8 things you don't know about Jesper Tjäder’s world record

You’ve seen the video - Jesper Tjäder nailing the world's longest rail grind on skis - gaped at it in wonder and finally picked your jaw up from the floor. Now you’re starting to wonder what actually goes into making a world record happen? What does it take to do something as insane as sliding 154.49 meters along a rail on skis? Well, lucky for you, we went behind the scenes to find out all the weird and wonderful facts and figures behind this impressive world record grind.

If you haven’t yet, watch the world record attempt here:

9 min The world’s longest rail Watch Olympic freeski medallist Jesper Tjäder set a new world record by completing the world’s longest rail.

01 The rail was so long it actually melted the base of the skis

Yep, you read it right. Tjäder spent so much time sliding along the rail that it started to melt the base of his skis. To get around the problem he brought several extra pairs of skis with him so that he could swap for a new set once the old ones were too worn down.

Tjäder grinding along the rail, wearing down one set of skis after the next © Judith Bergström How about this for a balance act? © Judith Bergström

02 Does a rail this long even stay stable?

The rail used was 162.49 meters long. That is about one and a half times as long as a football pitch. But it was not just its length that was impressive, so was the amount of work and maintenance that went into it. Luckily, Tjäder nailed the world record in only three days. Any longer and it would have become harder and harder to keep the rail stuck to the slope.

Tjäder went about his world record attempt in early May 2022 © Judith Bergström

03 The kick & rail measurements took some work

The kick needed to be perfectly shaped and angled so that Tjäder could get the maximum amount of speed without jumping too far down the rail. It was critical to have the rail perfectly marked with lines every ten centimeters so that the team could measure exactly where Tjäder landed on the rail and started grinding from, for it to be valid as a world record. To begin with, only the first six meters of the rail were marked, but the crew quickly realised that Tjäder could potentially fly longer than that, so they extended it to over eight meters. Lucky they did as Tjäder landed bang on the eight-meter mark in the end.

Exact measurements is vital for it to count as a world record © Judith Bergström The maintenance crew working hard to keep the rail in place © Judith Bergström

04 Wind was a decisive factor

Everyone who’s been to Åre in Sweden knows that the weather can be somewhat… temperamental. High winds are pretty common and can ruin anyone’s day out skiing, including Jesper Tjäder's. Wind was especially dreaded when it came to this world record attempt as any form of harsh wind from any direction would be a problem when trying to balance along the 162-meter long rail. Luckily the wind calmed enough to not cause any major issues.

What you been doing today? Ah, you know, just sliding along... © Judith Bergström

05 It took a heck-load of raisins...

Energy bars and nuts are a thing of the past when it comes to fuelling up for serious sporting activities. At least if you ask Jesper Tjäder whose energy diet consists of a bunch-load of raisins, apples as well as vegan pirogues and pizzas. Now that's how you fuel like a world record holder!

Vegan pirogues, a go-to sport snack if you ask Jesper Tjäder © Judith Bergström

06 ...and 127 attempts

How hard is it to break a world record? Is it like a one-time-hit-and-walk-away kind of job? Well, no. It took Tjäder 127 attempts to stay on the rail long enough to break the old record. Now that’s a lot of raisins and wing-giving-cans to keep energy levels high.

Mission completed. Only took over 100 attempts © Judith Bergström Lining up the rail for the 98th time... © Judith Bergström

07 75 kg of salt per day was used

Who needs salt to break a grinding record? The in-run does of course. It needed to stay hard and fast in order for Tjäder to hit the kick with a maximum amount of speed and have enough momentum to grind out the 162-meter-long rail. The salt was also used to pack in a run next to the rail so that the cameraman could keep pace with Tjäder on the rail and not get slowed down by too much snow.

It took mad skills and a bucket load of salt for the cameraman to follow © Judith Bergström

08 Tjäder’s record is 25.8 meters longer than the previous one

Tom Wallisch's old record for longest rail grind on skis was recorded back in Pennsylvania in 2016 and was according to Guiness World Records 128.656 meters long. That means Tjäder broke Wallisch’s old record by an astonishing 25.834 meters.

Tjäder thinking about all the snacks he can have when he's done © Judith Bergström