Wise words from GroovyGuccii: Hip hop, house and the Swedish scene

From Botkyrka in Stockholm to Kongo Kinshasa and the streets of USA, Gauthier “GroovyGuccii” Mabambu uses a broad range of cultural influences in his expressions and movements within street dance. With over a decades worth of experience in hip hop and house, he's developed a unique style and broad knowledge of the culture. Get a glimpse into his world of dance, battles and the importance of being in the moment.

Tell us a bit about yourself and how you got involved in the dance scene?

My name is Gauthier and I’m born and raised in Botkyrka, Stockholm. I started dancing when I was around 15 years old just for fun. I guess I was curious as I had both friends as well as an older sister who danced at the time, I felt like I was constantly surrounded by dance. Things got more serious in 2009 when I won a showcase dance battle at a youth recreation center and was invited to the big Streetstar event in Stockholm. I remember going there and thinking “wow people actually do this professionally” realising that people competed and even traveled to different counties to dance. It was a real eye-opener.

I started taking it more seriously, wanting to see how far I could take my dance career. Back then there was this place called Lava in Kulturhuset by Sergels torg in Stockholm - today I think it’s called Megashop. Anyway, it was a place where dancers could come to dance a couple of times a week to different types of music. From funk to hip hop, it was a big mix. It grew bigger and a few years later there was everything from breaking to popping, locking and voguing. It was awesome.

At the time there were a lot of competitions in Sweden, especially in Stockholm. Much thanks to Streetstar who gathered dancers from all over, even from abroad. Getting to see and learn from international dancers was a huge inspiration and made a lot of us step up our game.

I guess I just fell in love with it all: the dance, the music, the culture.

Today I host workshops, dance classes, compete in battles and create content. I also get involved with dance schools and different associations as I want to share my knowledge and skills with the next generation.

What type of street do you dance?

Hip hop, both old school and new school, is my foundation within street, both of which I have danced since I started back in 2008. Eventually, I also discovered house which I’ve added to my repertoire when it comes to battles, classes and showcases.

Hip hop to me is a broad culture defined by passion and love. It connects and gathers people through music and dance. Hip hop is very wide and has different genres within itself: there is old school and new school hip hop for example. And the culture runs deep within the movement, so you can’t just jump head first in it - you need to become part of it, learn from it. It’s so much more than just a type of dance.

I was always inspired by the music, way before I started dancing. I had older siblings who listened a lot to hip hop so I grew up surrounded by it. Eventually, I discovered dance and was amazed that people could take hip hop one step further, from music to physically expressing themselves with the body. Breaking down emotions using movements.

As for house, it’s all about good feelings, spreading love and happiness in for example clubs. It’s about connecting with people, helping people open up and feel emotional, happy. The dance style is a lot about your footwork and is often danced together with others, in a group.

When it comes to battles, what is important to think about as a dancer?

For me the most important thing is to be in the moment. To not think about something else, what’s going to happen next or what song might come on. The best part about battling is when everything comes naturally and when you are truly in the zone. I always feel my best when I relax, let go and just show what I do best.

But it can also be hard. If you for example enter a contest that you don’t feel comfortable with or if you’re trying out a new style, it can become more stressful. Pressure is always a factor. If there are a lot of people watching or famous dancers expecting you to perform at a certain level, it can be hard to not lose yourself in that. But I try to block it out as much as I can and remind myself to be present in the moment.

Is it common with all-style contests, rather than battling within your own style?

The original idea is to battle against your own style of dancing, hip hop meets hip hop for example. But in Sweden the scene isn’t that big compared to other nations like USA, France, Belgium and Germany, so all-style competitions have become pretty common. I’ve done a lot of them through the years. The DJ plays all kinds of music from funk to voguing to afro dance. You go in and show off what you can do no matter what or how your opponent dances.

In some way it suits me. I consider myself a pretty broad dancer and know a lot of styles. Although I’ve learned to dance in Sweden, my parents come from Kongo Kinshasa in Central Africa, where our music is called Soukos and our dance style is Ndombolo. A style I’ve danced since I was little - at home, at parties, weddings and in church. It’s been a great foundation to take with me when I explore other dance styles.

An all-style competition like Red Bull Dance Your Style should be right up my street and I’m very excited to represent my area Norrsborg 145. I can't wait for the event.

How do you feel about the audience picking the winner?

It’s always a challenge because you really have to step it up and make the audience understand your style and moves. You have to really connect with them. However, when I’ve done these types of contests in the past, I’ve not changed much in how I prepare for them. It's still about going up there and just doing your thing.

What does the Swedish scene look like today and how has it developed since you started?

It’s getting there, but in many ways, it feels like street dance hasn’t got the spotlight it deserves. We’re definitely gaining some momentum and there is a bunch of both older and younger dancers helping to push and develop the scene by giving classes, going on showcases, pushing and promoting events, DJs, workshops and much more. There is a lot being done to reach out to the next generation of dancers in Sweden.

In the broad scheme of things, Sweden isn’t a huge country from an international perspective, but we still have some really good dancers representing different styles. Since 2012 I’ve been part of trying to push the scene and getting people involved in Sweden but also traveled a lot to Norway, Denmark and Finland. I’ve had the chance to battle in the Netherlands, Germany and France and it’s been great opportunity to show that Sweden is also part of the international scene.

In your opinion, is there anything that defines the Swedish style within street?

I’d say that the dance culture here is based on old-school hip-hop. We’ve been good at teaching and learning the foundations and basics in hip hop, funk and popping for example. It's given the scene a bit of an old-school vibe, like a boom bap-feeling. Of course there is new music, moves and interpretations of the dances, but the bottom line is definitely based on the old school movements.