When a DJ battle turns the dance floor into a huge party

A hyped-up crowd danced the night away as Red Bull Turn It Up returned to Sweden with a bang – this time at The Tivoli in Helsingborg during Bayside Festivals Official After Party. Over 1400 partygoers created a buzzing atmosphere all night as four DJs battled it out in front of the crowd delivering sick mixes and big energy.

In the end, it was DJ HannaH who stole the show, winning over the crowd with her music selection and mixing skills to claim the top spot.

Red Bull Turn It Up could be the ultimate night out. A crowd pleaser event where DJs try to outdo one another and win over the dance floor. What makes this event unique is that it’s actually the crowd who decides the winner by voting live from the dance floor after each round. That means DJs have to read the room and play what the people want – no second chances!

On top, each round comes with suprise themes. Themes like “Big Drop”, “Party Starter” and “Guilty Pleasures” push the DJs to mix creatively and keep the energy high. It also creates fun, standout moments like when one of the ultimate guilty pleasures dropped during the night, ABBA’s Gimme Gimme Remix, and got the whole floor going wild.

After an intense final battle with DJ Dr. Emo, it was DJ HannaH who stole the show and won the crowd’s hearts.

“What a night! The crowd has been insane – everyone was just so excited, danced, and yea, it’s just been so much fun”, DJ HannaH said after her win. “I had the best crew with me – my little brother, his girlfriend and friend and they have been cheering like crazy all night. The best hype crew!”.

Believe it or not, it was actually her second gig of the evening - she had already played earlier in Falsterbo. “I prepped my set on the train between cities. It wasn’t ideal, but it worked!”.

Her secret to winning over the crowd? Knowing what they wanted: “I played songs I thought they wanted to hear, and I think that was the key to their hearts. Before we started, I said that that “Rock This Party” is a great song to get a crowd going, but “Levels” also works every time. It’s all about keeping an ace like that up your sleeve when playing a set”.

DJ HannaH celebrating her win © Adrian Pehrson / Red Bull Content Pool “Rock This Party” is a great song to get a crowd going, but “Levels” also works every time. It’s all about keeping an ace like that up your sleeve when playing a set. DJ HannaH

Does Red Bull Turn It Up sound like your kind of night? (Of course it does!) Catch the next showdown at Bonfire Festival on September 6. Stay tuned - more details coming soon over on our event hub!