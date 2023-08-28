Tevin Redvall wins Red Bull Dance Your Style Sweden

You do have to think a bit differently from normal battles (which are decided by a panel of experts). You have to be more aware of your surroundings and your angles, that the audience is 360 degrees around you. You have to really please those in the front seats sitting around the stage whilst also trying to connect with those in the back, even if they might not see everything you do all the time.

Another thing is to have some recognition factor in your dance so that the audience recognises it and goes “Ah, I know those dance moves” - it’s a sure way to score some plus points towards them voting for you. Apart from that, it’s all about big moves and high energy and being aware of your choices. It’s not about who has the most technical moves, like in a normal battle, but it’s more about feelings when it's the audience who decides. That’s something I noticed during the final.