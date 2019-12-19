Sweden's top bike stories 2019

2019 has been on hell of year. It feels like Swedish mountain biking has grown bigger, bolder and busier than ever before. More trails, more riders, more parks, more medals - basically, more everything. And according to you, our beloved readers, that is also what gets you the most excited. Topping our list of most-read articles is no other story than "Sweden’s big push for mountain biking” describing how and why biking is being promoted by top-level authorities.

Also on our Top 10 list of most-read articles is the story on top downhillers Finn Iles and Brook Macdonald’s Sweden visit, the infamous Death Train and of course, the most exciting thing to hit our screens this winter, Connection - Sweden’s first full-length MTB film.

So, cheers to all of you for an awesome year and let's get excited for 2020, and all the radness that it will bring.

Enjoy!

1. "Sweden’s big push for mountain biking"

Andreas Danielsson from Sweden Mountainbike. © Sweden Mountainbike

Read all about the big Swedish MTB trail building boom and which destinations are becoming MTB friendly, and why.

2. "Connection - Sweden’s first full-length MTB film"

Connection. © Niklas Wallner

Read all about the Swedish bike documentary - first of its kind - that is due to drop this winter. “Connection” is a film focusing on the Swedish MTB scene featuring six riders that have helped shape it into what it's become today.

3. "Exciting news in Swedish bike parks 2019"

Trial maintenance in Järvsö Bike Park. © Alexander Bäckvall

Read all about the new exciting things that hit Swedish bike parks in 2019. From new trails and cool features to bike hotells and pump tracks.

4. "Why are the world’s fastest downhill riders coming to Sweden?"

Finn Iles and Brook Macdonald stoked on Swedish riding. © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Find out why Brook Macdonald and Finn Iles decided to come to Sweden and watch them tear up some Scandi trails.

5. "Swedish riders reflect on World Cup success at Val di Sole"

Rissveds in front of Neff on lap three. © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Two bronze, a strong comeback and a tough day in the office. Catch up with the four Swedes who raced the Val di Sole World Cup and 4X World Champs and get all the insights of what went on.

6. "7 things you didn’t know about Järvsö’s new pump track"

How good does it look?! © Järvsö Bergcykelklubb

Read bout Scandinavia’s first-ever Velosolutions-built pump track. The brand new, specially designed course was opened at the end of July in Järvsö and is the first of its kind in Sweden.

7. "How to make your own studded tyres"

Tyres: Maxxis Shorty 27,5 x 2.5 with homemade studs. © Emrik Jansson

Robin Wallner’s step-by-step picture guide on how to create the ultimate grip this winter.

8. "Is Gränna Sweden’s next up-and-coming MTB destination?"

Snow or dust - nothing stops the spirit of MTB in these hoods. © Chris Lanaway

Find out why Gränna's mountain bike scene is booming thanks to a small group of local enthusiasts.

9. "Death Train carnage as 170 riders hit Sweden’s longest jump line"

The 2019 Åre Death Train. © HannaJonsson

Watch as 170+ riders hit Sweden's longest jump line "Shimano" in Åre Bike Park and find out why and how the "death train" tradition started.

10. "Must-do MTB Destinations on your Norwegian summer road trip"

Norway has some first-class riding. © VOID Cycling

You don't have to travel to the other side of the world to ride some epic trails. Norway is just a short(ish) drive away and has some of the most spectacular mountain biking in the world.