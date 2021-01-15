The Swedish Vlogs you need to know about

We know you're aware of the big channels, the big companies and about the latest ski movies. But are you down with the kids? Do you even Follow The Leader? How about your lips? Are they crusty? Do you even KM during the weekdays? If none of this makes sense to you, you are either a rational human being that prefers understandable writing (read: Boring adult), or you are just not spending enough time lurking on the world wide web. However, you mustn't fear. By the end of this article, you'll be up to date on how to be up to date, if you know what we mean. Which we know you do. On top of that, you'll most likely also have a few new ski channels to follow during the season.

So let's go!

Here are the Swedish skiing channels you should follow.

KM:Days

KM:Days is arguably the most prominent vlog-channel out there by any Swede when it comes to vlog-style produced skiing content. If you fancy giggles, ungraded Gopro-closeups, and hands down excellent skiing, then this is for you. KM:Days might be on the quirky side of things, but that does not extend to the way Kajsa Larsson and Malou Petersson handles the terrain when skiing. Hit follow and get weekly updates from the girls when they pull off double backflips and sick Pillow-Lines.

What is KM:days according to the creators themselves? We asked Malou, who represents 50% of the crew.

Describe your channel in the shortest way possible:

It's about fun, good times, and lots of skiing!

How often will content be uploaded?

As we speak, it's currently being uploaded weekly. In fact, We already have three fresh episodes up on the channel, so don't miss out! Or miss out, but then have a much more boring life. Up to you, really.

If you were to convince the Swedish Government to promote this series on their national channels using only one sentence, what would you say?

Subscribe to this channel or go to jail for life. Then we would instantly get 10 million subscribers; even though it's against their will, we think our content will win them over and make everyone more stoked at the end, which is what we need for 2021.

Do you have any specific ski channels you like to follow?

Cody's Crusty lips is a new fresh one that's really good. Michelle parkers originate series is fantastic!

KM:Days favorite ski resort: Revelstoke.

Follow The Leader

Who's the leader? Well, if you ask Nils Wersén, whoever is in the front. This channel is managed by Mr. Wersén, a charger born and bred in Åre. A top-3 competitor at the Scandinavian big mountain championships and multiple starts on the Freeride World Qualifier implies that this guy knows how to handle rowdy skiing, which is what we mostly see whenever an episode of Follow the Leader drops on the tube. However, he's not aiming to drop stuff regularly as this is his passion project.

How would you describe your channel?

I'm just a guy with a lot of passion for the art that skiing can be. It is the only way I know how to express myself fully, and I want to share it.

As long as my passion is more potent than my fear of not creating the" perfect" piece, I believe this channel will live on and be the host of many inspiring projects; follow The Leader, and you'll see!

How often will content be uploaded?

Truth be told, I have no idea. It all comes down to money money money, like everything else. My (realistic) goal is, however, to release one video every month the coming year.

If you were to convince the Swedish Government to promote this series on their national channels using only one sentence, what would you say?

Skiing is for the people, baby.

Do you have any specific ski channels you like to follow?

Henrik Windstedt and Jesper Tjäder, it's fun to watch and just the right amount of bullshit!

Favorite ski resort: Åre

CRUSTY LIPS

The golden boy of Swedish Big Mountain Snowboarding has for season 2021 decided to give the whole vlog-thing a try, and it seems to be going quite well, and this our theory of why:

He's a hot piece of meat. He's half British, which makes his English smooth as silk. He is the best Swedish Freeriding Snowboarder right now. He's sending it bigger than fellow skiers when out and about on the mountain. He has a filmer locked down for the entire season.

How would you describe your channel?

An honest and raw image of the struggles of trying to make it as a professional freeride snowboarder! We want to show everything from days when I suck, days when I'm good, behind the scenes of trying to get new sponsors, etc, and even some love life thrown in there, haha.

How often will content be uploaded?

Once a week! Every Wednesday

If you were to convince the Swedish Government to promote this series on their national channels using only one sentence, what would you say?

Why does everything have to be so god damn serious and perfect here in Sweden all the time, wouldn't it be fun to showcase what it's really like instead?

Do you have any specific ski channels you like to follow?

Oh yeah, a bunch of 'em!

favorite ski resort: St Anton, or Verbier, or Revelstoke, can't decide.

Honorable mentions:

Although not vlogs, there are other cool channels operated by Swedes, and here are a few of 'em.

Jesper cuts most of the crap and publishes only the best of the best of his skiing. You never know when a new video from him will come out, but it is guaranteed to become a sensation when it does.

Learn everything from basic carving to advanced tricks in the park with this Swede who has one of the biggest skiing tutorial-channels on Youtube!

Emil takes on more of a lifestyle-approach to his videos and blends in a bit of skiing as he goes on ski trips here and there. Looks a lot like a young Jon Olsson, but with a slightly different accent!

Ok, he's not Swedish, but at least he's Scandinavian! Norwegian skier Nikolai Schirmer has one of the hottest channels for skiing on the whole tube right now, and it is definitely worth a follow.

A channel that has yet to reach a significant follow-base, but is managed by a skier that has all the qualifications needed. Lovisa is an athlete that lays down better turns than most, and travels the world for skiing during the winters. We'd like to see this channel grow and hope to see more of Lovisa as she seem to be a down to earth kind of girl with epic ski technique.

Our advice is to give all of these channels a follow, support them, and throw them a like on their latest uploads. They all deserve it, and it makes the Swedish ski culture more of a thriving community; what's not to like about that?

If we were to convince the government, in only one sentence, to like their videos with their official government-profiles, we would hammer it out like this:

Dudes and dudettes, it's about time you guys get stuffed by some deep pockets of pow because it's proven to be useful to your health, which is something we all need, and you should help the citizens realizing that by liking some sick content right here right now. That was one sentence, right? We, the skiers

By the way, did you know that Sweden holds some seriously big lines? Proof provided below.

Are you a Swede looking for adventure outside our country? Then check out our guide to five iconic ski resorts in 'Season Pass'!

