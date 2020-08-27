Say hi to the new [Hungry] Swede on the World Tour: David Deliv

Let's come clean; this winter turned weird and ended on an unexpected note. Sad, yes. But not entirely. In fact, for some, it was quite the opposite. As the Freeride World Qualifier faced a sudden stop with a few big competitions still left to go, the current standings would, after some discussion, be the final outcome. At the time, David Deliv, the 25-year old southern Swede, was ranked as number two on the overall standings, leading him to secure a spot on the Freeride World Tour in 2021.

David posing in Canada with his righteous swords of doom. © Davids gang

With a wee bit of luck and a whole lot of talent, David has turned his dreams into reality and is about to go on tour with the best of the best. We managed to get a hold of him in between gym sessions and hanging out in Gothenburg with his girlfriend.

Want to get to know David better before reading any further? In 2019, we visited him and got to know his band of chargers in St Anton while producing Hungry swedes .

Hola David! Let's jump straight to it. How did it feel when you first got the news about qualifying?

- I didn't want to believe it. Due to the circumstances at the time, I had a hard time coming to terms with the fact. There were just so many possibilities on how it could play out. Obviously, It ended on a good note, and I'm happy about that.

David have been in the Swedish Freeski-scene for quite some time, making a name for himself as a competitive Big Mountain rider with a clear goal on making it to the tour. It hasn't 't gone unnoticed that he's dedicated and clear-minded, but all of a sudden, literally over-night, he took the leap over to the other side of the pond to ski in the big league.

Of all people that are aiming for a spot on the tour, you made it. Why is that?

- I can't say it's solely due to my skiing. There are heaps of people that can go big and ski on tour, for real, and I'm not better than my friends that I ski with. But what does set us apart is that I come from a competitive background in Mogul skiing and that I went straight from there into the freeriding scene. From day one, I decided to go all-in and try to make it as a freeskier, and I knew reaching the World Tour would demand sacrifices and hard work. I guess I attribute my new feats to that mindset in a way.

David scoping a big cliff on good day in Engelberg. © Fabian Omne

So with that kind of mindset, do you, for example, always try to train on something when out skiing?

- For sure, on most days. I probably wouldn't practice dropping big cliffs on shitty days, but there's always something to improve, and I try to always stay focused and improve my riding in different ways on most days. However, having fun is just as important, and you learn best when you're doing something you like; that's also something moguls taught me, which I incorporate as much as I can in my skiing.

David going deep in Canada. © Fabian Omne

How about off-season then?

- I go about it just as I did in Moguls. I Hit the gym, I lift the weights. and I eat my greens. Having a solid muscular base to rely on when the season starts is an essential recipe for success.

Going Skiing with David is a mixture of fear and fun. While cruising the mountain with friends and enjoying the sun, you can always count on that David will have scoped something out as his goal for the day. A massive backflip, a big cliff, or a gnarly line, there's always something that needs to be done, just like daily chores. David likes to ride with heavy skis and a lot of metal, but it remains unclear precisely what kind of skiing he likes best.

Just another day in Engelberg for David, which was his home the past winter © Fabian Omne

- I like it when a lot is going on. High speeds, big cliffs, tight lines, whatever that fits that description really. One thing that gets me going is good skiing with proper technique and a big cliff at the end, and the way to ski it is in a disorderly manner yet totally in control. Do you know what I mean?

So, if you would pick a skier where you draw a lot of inspiration from or someone you think your skiing is taking shape from, who would

- That's a tough one. I won't claim that I can ski as good as my idols, but I can say that I get inspired by the way Kristofer Turdell and Reine Barkered handles terrain and exposed lines in the most effortless manner. They ski fast and hard in a smooth and controlled way, and I like that. I often think of them and try to resemble how they would ski a line and then do it.

In the whiteroom. © Michael Bollen

Crushing ice like Turdell and going big like Reine is, according to us, a fair description of David, who regularly shows excellent examples of technique combined with a fearlessness that is very seldom seen. Now that he's on tour, he'll get the chance to ski the very lines that his idols do, but where does he think he has the best opportunity to make an impact?

- I'm looking forward to competing in Andorra. It feels like a sweet mix of Big Mountain and cliffs with excellent potential for big backflips. Canada and Japan probably won't be my type of jam. It feels to me like places where the spinning of cliffs is a defining factor, and that's not my kind of skiing. The dream is of course to ski down the Bec des Rosses during the final stop in Verbier, as that would mean that I'm qualified for next year, but I can't say that I'd be very cocky standing on top of that infamous face...

Yes, he stomped it. © Fabian Omne

Last year, Car Regnér did his first-ever run down the Bec des Rosses. Being a rookie on tour, qualifying straight into the final and being sent on the march up to the summit of our world's most challenging competition-face is a fate that David might be heading towards if he plays his cards right. For Carl however, things didn't end well on his first time. Skip to 6:17 to see the crash.

- I've been looking at carl's run over and over and been trying to analyze it as best as I could. Since I could end up in the same situation he was in on the Bec, I have to be ready to confront the same feelings and handle everything thrown on me if the day comes. I can't do more than remind myself of what Moguls taught me; Letting fear take over causes passiveness, and passiveness leads you to not control the situation. From watching Carl's run, you can see that he stomped the landing, but he instantly slams on the breaks and tries to reduce the speed that causes him to crash. Why was he so eager to slow down straight away? Okay, apart from the undeniable fact that he's skiing a massive and possibly deadly mountain, may it have been because he was frightened of the overall experience? Did the exposed hike up impact his way of thinking, causing fear to take a significant role in his run? We'll never get an answer to that, but what is clear to me is that I could be standing below the Bec with the same challenge as Carl did that year, and I will probably be shitting myself when hiking up. But thanks to Carl sharing his thoughts and run on camera, I hope to be mentally prepared to take on the challenge and will do my best to trick my mind into thinking that it's just as easy as any other day out skiing. Because at the end of the day, that's exactly what it is. Skiing.

Apart from Carl, there are four more Swedish riders on tour; Kristofer Turdell, Reine Barkered, and Cody Bramwell. The question everyone is asking is, of course, who will lead the charge on the massive parties that follow every comp?

I'm sure Carl and Cody will send it pretty deep while Reine and Kristofer will be the old dogs in the back of the room, remaining strategically decent.

...And where will you be?

- I'll probably be somewhere in between...

A yeti and his toothbrush, somewhere in the cold north. © Davids crew

As previously stated, during the 18/19 season, David had his own episode in the series 'Hungry Swedes' that showcased five young skiers striving to be the best one day. David is to date the only one that has excelled into the Freeride World Tour, and apart from his fellow Hungry Swedes, he has jumped the fence over to the pro side of life meaning he hasn't taken a summer job to pay for his competitions this winter.

Hungry Swedes highlights: The unstompable cliff

What has changed in your skiing since Hungry Swedes?

- That'd probably be that I don't bail as much... I remember there was a lot of that in my episode, haha.

QUICK ONES.

Touring or skiing? Who wants to go upwards when you can go downwards?

Park skiing or Slalom skiing? Park skiing.

Pizza or Pasta? Pizza, easy.

Deadlifts or Bodyweight? Deadlifts.

Big Cliffs or small backflips? Small backflips are scary; I stick to my guns and go for the cliffs.

Åre or Sälen? Åre, what else?

Skateboard or Kickbike? Skateboard.

Gamingnight or movienight? Pass*

* = David has a significant other, so the blanc answer is quite obvious.

What's your latest picture/video on your phone?

- A video of my girlfriend learning a backflip. It went pretty well.

Welcome to the tour, David. © David's gang

You're only allowed to ski two pairs of skis for the rest of your life, which ones?

1: Dynastar Pro Rider - pure metal and never disappoints when going hard.

2: Dynastar M-pro 108 - less metal and more playfulness to bring when the conditions are average.

To learn more about quivers, riders, and overall epic stuff about skiing, go ahead and subscribe to our channels on Facebook and Instagram.

Psst.... There are four episodes in total from Hungry Swedes. Extend your break a few minutes and go watch 'em!