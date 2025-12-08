Red Bull 24 Hours returns in 2026 – bigger, tougher and more exciting

It’s not just about how fast you run. It’s equally about strategy, teamwork, smooth transitions, pep talks, and team spirit. Red Bull 24 Hours might be the ultimate treadmill running challenge. The concept is simple yet gruelling: six teams of ten runners, plus a team captain each, try to outrun one another on treadmills for a full day and night.

Think of it as a relay-style format where each team has one treadmill and runners take turns clocking as much distance as they can before a teammate takes over. Every shift matters. Every meter counts. After 24 hours, the team that has run the furthest takes the win.

Following last year’s success, the event is returning in 2026 – and with more spots available than before, this is your chance to be part of one of the most intense running experiences out there. Apply today!

"Only" 9 hours to go! © Richard Ström

01 What is Red Bull 24 Hours all about?

At its core, Red Bull 24 Hours is an endurance running competition. But it’s also so much more than that. Since each team shares a single treadmill, your success depends heavily on teamwork and the strategy of your team captain. It’s about having fun, cheering each other on, planning together, resting smart, tracking the competition, and pushing through exhaustion.

It’s about battling through when sleep-deprived, running on endorphins at 3 in the morning, and taking the dreaded night shift while a DJ blasts energy into the room and the crowd keeps you going. It’s a running experiences unlike anything else.

You really have to experience it to understand it.

Red Bull 24 Hours © Richard Ström

Just keep running, just keep running © Richard Ström Is it a running event or a running party? Both! © Richard Ström

02 What’s the format for 2026?

In 2025, only two teams faced off. This time, four more teams are joining, bringing the total to six competing crews. Just like last year, each team will consist of ten runners plus a team captain.

The win goes to the team that clocks the greatest distance when the 24 hours are up. Last year’s winners ran a total of 345 km, which currently stands as the Red Bull 24 Hours world record.

6 teams in 2026 (previously only 2)

10 runners + 1 team captain per team

Relay format with 1 shared treadmill per team

Team with the longest total distance after 24 hours wins

World record to beat: 345 km

The sunrise hits differently when you've been awake for 24 hours © Richard Ström

Simon Frääs feeling that mid-night shift run © Richard Ström Participants trying to recover before of their next stint © Richard Ström

03 What happened at Red Bull 24 Hours 2025?

Last year marked Sweden’s first-ever Red Bull 24 Hours . The competition took place 246 meters above the city of Gothenburg, on the 69th floor of Karlatornet, where two teams battled it out from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon.

Fitness creators Elin Härkönen and Fanny Ahlfors led the teams, each stepping into the role of captain for the first time. Despite being new to the concept, they took charge and built strategies to give their teams the best possible shot at victory.

“I wanted to preserve our energy throughout the race so we could ramp up the pace later instead of burning out early. I stayed awake and made sure to adjust our plan during the night so everyone got what they needed,” Fanny said after the event.

After 24 hours, only 9 kilometres separated the teams. In the end, Team Fanny claimed the win with an impressive 345 kilometres!

Fanny deep into her excel document © Richard Ström Team Fanny takes the win by 9 km, totalling 345 km © Richard Ström

The 2025 crews crazy enough to take on the challenge © Richard Ström

04 When and where is the event held?

The event will take place February 7–8 at a secret location. The venue will be revealed later.

05 Who are the team captains in 2026?

This time, Elin Härkönen and Fanny Ahlfors are joined by four more team captains: gamer and endurance runner Elajjaz, Stockholm Run Club, ICANIWILL and Nordic Wellness.

06 How to apply for Red Bull 24 Hours 2026

With four more teams it means that more runners can join in 2026, making this your chance to compete in one of the most extreme – and fun - treadmill running challenges out there!

Apply today: Red Bull 24 Hours

Applications close January 12 but could close early if we fill up our application quote. So make sure your application is in the mix by sending it in today!