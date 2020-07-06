Talks with MagicDuo - the winners of Red Bull Flick Sweden

Check out Red Bull Gaming on Facebook 🤩

After an insanely crazy competition , MagicDuo came out on top. Defeating the two beforehand favorites FALKN and Koppxd in two tight matches, they managed to go on and win the grand finals against the talented Zlaten Dab . If you haven't red the complete recap, you can find it here . Anyway, here's the interview with MagicDuo's Victor 'Ryberg' Ryberg and 'bocaz' :

First of all: how do you know each other?

We got to know one another through SPL [Swedish Pro League], where we played a couple of matches. After that, we played more and more together. We are compatible as well since we both value healthy living and like to go to the gym a lot [Bocaz is a professional handball player in Poland].

What's your CS:GO history?

We've both played CS:GO for a while now, and have played for good old fun ever since the beginning. So not a lot of professional play yet.

Which one of the customized Red Bull Flick maps was your favorite? And which one your least favorite?

The map we both felt was the most fun to play was Speedway, however, the map we wanted to play was Castle - simply because we were better at it - so the favorite has to be our strongest map, Castle. Speedway was so entertaining because of the fast pace. The map we liked the least was Himalaya because it was very CT-sided. Your chances of winning if you started out as CT were slim. If you started as CT you usually only got two rounds while the other guys usually got three.

Red Bull Flick [Castle] © Red Bull

What was the best moment during the entire tournament?

The absolute best moment during the tournament was to win the Swedish grand finals. Especially because it was against our friends in Zlaten Dab, L00m1 and Bo11123.

Which team was the hardest to beat?

The toughest team to beat and the hardest part of the competition has to be the matches against sQren and infn in FALKN. We met them twice during the tournament. The first time in the qualifiers, we got beaten badly. The second time, in the quarter finals, we got our revenge and beat them. But every round was incredibly tight against them.

How much did you practice beforehand? And in what way?

Before the competition we hadn't actually practiced anything in particular, we only played the maps for fun, nothing serious. We eventually won the entire competition, but we see that as a bonus.

What's your biggest accomplishments in CS:GO?

As we said before, we only play CS:GO for fun, so our biggest accomplishment has to be winning this tournament. As of yet...

Red Bull Flick finals is Live! © Red Bull

What does the future hold?

In the future we are both planning to try to take the next step, a step forward, in CS:GO. Right now we are trying to reach higher in FACEIT's leagues. Our goal is to play in FACEIT Pro League Challenger.

What did you think of Red Bull Flick, the format 2v2 Hold the Flag and Red Bull Gaming tournaments in general?

This tournament was one of the funniest 2v2 tournaments we have ever played. Everything goes so fast. You respawn immediately and you must be ready for action from the get-go, or you'll loose valuable time. The format made the rounds extremely fast-paced and enjoyable. Red Bull did a great job with it. If there's coming another Red Bull Flick tournament we most definitely will participate, since it was so much fun.

Red Bull Flick © Equipa Redbull.pt

What happened in the international competition?

The group stage went very well for us in the international tournament, where we finally ended up in second place after winning three games and lost one. However, the playoffs turned out to be a little bit more competitive. Our opposition in the quarter finals was Team Spirix from Switzerland. We got to choose the first map, which was Castle, the match went our way and we won with 3-0. After that Team Spirix picked the map Matrix. The map was new to us since we only played it a handful of times, so we didn't have any expectations to win it - and we didn't. The last map was our least favorite one: Himalaya. We started as CT, and as we said before, resulted in us only getting two rounds as CT, and the opposition three. We initially dominated but they made a comeback and won the match.

How was your overall experience - both in the national and international tournaments?

The overall experience was very, very positive and it was a couple of really fun days while the tournament lasted. The Swedish National tournament was a bit more relaxed and fun since we played with and against many of our friends. The International tournament was more competitive and serious, so we played a bit differently.

During the Red Bull Flick tournament we had a great time and we hope that we'll get the chance to play in a Red Bull Gaming tournament soon again!