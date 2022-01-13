Freeride stars visit Sweden for off-season camp

It’s not everyday you spot international mountain bike stars in Sweden, especially in winter. Yet, in early January 2022 a crew consisting of some of the best freeriders in the world set up camp in Gävle for a week to work on their bike riding skills. Veronique Sandler,Vaea Verbeeck , Gemma Corbera and Teagan Heap are paving the way for female freeriding and are part of the huge movement that is currently making waves on the mountain bike scene - pushing the sport towards new heights. The female freeriding scene is one of, if not the most exciting thing to happen in the sport right now.

So, how did this high-flying crew end up in cold, wintery Sweden to ride bikes? Well, it's thanks to Dome Adrenaline Zone, an indoor arena for extreme sport that has one of the best jump setups in the world. With multiple lips, a huge foam pit and an airbag it’s the perfect spot to come and learn new tricks. The mastermind behind the camp is freerider and Adidas Athlete Manager CJ Selig , who also managed to round up two legends as coaches for the big week: Slopestyle rider Martin Söderström and freerider Pierre Ferry . Now that's what you call a team.

Female freeride boom

It’s almost impossible to fathom how big a step the female side of freeriding has taken in the past couple of years. From having been a mainly male-oriented genre with male-only events and competitions, to today’s ever-growing female scene included in events such as Red Bull Formation , Audi Nines and Crankworx Speed and Style . So many athletes stepping up and pushing themselves and the sport above and beyond.

It’s this very movement that Sandler, Verbeeck, Corbera and Heap are part of. Growing, learning and paving the way for a bigger, more inclusive - and exciting - scene. Part of that development obviously involves expanding their trick repertoire and what better way to do it than with a group of like-minded riders at a place like Dome.

“ I’ve got a load of tricks I want to start learning and it’s perfect to do it here in a safe environment and then take back home with me and keep working on them ”, Sandler says and adds that being here for a whole week is an awesome way to give you a solid foundation, instead of rushing in and out.

The perfect place to learn

The Dome Adrenlien Zone’s jump setup is pretty special and the riders are impressed: “This place is sick. It’s the best place to learn tricks”, Corbera says. “ The ramp is super wide and safe and there are plenty of different lips so we can learn tricks on different kinds of jumps ”. The girls explain that it's rare to find lips that are tall enough for the jumps they do and also to have matching lips into the foam pit and the airbag.

“Normally you learn a trick to foam pit and then you have to jump a completely different jump into the airbag which makes it a lot more difficult”.

The crew is here to learn a bunch of new tricks and get ready for the new season. It’s both individual work and group sessions together with Söderström and Ferry, who are giving tips and tricks to help them get going with their next dream trick. Söderström, who only lives two hours away in Falun, is excited to be part of the camp and is stoked to see the whole freeride movement grow:

“It’s amazing - there is so much talent and it’s great to see. I feel like the sport really needs this and it’s almost weird it hasn’t happened before. It’s great for the sport and the athletes: I know how important it was for me to be surrounded by a crew when I was younger riding bikes. It’s important for progression to have like-minded people around you”.

Söderström & Ferry

The four riders themselves are just as excited to have Söderström and Ferry along for the ride. Having two coaches with different riding styles and backgrounds - Söderström coming from slopestyle and Ferry from the freeride - is helpful for their progression and understanding of tricks:

“ Söderström and Ferry approach tricks in a different way and it’s actually really helpful because then we get several ways into a trick, which really helps to see which one resonates better with you to make it work ”, Verbeeck says.

The mental side of learning a new trick is also really important, and frustrating. It can be hard to turn a bad day around but if anyone knows the process is this coaching duo. “ They have both been through the same process when they cannot make a trick - the ups and downs. They know how to put a bad session behind and do it all again”, Corbea explains.

Ups and downs

On the day of the interview the crew seems to have had a slightly frustrating day in the office with tricks not really going their way. But that’s when it’s important to be surrounded by a fun crew.

“We’ve got a very inclusive environment going here and everyone is supporting each other. It’s really inspiring to watch the others learn something new for your own journey”, they say and add with a laugh that it’s also kind of nice to have support when things don’t go your way. “ I think we go through the same kind of emotions when we get frustrated, maybe more so in this group compared to a mixed one. And it’s helpful ”, Sandler says.

To them it’s like: “just do it, it’s easy”. Vaea Verbeeck

Verbeeck ads: “it’s a more relatable environment I’d say. I love riding with guys too but they don’t always understand my process. When you’ve been riding at a high level for a long time it’s easy to forget what it’s like when you first start learning. To them it’s like: “just do it, it’s easy”. So having a group where we are at a similar level is really good for motivation.”

The future of female freeriding

The riders all come from different riding backgrounds and are doing different things in their riding careers, so naturally they all have different tricks they want to learn. From bar spins to front flips and 360s. It’s impressive to watch these athletes progress and push their boundaries, as well as seeing how quickly the female side of the sport is progressing.

When asked about what it’s like to be part of this fast-growing movement the girls are excited to make the most out of it to keep inspiring future female shredders: “It’s really motivating. It’s like it is our moment in time and we need to take full advantage of it. To actually have support doing what we do is sick”. When asked what they can do to keep this sparking going they agree that apart from continuing to push themselves and each other, it’s important to promote learning together opposed to on your own - the learning curve is so much faster, and more fun, riding with friends.

Verbeeck is excited to see the ripple effect the movement is having: "It's sick to see all the young girls out there shredding and having fun. Back home in Canada, there is this group of young girls riding and having fun together and that makes me so excited because that is exactly what the sport needs to keep growing".

