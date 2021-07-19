Adam Larsson on the slab on SS4.
© Hanna Jonsson
MTB Enduro

PHOTO EPIC - Swedish Champs week in Järvsö

Catch up on the action from the Swedish Championship double in both MTB Enduro and Pump track.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
Published on

Summary

  1. 1
    Swedish Championship in Enduro
  2. 2
    Swedish Championship in Pump track
Järvsö went all in for its first Swedish Championship hosting a double round with both Enduro and Pump track on the schedule. A hoard of excited mountain bikers and BMXers invaded the little village for a week of two-wheeled excitement.
01

Swedish Championship in Enduro

With 2 (and a half) brand new trails, sunshine and a huge crowd, the Swedish Enduro Championship did not disappoint. The riders raced 5 very different stages - from bike park trails to techy loam - totaling just over 10 minutes of racing for the fastest.
In the men's elite it was Zakarias Johansen who defended his title for the 4th year in a row. Robin Wallner came 2nd and Oliwer Kangas pinched 3rd. Andreas Höglund won the U21 men's category.
In the women's elite it was Filippa Ring who defended her win from the Åre Enduro a week prior over Josefine Björkman in 2nd and Ingun Ståhl in 3rd. Alma Wiggberg won the U21 women's category.
Full results here.
Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö on the 16th of June 2021.
Two new tracks had been dug in for the race: loamy, tech and green.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö on the 16th of June 2021.
Alma Wiggberg racing her way to a win in the U21.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö on the 16th of June 2021.
Hugo Röjgård in the green room on stage 1.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö on the 16th of June 2021.
Daniel Swanbeck finding flow on the new natural techy trails.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö on the 16th of June 2021.
Local rider Jocke Olsson caem away with a 29th spot in elit.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö on the 16th of June 2021.
Trying to line up for the tight, rooty corner coming up.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö on the 16th of June 2021.
Carl Blomqvist in the green room.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö on the 16th of June 2021.
Local hero Tim Hedman came away with 4th, 18 seconds off the podium.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö on the 16th of June 2021.
A rider plunging into the darkness of Itzy Bitzy.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö on the 16th of June 2021.
Magical light on the new top section of stage 4.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö on the 16th of June 2021.
Filippa Ring is the new Swedish Champion in Enduro.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö on the 16th of June 2021.
Robin Wallner keeping it low over the rough stuff.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö on the 16th of June 2021.
Oliwer Kangas pinning it into 3rd.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö on the 16th of June 2021.
Elina Davidsson on the rock slab.
© Hanna jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö on the 16th of June 2021.
A rider coming down the brand new rock phase of stage 4.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö on the 16th of June 2021.
Zaka Johanssen defended his title as Swedish Champ once again.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö on the 16th of June 2021.
Adam Larsson keeping it pinned on the last stage of the day, Kristin.
© Hanna Jonsson
More photos here:
Adam Larsson racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö on the 16th of June 2021.
Adam Larsson on the slab on SS4.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö on the 16th of June 2021.
Rider racing the Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö on the 16th of June 2021.
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö on the 16th of June 2021.
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in Enduro in Järvsö.
© Hanna Jonson
02

Swedish Championship in Pump track

The Veloslutions pump track in the middle of the village green stood host to the first-ever Swedish Championship in pump track. A mix of mountain bikers and BMXers came to fight for the historic title - creating some tough competition in the scorching hot temperatures.
In the end, it would be BMXer Tim Gille would walk away with the big title and also the fastest times of the day. Local rider Tim Hedman came 2nd and ex-Slopestyle Pro Anton Theladner took 3rd.
Downhill rider Alma Wiggberg would once again show her strength as a multi-talented rider pumping her way in to first, followed by BMX riders Helena Sund and Irma Johansson in 2nd and 3rd.
Full results here.
Rider racing Swedish Championship in pump track in Järvsö on the 17th of June 2021.
Sigsten Johansson with the party shirt.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in pump track in Järvsö on the 17th of June 2021.
Noel Ottosson making it happen.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in pump track in Järvsö on the 17th of June 2021.
Noa Jonson on the back straight.
© Hanna Jonsson
Steve Murphy having a good time spectating.
Steve Murphy having a good time spectating.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in pump track in Järvsö on the 17th of June 2021.
Alma Wiggberg took the double this weekend winning the pump track as well.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in pump track in Järvsö on the 17th of June 2021.
Fastest of the day and new Swedish Champ: Tim Gille.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in pump track in Järvsö on the 17th of June 2021.
Anton Thelander pumped his way into 3rd.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in pump track in Järvsö on the 17th of June 2021.
Oskar Åberg in front of the crowd.
© Hanna Jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in pump track in Järvsö on the 17th of June 2021.
Irma Johansson pumped her way into 3rd.
© Hanna jonsson
Rider racing Swedish Championship in pump track in Järvsö on the 17th of June 2021.
Tim Hedman followed up his 4th in Enduro with a 2nd in the pump track.
© Hanna Jonsson
MTB Enduro
MTB
Bike