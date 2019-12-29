New Year's Resolution-tips for Skiers

It's widely known that you need at least one new year's resolution to honor bigfoot, the andals of the Rocky Mountains, and Glenn Plake. Not making one is not an option, simple as that. If you're feeling uninspired or suffering major brainfarts and don't know what resolution you should go for, then this is for you.

But first, a history lesson of New Year's resolutions.

Babylonians made promises to their gods at the start of each year that they would return borrowed objects and pay their debts.

The Romans began each year by making promises to the god Janus, for whom the month of January is named.

In the medieval era, the knights took the "peacock vow" at the end of the Christmas season each year to re-affirm their commitment to chivalry.

At watchnight services, many Christians prepare for the year ahead by praying and making these resolutions.

During dry periods and doubtfull pre-season conditions, the Free Radicals would at the end of the year turn to the sun. They prayed that its return to where it took off one year ago would bring 'A massive dump worthy of sending it for the gods' as they called it.

Now that you're cultivated in the matter, you know just how important it is, but you still don't know exactly what to wish for, it's time for us to offer some high-grade advice.

"I shall score 100 days in my home resort this year."

A high commitment for the otherwise lazy-ass who can't bother to get out there unless the sun is shining and there are freshies on offer.

Recommended for: Everyone

"This year, I'll learn to invert myself."

Acquiring the skill to huck is arguably the most divine skill one can possess while out shredding. Also, it's not that hard to learn. All you need is a steep kicker, a willingness to lean back, and a soft landing. And don't worry, scorpions aren't all that bad and certainly doesn't hurt as much as it looks. Well, sometimes they do.

Recommended for: The improver

"I'm going to improve my carving."

While carving is seen as the old-mans skill in freeskiing, this is still a great fun thing to learn. It doesn't require you to face your inner fears, free-falling 25 meters, or bringing a backpack with avvy-gear. All you need is groomers, bro.

Recommended for: That one friend who doesn't want to tag along in the backcountry anymore

"I'm signing up for an avalanche course this year."

Yeah, uhm. If this feels like something you said to yourself back in September, please make it a must by making it a NY-Resolution. Not only for the sake of your safety but, more importantly, for the protection of others.

Recommended for: Everyone.

"I'm not buying any pair of new skis this winter."

Your intuition strikes us as somewhat accurate. Because let's face it, you've probably not worn out your one-year-old pair of skis just yet. If you're uncertain, look at your grandma's pair of skis from '76, which she's still rocking to date. Let's all try to use our stuff a bit more before swapping to that new shiny stuff, ok?

Recommended for: People in the know.

"I'll make an effort to get in shape through skiing this year."

Wow, good on you! Sometimes finding the time to go workout and go skiing on the same day feels like a stretch, right? Yes, it's true, but yes, you can do both. But here's our advice: Turn your skiing into joy and hard training at the same time. Do that one extra turn, put that extra effort into keeping position, and try to make everything you can to ski as good as possible. This won't only make you a better skier, but it'll grow your legs into Redwoods before you know it. And trust us, you'll both feel and see the difference. Also, you don't have to pay a humongous amount of money on both gym cards and ski passes, but merely on the latter.

Recommended for: Everyone

Happy new year from Red Bull!