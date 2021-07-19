PHOTO EPIC - Swedish Champs week in Järvsö

Järvsö went all in for its first Swedish Championship hosting a double round with both Enduro and Pump track on the schedule. A hoard of excited mountain bikers and BMXers invaded the little village for a week of two-wheeled excitement.

01 Swedish Championship in Enduro

With 2 (and a half) brand new trails, sunshine and a huge crowd, the Swedish Enduro Championship did not disappoint. The riders raced 5 very different stages - from bike park trails to techy loam - totaling just over 10 minutes of racing for the fastest.

In the men's elite it was Zakarias Johansen who defended his title for the 4th year in a row. Robin Wallner came 2nd and Oliwer Kangas pinched 3rd. Andreas Höglund won the U21 men's category.

In the women's elite it was Filippa Ring who defended her win from the Åre Enduro a week prior over Josefine Björkman in 2nd and Ingun Ståhl in 3rd. Alma Wiggberg won the U21 women's category.

Two new tracks had been dug in for the race: loamy, tech and green. © Hanna Jonsson

Alma Wiggberg racing her way to a win in the U21. © Hanna Jonsson

Hugo Röjgård in the green room on stage 1. © Hanna Jonsson

Daniel Swanbeck finding flow on the new natural techy trails. © Hanna Jonsson

Local rider Jocke Olsson caem away with a 29th spot in elit. © Hanna Jonsson

Trying to line up for the tight, rooty corner coming up. © Hanna Jonsson

Carl Blomqvist in the green room. © Hanna Jonsson

Local hero Tim Hedman came away with 4th, 18 seconds off the podium. © Hanna Jonsson

A rider plunging into the darkness of Itzy Bitzy. © Hanna Jonsson

Magical light on the new top section of stage 4. © Hanna Jonsson

Filippa Ring is the new Swedish Champion in Enduro. © Hanna Jonsson

Robin Wallner keeping it low over the rough stuff. © Hanna Jonsson

Oliwer Kangas pinning it into 3rd. © Hanna Jonsson

Elina Davidsson on the rock slab. © Hanna jonsson

A rider coming down the brand new rock phase of stage 4. © Hanna Jonsson

Zaka Johanssen defended his title as Swedish Champ once again. © Hanna Jonsson

Adam Larsson keeping it pinned on the last stage of the day, Kristin. © Hanna Jonsson

More photos here:

Adam Larsson on the slab on SS4. © Hanna Jonsson Rider racing the Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö. © Hanna Jonsson Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö. © Hanna Jonsson Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö. © Hanna Jonsson Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö. © Hanna Jonsson Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö. © Hanna Jonsson Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö. © Hanna Jonsson Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö. © Hanna Jonsson Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö. © Hanna Jonsson Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö. © Hanna Jonsson Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö. © Hanna Jonsson Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö. © Hanna Jonson

02 Swedish Championship in Pump track

The Veloslutions pump track in the middle of the village green stood host to the first-ever Swedish Championship in pump track. A mix of mountain bikers and BMXers came to fight for the historic title - creating some tough competition in the scorching hot temperatures.

In the end, it would be BMXer Tim Gille would walk away with the big title and also the fastest times of the day. Local rider Tim Hedman came 2nd and ex-Slopestyle Pro Anton Theladner took 3rd.

Downhill rider Alma Wiggberg would once again show her strength as a multi-talented rider pumping her way in to first, followed by BMX riders Helena Sund and Irma Johansson in 2nd and 3rd.

Sigsten Johansson with the party shirt. © Hanna Jonsson

Noel Ottosson making it happen. © Hanna Jonsson

Noa Jonson on the back straight. © Hanna Jonsson

Steve Murphy having a good time spectating. © Hanna Jonsson

Alma Wiggberg took the double this weekend winning the pump track as well. © Hanna Jonsson

Fastest of the day and new Swedish Champ: Tim Gille. © Hanna Jonsson

Anton Thelander pumped his way into 3rd. © Hanna Jonsson

Oskar Åberg in front of the crowd. © Hanna Jonsson

Irma Johansson pumped her way into 3rd. © Hanna jonsson

Tim Hedman followed up his 4th in Enduro with a 2nd in the pump track. © Hanna Jonsson