Our Top Stories from winter 2019

Wow, where do we begin? With the fact that competition skiing has reached unfathomable levels? That 2019 was the year of the underdogs? Or do we simply say nothing, leave the room and leave Oscar Wester's Spring lines and Unrailistic 2.0 on the table?

Jokes aside, this year has been one for the books. Here are the top articles of 2019 that you, our readers, seem to have enjoyed the most!

1. "10 Stereotypes in skiing."

Our top of the top for 2019 wasn't investigative journalism or the scoreboard from the Freeride World Tour - it was a funky lill' Quiz.

Keen on finding which stereotype you are? Who isn't right?

2. "Staying safe when the risks of avalanches are too high."

Read up on what you can focus on doing instead of weeping over a no-go forecast.

3. "Hungry Swedes - All episodes."

Relive the action, emotions, and fighting spirit that five Hungry Swedes take you on in our all-in movie series in four parts.

4. "Unrailistic 2.0."

On behalf of Jesper Tjäder, we apologize for blowing up the internet.

5. "What Carl Regnér thinks about ski touring."

The most resorty of skiers unveils his inner thoughts about touring into the unknown. Do you agree with him?

6. "Mastering the trick of all tricks; the backflip."

Ending the decade in a DYI-fashion - we love it.

7. "The Collective."

*Input extreme sound effect*

8. "Malou Peterson in Just Powder."

One of Sweden's biggest outdoor-influencers is also one of Sweden's most prominent powder-hunters.

9. "How Youtube will make you a better skier."

There's a tutorial for basically everything in life right now. Don't miss out!

10. "Oscar Wester's Spring Lines."

Watch as Oscar takes old man Caesar's classic 'line Veni vidi vici' and redefines it in a slushy manner. Not only did he conquer, but he built it, shaped it, and mastered it.

Now, it's time to leave this decade of skiing shenanigans to the past and look forward to what's to come in 2020. first of: January and powder!