Stockholm Turned It Up at This Autumn’s Sickest DJ Battle
Four well-known DJ duos lit up the dancefloor as they went head-to-head in Sweden’s first Red Bull Turn It Up.
An electric vibe and a crowd that was literally bouncing up and down made for an epic one-night dance party as the first-ever Red Bull Turn It Up hit Stockholm’s clubbing scene. The inaugural event was a huge success, with the hyped-up crowd going wild as four well-known DJ duos battled it out in tight, exciting heats on stage. A guest performance from rapper Mwoana and the winning DJ duo, Glamhouse, playing a set well into the night made for a proper good night out.
Winning concept
The concept of the night was simple and fun. DJs playing pumping out sick tunes, trying to outdo one another in order to win over the crowd. On top, each heat had different surprise themes that the DJs had to adhere to. Some big tunes dropped when the theme switched to the theme "Swedish Summer." "Guilty Pleasure" and "Anamlistic" were also proper crowd-pleasers. After every heat, the crowd voted for their favourite DJ Duo using LED wristbands.
Glamhouse taking the win
In the end, it was the bass-loving DJ duo Glamhouse that owned the dance floor and took home the crowds vote after beating Roni Ali & JOOD in the final.
“This was so sick! So, so rad,” said Fanny Arnesson and Alexandra Shanahan, who make up Glamhouse, after their big win. “The crowd was so good, so hyped, and the hosts were really funny. We were proper nervous before, but all the nerves kind of disappeared as soon as we got on stage and saw how flipping excited the crowd was. People were so excited. We played pretty fast and hard, and people still wanted more. It was so fun.”
Glamhouse has played together for a long time and know each other well, something that worked to their advantage this evening. “We’re pretty synced. We basically just look at each other and know what we need to do. We made a small mistake in the first heat but managed to sort it out,” they added.
Overall, the first Red Bull Turn It Up was a night to remember, showcasing some of the best of Stockholm's DJ talent and leaving the crowd wanting more.
DJ Duos & Battles
- Battle 1: Glamhouse vs Ricky Erixon & William Jansson
- Battle 2: Roni Ali & JOOD vs Eya Bourguiba & Jadey Shadey
- Final: Glamhouse vs Roni Ali & JOOD