has followed suit.

Season Pass S01E01: Revelstoke

Productions like Season Pass, a series that shows off some of the best resorts to spend a season, are part of this new format of videos. While a far cry from the classic ski film concept, with the current hunger to find the best snow worldwide, we are doing our best to meet the current demand for modern ski media!