In 2024, Glamhouse, Fanny Arnesson & Alexandra Shanahan, celebrate their victory at the Red Bull Turn it Up event in Stockholm, Sweden, proudly holding the iconic Red Bull trophy.
© Casper Arvefors / Red Bull Content Pool
MC Battle

Stockholm Turned It Up at This Autumn’s Sickest DJ Battle

Four well-known DJ duos lit up the dancefloor as they went head-to-head in Sweden’s first Red Bull Turn It Up.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
2 min readPublished on
An electric vibe and a crowd that was literally bouncing up and down made for an epic one-night dance party as the first-ever Red Bull Turn It Up hit Stockholm’s clubbing scene. The inaugural event was a huge success, with the hyped-up crowd going wild as four well-known DJ duos battled it out in tight, exciting heats on stage. A guest performance from rapper Mwoana and the winning DJ duo, Glamhouse, playing a set well into the night made for a proper good night out.
In 2024, DJs Ricky Erixon and William Jansson energetic performance at Red Bull Turn It Up event in Stockholm.

DJs Ricky Erixon and William Jansson going all in

© Casper Arvefors / Red Bull Content Pool

Winning concept

The concept of the night was simple and fun. DJs playing pumping out sick tunes, trying to outdo one another in order to win over the crowd. On top, each heat had different surprise themes that the DJs had to adhere to. Some big tunes dropped when the theme switched to the theme "Swedish Summer." "Guilty Pleasure" and "Anamlistic" were also proper crowd-pleasers. After every heat, the crowd voted for their favourite DJ Duo using LED wristbands.
In 2024, a lively crowd cheers at the Red Bull Turn It Up event in Stockholm, Sweden, with spotlights illuminating the energetic atmosphere.

Big energy vibes all night

© Casper Arvefors / Red Bull Content Pool

In 2024, DJs Eya Bourguiba and Jadey Shadey performing at Red Bull Turn It Up event in Stockholm-

Eya Bourguiba and Jadey Shadey lighting up the dance floor

© Casper Arvefors / Red Bull Content Pool

In 2024, DJs Roni Ali and Jood perform at the Red Bull Turn It Up event in Stockholm, showcasing their skills.

DJs Roni Ali and Jood had all the vibes

© Casper Arvefors / Red Bull Content Pool

Glamhouse taking the win

In the end, it was the bass-loving DJ duo Glamhouse that owned the dance floor and took home the crowds vote after beating Roni Ali & JOOD in the final.
“This was so sick! So, so rad,” said Fanny Arnesson and Alexandra Shanahan, who make up Glamhouse, after their big win. “The crowd was so good, so hyped, and the hosts were really funny. We were proper nervous before, but all the nerves kind of disappeared as soon as we got on stage and saw how flipping excited the crowd was. People were so excited. We played pretty fast and hard, and people still wanted more. It was so fun.”
In 2024, Winners Glamhouse DJs at Red Bull Turn it Up event in Stockholm, Sweden.

Glamhouse is a well-known DJ duo and have played together for a long time

© Casper Arvefors / Red Bull Content Pool

People were so excited. We played pretty fast and hard, and people still wanted more.
Glamhouse
Glamhouse has played together for a long time and know each other well, something that worked to their advantage this evening. “We’re pretty synced. We basically just look at each other and know what we need to do. We made a small mistake in the first heat but managed to sort it out,” they added.
Overall, the first Red Bull Turn It Up was a night to remember, showcasing some of the best of Stockholm's DJ talent and leaving the crowd wanting more.
Check out more photos from the event below:
In 2024, Swedish rapper Mwuana performs at Red Bull Turn it Up event in Stockholm.

Mwuana making a guest appearance at Red Bull Turn It Up

© Casper Arvefors / Red Bull Content Pool

In 2024, Gladhouse DJ Duo celebrates winning Red Bull Turn it Up event in Stockholm.

What winning feels like

© Casper Arvefors / Red Bull Content Pool

In 2024, spectators voting with LED wristbands at Red Bull Turn it Up event in Stockholm, Sweden, with Eya Bourguiba, Jadey Shadey, Roni Ali and Jood on stage-

The crowd votes for their favourite by LED wristbands

© Casper Arvefors / Red Bull Content Pool

Energetic crowd voting for their favourite DJ Duo at Red Bull Turn It Up battle stage in Stockholm, 2024

Big energy all night

© Casper Arvefors / Red Bull Content Pool

Your hosts for the evening: Bishat and Ahmed Barhan

© Casper Arvefors / Red Bull Content Pool

Kägelbanan at Södra Teatern filled to the brim

© Casper Arvefors / Red Bull Content Pool

Glamhouse taking the big win

© Casper Arvefors / Red Bull Content Pool

DJ Duos & Battles
MC Battle
Music