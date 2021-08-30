Here are the Swedish skiers you need to follow on IG

Leaves are starting to change colors, and the first northern light has been seen on the night sky; fall is now upon us. With that, skiing is not too far away, and the stoke to once again be sliding down a mountain on snow is starting to get real! But it is still some time before that, so to keep you stoked until the snow falls, here are some of the most exciting skiers in Sweden to follow!

Jacob Wester / @ jacobwester

Leaving the slopestyle scene quite some time ago, Jacob has made himself into one of Sweden's best skiers when it comes to big, steep, and technical lines. Living down in Chamonix, he has the most badass terrain on the planet, just a Gondola ride away.

Here we get to follow both epic descents and big backcountry kickers, showing that he can still keep throwing down some bangers for the gram!

This last winter, we got to follow Jacob explore many uncharted lines in the Riksgränsen area with his wife @ Sofia Sjöberg behind the lens. This couple never ceases to amaze with the content that they create together!

Malou Peterson / @ Maloupeterson

Malou is arguably the best pillow skier we have in Sweden! While the number of days you get to practice pillow lines in her home of Åre are few, with a few seasons in the promised land, where the powder is a regular on the menu, she has forged herself into the Queen of pillow and pow.

Releasing insane video parts and even better season edits, Malou is a sure follow to get us stoked for the winter and the ever so elusive powder!

Jesper Tjäder / @ Jespertjader

This man needs no introduction as he has shown that he is by far the most creative skier to make it onto the scene. Time after time, we are blown away by his new ideas, new tricks, and creative takes on a ski edit, making a follow the obvious choice. From the most significant jumps to the most minor feature in the village, Jesper Tjäder makes the most out of every feature he can find!

Unrailistic 2.0

If you have ever wondered if you can shred some big terrain without flying all over the place? Tom-Oliver is probably the most inspirational Swedish skier in this regard, as he and his friends regularly do awe-inspiring trips that most of us cannot even begin to dream of. Last year they biked from Åre all the way to Skäckerfjällen instead of taking the two-hour drive by car.

Combine this with many pillows, steep lines, and big backflips; Tom is sure to deliver the stoke!

Sofie Gidlund / @ sofiegidlund

A regular face on the biggest FWQ competitions, Sofie shows off her alpine background by going fast, big fluid super G turns, and always puts up the biggest hucks on the competition! She has not been able to put down enough big competition runs to qualify for the main tour yet, but given her extreme determination, we think she will be there one day!

Hungry Swedes Ep. 3

Kristofer Turdell / @ kristoferturdell

This quiet swede from the north of Sweden is currently the man to beat. No one else before him has made skiing this fast and technical down the biggest lines of the planet look that easy, not even the Mayor of Stomptown. Kristofer won both the overall in FWT and achieved his goal of winning the Verbier Xtreme last year, ending the season in the best possible way. While not the most active on social media, you know it will be a banger when he posts!

Obviously, we have a lot more great skiers in this small country; check out some of them in the series Hungry Swedes!

And hey! Let' not forget about our own channels!