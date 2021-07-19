PHOTO EPIC - Swedish Champs week in Järvsö

Järvsö went all in for its first Swedish Championship hosting a double round with both Enduro and Pump track on the schedule. A hoard of excited mountain bikers and BMXers invaded the little village for a week of two-wheeled excitement.
With 2 (and a half) brand new trails, sunshine and a huge crowd, the Swedish Enduro Championship did not disappoint. The riders raced 5 very different stages - from bike park trails to techy loam - totaling just over 10 minutes of racing for the fastest.
In the men's elite it was Zakarias Johansen who defended his title for the 4th year in a row. Robin Wallner came 2nd and Oliwer Kangas pinched 3rd. Andreas Höglund won the U21 men's category.
In the women's elite it was Filippa Ring who defended her win from the Åre Enduro a week prior over Josefine Björkman in 2nd and Ingun Ståhl in 3rd. Alma Wiggberg won the U21 women's category.
The Veloslutions pump track in the middle of the village green stood host to the first-ever Swedish Championship in pump track. A mix of mountain bikers and BMXers came to fight for the historic title - creating some tough competition in the scorching hot temperatures.
In the end, it would be BMXer Tim Gille would walk away with the big title and also the fastest times of the day. Local rider Tim Hedman came 2nd and ex-Slopestyle Pro Anton Theladner took 3rd.
Downhill rider Alma Wiggberg would once again show her strength as a multi-talented rider pumping her way in to first, followed by BMX riders Helena Sund and Irma Johansson in 2nd and 3rd.