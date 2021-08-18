Moments when Natural selection turned reality into a Video Game

Travis Rice's hard work on the course during summer paying off big time! © Red Bull Content Pool

Most of us can probably recall a time when you sat at home in your parent's basement, dreaming about winter while playing the latest release of the new SSX game. While that might be a distant memory of the past, this last winter, we got to watch the Natural selection spectacle and witness how the athletes and crew managed to make real-life snowboarding feel like it was part of the latest release of SSX.

Pro tip: Jump to 48:39 for divine action

With the advent of racing drones over the last couple of years, we have gotten new perspectives on how the lines look for the riders. Natural selection took this one step further by giving us the same view that we are used to from every skiing and snowboard video game ever during the live broadcast, while also providing the same view to the judges to base their scoring on each rider's run.

World best drone pilots filming the world's best snowboarders. © Red Bull Content Pool

This third-person view was something that Freeride World tour adopted shortly after Natural Selection pioneered it. A welcome addition that makes it easier to understand how absolutely insane those runs can be!

While a third-person view certainly is not enough for a competition to feel like a game, having a perfect backcountry kicker is usually only found in the park, untouched landings with waist-deep pow or proper big mountain lines certainly make Natural selection something beyond the ordinary.

Many hours were spent perfecting the kickers and landings. © Red Bull Content Pool

Having the world's best backcountry terrain park is all well and good, but it would be a pretty boring game if the athletes wouldn't deliver outstanding runs. Fortunately, they did not disappoint. Quite the opposite, in fact! One of slopestyle's greatest, Mark McMorris, has won everything there is to win as he has proven time and time again that he is the best competitor to ever strap into a snowboard. His first encounter with a backcountry competition back at Supernatural in 2012 did not go that well as he was not at all used to the soft landings outside the park.

This year, he showed that he learned how to handle the softer snow and put up world-class runs like he never had done anything else. Making back-to-back cork 7's, double wildcats, and switch landings into powder look that dialed only ever happened in video games, that is, until now.

Pro tip: Scip to 3:19:52

Mark McMorris, the world's best competition snowboarder. © Red Bull Content Pool

While pulling off tricks and combos that we can only dream of would be an excellent thing to do, it is even more desirable to pull off seemingly impossible hits that can pose a real danger if done incorrectly. The Norwegian snowboard wonder, Mikkel Bang, did just that during the first and third stop of the tour. In the middle of his run, he pulled a nice and slow frontside 360 and letting his snowboard's nose ever so slightly touch the rock wall mid-air. While not the highest-scoring, certainly the crowd's favorite move of the day!

Same video, different Pro tip: Skip to 2:29:33 this time!

If that doesn't impress, how about a backside 540 on a vast, blind cliff, once again, landing switch into pow. If you haven't tried to land switch in pow, try it out when you get the chance. It is insane how hard that is.

Pro tip: Skip to 1:25:05

We can't wait to see what the athletes and film crew will come up with for the next time. Until then, we'll certainly enjoy all of the action from this competition!

Speaking of making gamification out of real-life, have you ever played these legendary video games as a kid?

Catch a few highlights form the Tordrillo comp here:

Day 2 highlights

Stay up to date on the world of snow: Follow us on our platforms!