In the last year we got titles such as Metroid Dread, It Takes Two and Halo Infinite. Great games, sure, but wait what we got in store for you this year! I think we all feel that next-gen hasn't really kicked off yet, due to manufacturing and development issues relating to Covid-19, in 2022 however, we can expect some REALLY interesting games. This is our list for the most anticipated games of 2022 🥳

01 Horizon Forbidden Dawn

Everyone loved Horizon Zero Dawn - now, the sequel, is thought to be a beefier game in every way. Bigger map, better graphics, more robot dinosaurs and more weapons and interesting game mechanics - this time around you can also swim! We can't wait to play Aloy again, on her quest to find the origins of a mysterious plague that wreaks havoc in a post apocalyptic America.

Played On: PlayStation 4 and 5 - Release Date: February 18, 2022

02 Zelda: Breath of the wild 2

THE most anticipated game of the year?! Following one of the best games in the history of gaming (not even arguably), Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (is that even the name for the sequel? No one knows) will probably be out this year. Not much is known about this game, except that we can be certain that it'll be a great one. Hopefully we will get some updates in the next couple of months. We crave it!

Played On: Nintendo Switch - Release Date: 2022?

03 God of War Ragnarök

If you've played God Of War, you know what this is all about: slaying gods and kicking ass with Kratos - the manliest man of them all (if you ask someone born in the early 1900s). Exaggerated, fun, beautiful and, did we say over-the-top? This time around we follow Kratos and his son Atreus in mythological Scandinavia, dealing with Ragnarök. If anything like the previous games, you'll be in for one hell of a ride!

Played On: PlayStation 4 and 5 - Release Date: 2022

04 Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon meets Zelda: Breath of the Wild meets Assassin’s Creed Origins? The first Pokémon game that has an entirely open world is a dream come true for fans of the franchise and is a welcoming change from the usual concept. Set in a time long before any of the other games, the player is entrusted to complete the first Pokédex - ever. When this game comes out, you can be sure that you won't reach us for, at least, a week.

Played On: Nintendo Switch - Release Date: January 28, 2022

05 Elden Ring

A game conceived by Hidetaka Miyazaka and George R. R. Martin sounds pretty exciting, right? We expect nothing but greatness when Game of Thrones meet Dark Souls. It's no wonder why this game has won the "Most Anticipated Game" award TWO times in a row. We look forwards to be frustrated time and time again trying to deal with some of the new monstrosities.

Played On: PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, PC - Release Date: February 25, 2022

06 Starfield

Bethesda have been making this game for 25 years. And 25 years is a lot. Can it live up to the hype? We don't know. But we do know that the developers of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout 4 knows how to create amazing worlds. And when the narrative is in the infinite possibilities of space, the sky (space, duh) is the limit. We will probably spend hundreds of hours playing this space exploration RPG.

Played On: Xbox Series X and S, PC - Release Date: November 11, 2022

07 Hogwards Legacy

Who of us haven't been waiting for a letter from Hogwarts? In this game, it finally feels that we got a great Harry Potter game in our hands. An open world action RPG set in and around a 19th century Hogwarts sounds like an adventure we really can immerse ourselves in. Long before anyone's ever heard of Harry Potter, the story centers around a student who holds the keys to defeat an evil force that threatens to destroy the whole wizarding world.

Played On: PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, PC - Release Date: 2022

