The Swede behind Canyon's new MTB

How many mountain bikers can claim having designed a bike for one of the top bike brands in the world? Well, as of December 1st 2020, Leo Malmeryd can. Leo is a Swedish bike engineer who’s had his eyes set on developing bikes since the age of 16, and now, over a decade later can finally claim to have reached his biggest goal in life - designing his own bike.

It’s not any old bike that Leo will put his name on either. It’s the redesign of the popular Spectral trail bike from Canyon - one of the top sellers from the ever-growing German bike brand. Leo has been the main engineer behind it and, together with a solid team of product managers, designers, test riders and mechanics, the team has just released their new “go-to” bike. The Spectral version 2.0.

Leo onboard "his" Spectral. © Markus Greber

THE BIKE WE ALL RIDE

“It’s the bike we all ride at the office. It’s perfect for the trails around here and it really is true to its motto: “if you only have one bike in your garage - this is it”, a proud Leo says a couple of days before the launch.

The old model has been described as a fun and nimble trail bike, but with three years on its neck, it was time for an update - a task that landed on Leo’s desk two years ago. “Two years is an eternity in the bike world. Things move forward so quickly - new technologies, geometries, you name it. By the time of it’s release, trends and what’s considered normal for a trail bike have evolved massively, so what used to be a radical design actually comes our looking pretty reasonable", Leo explains and laughs. But adds that he is very happy with the frame and that, even in today’s terms, the bike sits very much on the progressive end of the trail bike spectrum.

In the office. © Boris Beyer

So what’s changed? Almost everything . “If you see a shot of the bike side-on it won’t look much different, but when you go ride it on the trails, that’s when you’ll notice.” The new geometry is progressive, the suspension kinematics improved, the frame lighter and stiffer, and the wheels have gone from 27,5’’ to 29’’.

According to Leo it’s been a fine line to balance between pleasing the old school garde wanting a lot of travel for mellower trails and the new school crowd wanting to do big jumps and light downhill. “I wanted to respect and meet the capabilities of what an 150 mm bike can actually do, make it feel sturdy and capable whilst keeping it fun and nimble, like the old model” Leo says.

Sturdy and trustworthy, yet fun and nimble. © Markus Greber

IT SHOULDN’T BE HARD TO MAINTAIN YOUR BIKE

One of the most important concepts for Leo to include on the rebuild has been the “no-risk wrenching”. Having done a few seasons wrenching for the Wallner brothers and the Swedish National Team on the world cup circuit, Leo knows how complicated it can be to work on some bikes. Hence, the drive to make this bike as easy as possible for the rider to maintain.

There shouldn’t be a lot of strange and special solutions that make it hard for people to work on their bikes. Leo Malmeryd

“There shouldn’t be a lot of strange and special solutions that make it hard for people to work on their bikes. It should make sense, not give you a headache. This is a bike designed for the rider: no strange design concepts - just solid, good and easy to work on”.

The new Spectral in all its glory. © Markus Greber

HOLDING IT ALL TOGETHER

A redesign like this doesn’t just happen over night. It’s been somewhat of a wild ride that started two years ago, taken a lot of time, people and testing. So, Leo makes it very clear that calling it “his bike” is bit of an overstatement as there is a whole team of people behind the making of this bike.

“As the main engineer you are part of the entire process - you are there every step of the way - but I work with so many different people to make it all come together.

Leo's been working towards being a bike engineer since the age of 16. © Boris Beyer

The whole process starts with me looking at the engineering side of the bike, developing geometry, suspension kinematics and performance-related parameters. Then when it’s time for the 3D and design phase of the bike I work closely with an industrial designer. We work together a lot to find the right balance, a solution that has great performance and also looks good.”

Leo continues: “Then it’s time for the carbon fiber tooling to be created and the lay-up engineering starts. I work closely with the production engineering team and once we have samples, we get athletes and test riders to try it. R&D mechanics play a huge role here. Then, together with graphic designers and quality engineers, we dial everything in so that we’re left with a reliable, high-performance package that has both the right feel and positioning. So it’s definitely a multi-stage process involving a lot of people”.

A LIFE-CHANGING CRASH

Now, it might sound like Leo has done plenty of these projects, but it is in fact his first time being a head engineer in a big frame design project like this. A dream come true for the Swede who’s had it as his life goal since the age of 16.

... when you have one of those life or death moments, it changes you. Leo Malmeryd

Leo and his creation. © Boris Beyer

It was after a life-altering crash on his bike that Leo came to this big realisation of what he wanted to do in life. It might seem like a young age to know exactly which path to take, but as Leo puts it: “when you have one of those life or death moments, it changes you.” It was a nasty crash that left him with a broken femur and ruptured femoral artery, a very serious injury. “Before the accident, I didn’t really care that much about school, I just wanted to ride my bike and have fun. But after it, I really thought long and hard about what I wanted to do with my life”.

He decided to become a bike engineer. He reshuffled his entire school program to make sure he would have all the classes needed to get into to the right engineering program at university. Once in university, he even took extra modules that would help him land his dream job.

“I actually talked to some of my old uni pals the other day and we laughed because some of them barely use any of the classes we took for their jobs today, whilst I use more than 90% for mine”, Leo laughs.

RIDE YOUR BIKE TO LAND YOUR DREAM JOB

Having a straight path to your dream job isn’t that common. It’s pretty rare actually. So don’t worry - you don’t have to know exactly what you want to do in life when you’re 16. Leo thinks the most important thing if you want a job in the bike world is to just keep riding your bike.

Leo always knew he wanted to work with bikes. © Markus Greber

“The bike world is very much a networking kind of industry. It’s about knowing people and, honestly, the best way to do that is to just keep riding your bike with friends when you are young. They will be your biggest network when you get older, and you never know who might turn pro.”

They (your friends) will be your biggest network when you get older, and you never know who might turn pro. Leo Malmeryd

Leo landed his job at Canyon thanks to his friend and slopestyle rider Anton Thelander. Leo accompanied Anton to Eurobike in 2016 where he got introduced to people at Canyon, who agreed to let Leo do his master thesis project with them. After a successful spring at Canyon, Leo was offered a full-time position. The rest is history.

Leo started his career by doing his Master thesis with Canyon. © Boris Bayer

“Moving to Germany for my dissertation project was a no-brainer”, Leo answers when asked if it was a big decision for him. “I moved around a lot in Sweden before that, so Germany didn’t feel like such a big deal. It was a golden opportunity to show people what I could do. So when I got the chance all I could think was “It’s GO time!”.

LIFE GOAL COMPLETED. NOW WHAT?

And go-time it was. 4 years later and his dream has become reality designing bikes and components for a big bike brand. And with his first bike now on the market the big question is: what’s next?

“I don’t actually know. It feels very strange to have worked so hard for something and now that it’s become reality, it all kind of feels “normal”. Like a job, you know. I think I need to take a step back for it all to sink in. As for my next goal, I’m not sure, I’ve got some philosophising to do haha”.

And he adds: “For now, I’m just going to enjoy developing some more sick bikes for a living”.

"For now, I'm just gonna enjoy developing cool bikes for a living". © Boris Bayer

For all the latest stories and radest videos follow us on Red Bull Bike Facebook!