A mountain biker’s tribute to the forest

2020 is the year we realised how lucky we are to be mountain bikers. Obviously, we’ve known for a long time how awesome we are, but suddenly it’s like the rest of the world finally caught on to how much fun it is to play on two wheels. How rad it is to be able to escape into the forest and leave all the madness behind. To one minute be all-important at work, and the next put on our party clothes and go shred the forest for an hour or two.

It’s been the often small but oh so mighty trail loops we have at home, right on our doorsteps, that have been the most vital. The ones that make us come alive after a big day at work and too many hours inside.

The famously twisted birch trees of Jämtland. © Hanna Jonsson

From the twisted birch trees in Åre to the enchanted moss-green forests in Isaberg. From the rooty, slippery terrain in Lackarebäck to the stone-packed wheel-eating hillside in Källviken.

It’s been the forests located one, two or three hours from the house that have felt so freaking huge. Important. And amazing. From the twisted birch trees in Åre to the enchanted moss-green forests in Isaberg. From the rooty, slippery terrain in Lackarebäck to the stone-packed wheel-eating hillside in Källviken. In rain and shine, these forests have stood tall and not twitched the slightest as we’ve come flying down under their swaying treetops.

Martin Söderström enjoying golden hour at Fiskartorpet. © Hanna Jonsson

It’s been the big forests, the small green areas, the big mountains and the tiny hills that have kept our wheels spinning. It hasn’t really mattered what size or how much altitude there’s been or how deep the forest has run. The smallest spots can still take up the biggest space in our two-wheeled dirt obsessed hearts. Because in there, our favourite local singletrack, homebuilt corners or dirt jumps can be hidden. Suddenly the 30-second Downhill track 15 minutes from our house becomes bigger than any 30-minute descent in the Alps. The three dirt jumps just down the road become more important than all of the jumps in Barcelona. Perspective is a funny thing.

Why is it so easy to plan a trip half-way across the world, but so difficult to go explore a forest three hours from the house? Madness.

Emil Johansson has taken full advantage of his local jump spot this ummer. © Hanna Jonsson

It’s been the local trail diggers mining for trail gold that have made our hearts burst with gratitude. The t-bars and chair lifts that have kept on spinning that have fuelled our imaginations. The right to roam that has allowed us play-time. Away-time. Rad-time.

The trail builders making it happen. © Hanna Jonsson

With winter upon us, some have put their bikes into hibernation whilst others, the most incurable bike-oholics, keep their wheels spinning. Head torches, winter gloves and crazy amounts of merino wool and waterproofs have been gathered from the darkest corners of our closets. Snow has been shoveled off trails, mud holes have been drained and crazy amounts of kilometers have been pedaled in cold, dark winter evenings.

Occasionally throwing in an unexpected root or deep mud hole, just to see if we’re awake.

Winter doesn't mean wheels stop turning. © Lucy Follet

And just like these riders, the forests don't care if summer is far behind or winter is upon us. The forests just stand there, tall and steady, moody and mystical, with their tree trunks watching us swoosh down in between their shadows. Occasionally throwing in an unexpected root or deep mud hole, just to see if we’re awake.

So thank you forests for being the best playground we could wish for. And sorry if we’ve ever questioned you for being too small or uninteresting - this year you have been absolutely epic.

In a happy place. © Hanna Jonsson